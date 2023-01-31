“It means I’m getting old” - Stephen Curry shares hilarious realization after eclipsing Wilt Chamberlain's franchise record for field goals made

The feat helps cement Curry's case as the best player in franchise history.

Stephen Curry and Wilt Chamberlain

View the original article to see embedded media.

Stephen Curry will go down in history as the best Golden State Warrior ever, and he probably already is. On Monday, he broke another franchise record to cement his place atop the Warriors lore. By hitting 12 buckets from the field, the superstar surpassed Wilt Chamberlain for the most field goals made in the organization's history. After the contest, Curry shared his thoughts about the feat.

"It means I'm getting old," Curry said. "That's special. I think everybody that breaks a Wilt record feels a certain type of way because there's certain ones that nobody's going to touch. But definitely blessed to have 14 years representing Dub Nation, putting up a lot of shots. Thankfully, a lot of them are going in. It's pretty cool, though, definitely one to celebrate."

Aging like fine wine

Now that he's playing in his 14th season, the best shooter in NBA history was expected by some people around the league to see his production drop off.

However, Curry has been playing as well as he had in previous years, averaging 29.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per contest this campaign. His shooting has also been stellar, with the 34-year-old hitting 9.9 field goals (the third-highest of his career) and 4.9 3-pointers per game. Each of those shots helped him reach Chamberlain on the list. Now, he has six more than the legendary center, and the gap will surely continue to grow, given how well he is playing.

Any more records to break?

Currently, Curry is the franchise leader in several stats. A few other categories are also within reach, including total minutes. He has already played 29,573 minutes, which is 1,162 less than Nate Thurmond's. It remains to be seen if the nine-time All-Star can also top that this season.

While he isn't finished yet in inscribing his name in the team's and league's history books, the two-time MVP is undoubtedly more focused on raising more banners in the Warriors rafters. He has four rings for now and is on a mission to take home at least one more. This campaign presents a solid opportunity for Curry and the crew to defend their title, but they have their work cut out for them.