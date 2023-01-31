“It’s time for him to move on from Portland” - Paul Pierce feels Damian Lillard is in the same situation as Kevin Garnett once was with the Minnesota Timberwolves

Before taking his talents to Boston, KG grew as a player with the Timberwolves and wanted to do everything he can to win a championship. However, that never came to fruition as the Wolves failed to contend during KG’s years with them.

Paul Pierce and Damian Lillard © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

To nobody’s surprise, Damian Lillard is once again having a remarkable season as he continues to carry the Portland Trail Blazers. However, like it has been for quite some time now, the Blazers have stayed mediocre in large part because Lillard is running his own show in Portland. For as much as some former players like Kevin Garnett and JR Smith have encouraged Dame to move on and stop wasting his prime years with the Blazers, the 6-time All-Star has been bullish about staying loyal to his organization.

The latest former player and champion who is once again encouraging Lillard to drop the loyalty act is Paul Pierce. Pierce believes that it’s time Lillard moves on because, for as admirable as his loyalty to Portland is, it’s not worth wasting the remaining years of his career.

"You just looked exhausted night in and night out. I ain't taking this nowhere and I see the same thing in Lillard finally. It's time for him to move on from Portland,” Pierce said in the latest episode of the Ticket & Truth podcast.

Pierce compares Dame’s situation to KG

During his conversation with Garnett, Piece reiterated that Lillard’s situation right now is similar to what KG went through during his tenure in Minnesota. Before taking his talents to Boston, KG grew as a player with the Timberwolves and wanted to do everything he could to win a championship. However, that never came to fruition as the Wolves failed to contend during KG’s years with them.

"I'll tell you this Tic, he is one of the greatest players to ever play and he has given everything he can to a franchise that can't build a championship contender around him. I know more than anyone that you feel this situation. As loyal as he's been and similar to your situation. As prideful as he has been, it gets to a breaking point and I'm sure this is something that you can talk about because I know you probably never wanted to leave Minnesota. You left your heart, your blood, sweat, and tears, you gave that city everything and you wanted more than anything to win out there,” Pierce said.

Only way Lillard decides to leave is if the Blazers trade him

Lillard is currently averaging a career-high 30.1 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. The Blazers (24-26) are in the 12th seed of the Western Conference and have a long shot to go if they want to claim a spot in the Playoffs. If the Blazers don’t make the Playoffs once again, this will be the second year in a row that they’ve missed the postseason. In his 11-year tenure in Portland, Dame has made the Playoffs 8 times but has only reached the Western Conference Finals once.

So while Lillard decides to stay in Portland for the long haul, only time will tell whether or not he will eventually reach his breaking point or if he’s willing to wait until the Blazers finally decide to rebuild and trade their long-time superstar to a team that actually competes for championships.