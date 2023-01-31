Three things to know

Winery wins multiple medals. Hocking Hills Winery has won a number of medals at the 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest competition of North American wines in the world. Awards included a Best in Class showing for its 2021 Ohio Honeysuckle wine. Learn more on page A5.

WOUB alum boosts scholarship amount. Technology-oriented students working at WOUB Public Media now have the opportunity to win a $2,000 scholarship, thanks to former WOUB radio and TV engineer Ed Williams, who recently made a six-figure donation. Learn more on page A3.

Program helps kids with special health needs. The Children with Medical Handicaps Program is a healthcare program within the Ohio Department of Health. It helps the families of children with special health care needs to obtain payment for services their child needs. Learn more on page A5.