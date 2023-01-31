Laurel Township trustees hold reorganizational meeting

GIBISONVILLE – The Laurel Township trustees held their reorganizational meeting for 2023 on Dec. 30, 2022. Jeff Hatfield will serve as chairman, Steve Hampshire as vice chairman, and John Williams as trustee. Debbie Angle is the fiscal officer.

Regular meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the last business day of the month at the Gibisonville Recreation Center. If meeting dates are changed, it will be noted in the public meetings calendar.

The Annual Financial Report for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022 is completed and available for review at the next regular meeting Jan. 31 at 7 p.m., and the following two meetings at 7 p.m. or by contacting the fiscal officer at 740-380-2934.