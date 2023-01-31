Read full article on original website
Related
Obese Woman Books Two Seats on a Plane and Gets Heckled by Couple Wanting to Steal the Seat to Sit Next to Each Other
The Big Four airlines—American, Southwest, Delta, and United all have a case of shrinking seats. Their seats have shrunk by 2-5 inches in the legroom department and 2 inches in seat width in recent years.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Comments / 0