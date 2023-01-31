Read full article on original website
What Your Resting Heart Rate is Telling You
A normal resting heart rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute in an adult.
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
Medical News Today
How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?
An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack
A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
Medical News Today
What to know about congestive heart failure and coughing
Congestive heart failure, or heart failure, causes symptoms, including a cough. A cough may occur due to fluid buildup in the lungs or as a side effect of medication. It can mean the condition is worsening. Treatment for coughing due to heart failure may involve medication and lifestyle changes to...
Medical News Today
What happens during a heart attack?
Signs of a heart attack include chest discomfort or pressure, shortness of breath, and pain in the head and upper body. A heart attack occurs when there is a restriction of blood flow to the heart. The restriction prevents the heart from properly pumping blood around the body, causing pain and difficulty breathing. Heart attacks are typically the result of a blockage in an artery.
6 invisible things that might be putting your heart health at risk
Sometimes, it’s obvious when our health is under threat – but what about the things we can’t see?It’s not always clearly visible when something is potentially causing harm, particularly when it comes to cardiovascular disease – a term used for conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, including heart attacks and stroke – the leading cause of death worldwide.So, what are some of the ‘invisible’ things that could be harming your heart?1. Air pollution“If you live in an area with high levels of air pollution, this can increase your risk of developing problems with your cardiovascular system,” says Dr Ayyaz...
Healthline
Understanding Second Degree Heart Block Type 2
Second degree heart block type 2 is a serious but treatable condition that affects the flow of electrical signals through your heart. Treatment may involve a pacemaker to regulate heart function. The steady flow of electrical impulses from the sinus node in the atria (your heart’s upper chambers) down to...
Healthline
What Is Complete Heart Block?
Complete heart block, also known as third-degree heart block, is the most serious type of heart block. It means that there’s a complete separation of electrical activity between the upper chambers (atria) and lower chambers (ventricles) of the heart. Without prompt medical attention, it can be fatal. Your heart...
Doctor details importance of monitoring heart health during pregnancy
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday marks the beginning of Women’s Heart Month, and there’s a new health initiative underway aimed at combining cardiovascular health with pregnancy at North Shore University Hospital. Amy Wong is the mother of a 3-year-old child, but her journey toward motherhood wasn’t easy. She was diagnosed with diabetes at the age […]
MedicalXpress
How to reduce your risk for coronary artery disease
Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease, diagnosed in more than 20 million people and responsible for more than 350,000 deaths in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains the signs of coronary artery...
Abrazo: Importance of cardiac health highlighted during Heart Month
February is American Heart Month, and there's no better time to take control of your heart health.
Sleep Apnea Linked to Weaker Bones, Teeth
TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People who have sleep apnea may have another issue to worry about — weaker bones and teeth. Known as low bone-mineral density, the condition is an indicator of osteoporosis and can increase the risk of fractures and cause teeth to become loose and dental implants to fail, according to new research from the University at Buffalo (UB) in New York.
MedicalXpress
Tips for recognizing, living with and preventing atrial fibrillation (AFib)
Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is a fast and irregular heart rhythm that, left untreated, can lead to blood clots, stroke and heart failure. It's the most common type of arrhythmia, a potentially serious condition in which the heart beats too quickly, too slowly or in an irregular pattern. RUSH electrophysiologist...
MedicalXpress
What you should know about MINOCA, a type of heart attack mostly affecting women
Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women in the U.S., and a type of heart attack called myocardial infarction with non-obstructive coronary arteries (MINOCA), which predominantly affects women, is garnering increased attention. In observance of American Heart Month in February and Cedars-Sinai's 18th annual National Wear Red...
Medical News Today
Can low blood pressure cause a stroke?
Studies show a link between low blood pressure and an increased risk of stroke and an elevated risk of dying from stroke. However, scientists are not yet sure why low blood pressure raises the risk. , people who have had a stroke have high blood pressure, or hypertension. It is...
Heart Disease Symptoms
Heart disease is an umbrella term for a group of health conditions that affect the way the heart functions. These heart-related health conditions include coronary artery disease (CAD), arrhythmias, heart attack, and heart failure, among others. It is possible to have more than one heart condition at a time.The symptoms of heart disease can vary depending on the specific heart condition that you have. But, there are some symptoms that several heart conditions share in common, such as chest pain, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, weakness, and fatigue. In some cases—especially in the early stages of heart disease—you may not...
momswhothink.com
Blood Pressure Chart
Blood pressure (BP) is the force that blood exerts on the blood vessels as it courses through our bodies. It is crucial to heart health: an increase in blood pressure is strongly associated with an increase in cardiovascular disease risk, even when BP is within the normal range. When your...
MedicalXpress
Speeding up heart rate helps heart failure patients with stiff hearts
New research published in JAMA Cardiology from the University of Minnesota Medical School and University of Vermont's Larner College of Medicine found evidence that speeding up the heart rate with pacemakers may help patients who often experience shortness of breath. More than 75 million Americans have high blood pressure accompanied...
Why are heart attacks more common in winter? A cardiologist explains
Colder weather can trigger a number of physiological changes that may increase the risk of a cardiac event.
