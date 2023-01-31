ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Logan Daily News

Laurel Township trustees hold reorganizational meeting

The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 2 days ago

GIBISONVILLE – The Laurel Township trustees held their reorganizational meeting for 2023 on Dec. 30, 2022. Jeff Hatfield will serve as chairman, Steve Hampshire as vice chairman, and John Williams as trustee. Debbie Angle is the fiscal officer.

Regular meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the last business day of the month at the Gibisonville Recreation Center. If meeting dates are changed, it will be noted in the public meetings calendar.

The Annual Financial Report for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022 is completed and available for review at the next regular meeting Jan. 31 at 7 p.m., and the following two meetings at 7 p.m. or by contacting the fiscal officer at 740-380-2934.

Comments / 0

Related
The Logan Daily News

The Logan Daily News

Logan, OH
824
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.

 https://www.logandaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy