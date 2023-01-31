ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

How shopping sites are using psychology to trick you into spending more — and 3 ways to avoid them

By Avery Hartmans,Danni Santana
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07DoCH_0kX7VGEx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Zu1L_0kX7VGEx00
As online sales have grown during the pandemic, retailers have learned to be more persuasive.

Arif Qazi/Insider;

  • Online retailers use psychological tricks and tools to get consumers to make purchases.
  • Experts told Insider that many retailers often tap into shoppers' fear of missing out, or "FOMO."
  • Retailers have been deploying these tactics for over a decade. But we're shopping even more online.

Online retailers use psychological tricks and marketing tools to get consumers to make purchases. And as online sales have grown during the pandemic , retailers have learned to be more persuasive.

Companies are relying more on first-party data to build personal relationships with customers and convince them to make purchases. This data will only grow in importance as social media ads become more costly, and Internet cookies , which help track users on different sites, are phased out.

Experts that spoke to Insider said many of the business strategies deployed by retailers tap into shoppers' fear of missing out, or FOMO, on the latest and most popular products. Offering incentives for adding more items to online carts like free shipping is another example of the psychological tricks a retailer can play.

Nike and Lululemon are two companies leading the pack on using FOMO to sell products, according to Manini Madia, adjunct professor at Columbia Business School and expert in consumer shopper behavior. Lululemon's app will explicitly let customers know how many items are left in their size. Meanwhile, Nike uses its SNKRs app to gather information about customers and keeps them checking the app frequently through notifications.

"Nike does product drops on their SNKRS app. So you have to download the app, which means you give them your information. You have to enable their notifications to show you when certain sneakers are going to drop, and they give you a window of 10 a.m. on a Saturday morning," Madia said. "People who are sneakerheads know that that inventory is going to be super limited and it's probably going to sell out in the first couple of minutes."

Retailers have been deploying tactics that close more sales and increase the order basket for well over a decade. But we're shopping online now more than ever before , and these subtle nudges are starting to feel more widespread.

"There are a ton of cognitive biases that retailers know about and use in shopping experiences. Most of them started in-store and have moved online," said Jason Goldberg, chief commerce strategy officer at marketing firm Publicis Groupe and an e-commerce expert who goes by the nickname @Retailgeek.

Below are the tricks retailers use to get you to buy more and tips on how to avoid them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezV2u_0kX7VGEx00
Getting a discount often means giving away your cell phone number

Saucony

Discounts in exchange for a cellphone number

It's become more common for retailers to offer 10% to 15% discounts on customers' first orders in exchange for an email and mobile phone number.

By opting into emails and text messages, customers open the door to be contacted about everything from seasonal sales a company is offering to a reminder about items left in their carts.

"Having a cell phone number is probably the single most valuable source of communication with a customer right now," Madia said. Emails can be filtered or avoided altogether, but a consumer is much more likely to click on a text.

Some companies use this tactic better than others. The key is not to bombard shoppers with communication. Startups like Klaviyo and Twilio, which offer technology for brands to create personalized customer engagement platforms, are used by DTC companies like Who Gives A Crap and Solo Stove to create deeper relationships with customers.

"The communication needs to be tailored for how that customer interacts with your brand," Madia said. "If they bought a down coat and they live in a zip code that has a four-season climate, in the spring, you may want to show them some rain coats, and then you have a better shot of getting them to complete a transaction."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445xfs_0kX7VGEx00
Apple Pay makes the check out process easier.

S3studio / Getty Images

Apple Pay and buy now, pay later

Who hasn't abandoned their online cart because they were too lazy to grab a credit card out of their wallet? Multiple payment options have now been introduced to consumers to make the online checkout process easier.

One-click checkout on Amazon , Apple Pay, and Google Pay are able to save customers' credit card information online. Buy Now, Pay Later options Klarna and Afterpay allow shoppers to purchase items now and set up monthly payment plans.

In making the checkout process easier, these payment forms  improve conversion rates for retailers that adopt them.

According to a Insider Intelligence and eMarketer study , more than half of Gen Z digital shoppers used a BNPL service in 2022. And the list of retailers across the industry adding Google Pay, Apple Pay, and PayPal as checkout options continues to grow.

These services "take the friction out of the final step," Madia said.

Buy online, pick up in store

Buy online, pick up instore was all the rage during the pandemic. Retailers still love it as it saves on shipping.

But there is another benefit, Madia says. It's a great way for retailers to increase a customers' basket size by bringing them into the store.

"You may want to pick up in store because you want the item faster than it can be delivered," Madia said. "But there's a good chance that you will buy something else while you're in there."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smS2f_0kX7VGEx00
A screengrab from J. Crew's website

J. Crew

Scarcity

Implying that an item is scarce taps into what Goldberg from Publicis Groupe called our "lizard brain."

So much of how we shop and make purchase decisions is subconscious, he said, and while you may rationally know that scarcity is a marketing tactic, your subconscious doesn't.

"That was a survival strength that served our ancestors really well," he said. "We've probably in many ways outgrown the necessity part in the modern era, but it's still hardwired into the neuropathways of our brains."

Examples of this tactic include when a retailer says there's limited inventory of a product and it's not coming back in stock, when their website shows an item is selling fast, or when items can only be held in your cart for a limited window. While it may or may not be what Goldberg called "false scarcity" — meaning, retailers actually have plenty of the product in stock — there's no doubt it's effective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412OP6_0kX7VGEx00
Gracey Ryback, an Amazon influencer, holds several livestreams a week marketing Amazon products.

Gracey Ryback

Social proof

Positive ratings and reviews are the most common form of social proof. These supply 'evidence' that people bought a product before you did and had a good outcome.

But we're increasingly seeing more sophisticated versions of the social proof tactic. Depending on how much data retailers have about you, they're able to show you when people in your area, or even people you follow on social media, bought a product and liked it. Then, of course, there's influencer marketing, where celebrities and social media stars are paid to promote products tailored to what their audiences and followers might be tempted to purchase.

"Sometimes the tactic is used to make you confident to buy the product, or sometimes it's used to make you confident to pay this price for the product, or sometimes it's to pick this size for the product," Goldberg said. "It's telling you this is super popular and that you should for sure buy it."

Was/Is pricing

We've all seen it while online and in-store shopping: a product has two prices listed, a higher one that's crossed out and a new, lower price.

Called was/is pricing, this tactic is designed to let shoppers know they're getting a good deal — or in some cases, trick them into it.

"There's an ethical version of that that really happens, and then there's an unethical version," Goldberg said.

This type of pricing is common at outlets, he said. In an ethical example, a product that originally cost $100 ends up at an outlet store and is discounted to $30 — it is, in fact, a good deal. But an unethical example would be if a product that was only ever made for an outlet and priced at $30 gets the was/is treatment, tricking you into thinking you've found a bargain.

Tips for avoiding retailers' marketing tricks

Just being aware of these marketing tactics isn't enough to protect you from them, Goldberg said.

"What you can't do is just say, 'oh, I'm smarter than the marketing, and I'm going to know about it and therefore avoid it,'" he said. "What you can do is build new habits that make those tactics less effective on you."

Goldberg recommended giving yourself a "cool-down period" after you add items to your cart, even if it's just for a few hours. Separating the add-to-cart process from the check-out process should help you make a more rational decision, he said.

Another tip: don't fall for the discounts and give your contact information to companies. That invites more targeted marketing that may get you to spend more.

Madia also suggested signing up for subscribe-and-save options on websites like Amazon on products that you buy frequently.

"That way, you're not constantly going on Amazon, Target, or whatever websites can be triggering for you to make an impulse purchase," Madia said. "If you sign up for the paper towels, you don't have to go in and complete a transaction where you might add on some other items in your cart that you maybe would regret later."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The US Sun

Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop

Dollar stores are known for their incredible deals -- but there are ways to save even more on their already low prices. Find: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows. GOBankingRates talked to shopping experts to find out how to get the best prices at dollar stores, what sets the different chains apart and the surprising things you should always -- and never -- stock up on when you go.
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
msn.com

52,000 TVs Sold at Walmart and Costco Recalled for "Serious Hazards," Officials Warn

Slide 1 of 5: Watching television is one of life's simple pleasures. We all have shows we never want to miss, as well as our favorite movies to watch on demand. Whatever your viewing preferences, watching TV is a time to relax and unwind—not a time to worry about safety risks. However, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just announced that 52,000 LG Electronics TVs have been recalled due to "serious hazards." Read on to find out which TVs are affected and what you should do if one is in your living room.READ THIS NEXT: 28,000 Ovens Sold at Lowe's and Home Depot Recalled After Reports of Carbon Monoxide Leaks.Read the original article on Best Life.
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
AOL Corp

Everybody calm down about egg prices

Okay, sure, egg prices have soared, generating tons of news stories about the coming eggpocalypse, plus an eggzhausting parade of bad egg puns. As you’ve probably heard, eggs cost 60% more than they did a year ago, causing cake and omelet outrages nationwide. Consumer groups are demanding investigations into price gouging. More Americans want to circumvent Big Egg by raising their own chickens.
Business Insider

Business Insider

849K+
Followers
49K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy