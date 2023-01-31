Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Wanted TLC to Record Songs That Eventually Became Hits for 702 and Whitney Houston
Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes chose a lot of music that TLC recorded. But not every song she wanted would be agreed upon by her group members and producers of their albums.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth native Missy Elliott among Rock Hall nominees
NEW YORK (AP) — Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Sheryl Crow and the late George Michael are the 2023 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, reflecting a mix of country, soul, hip-hop, metal, pop, rap-rock and grunge. The...
Diddy Didn’t Want The Notorious B.I.G.’s Hit Song ‘One More Chance’ to Be Released As a Single
The Notorious B.I.G. released 'One More Chance' as a single from his debut album 'Ready to Die,' but Bad Boy Records executive Diddy didn't think it would be a good fit.
Missy Elliott Looks Supa Dupa Fly As She Celebrates Her 2023 Nomination To The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
Missy Elliott receiving her flowers is our favorite thing to see.
The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z Were ‘Going at It’ While Recording ‘I Love the Dough’
The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z had a relationship dating back to before they were rappers. Once Jay-Z had become a rapper, the two teamed up for the song 'I Love the Dough.'
Marvin Gaye and 5 R&B artists from the ’60s and ’70s
Marvin Gaye is a renowned American singer-songwriter and musician who was well known for his contributions to the genres of rhythm and blues, soul, funk and pop music. He is widely recognized as one of the most influential artists of all time, having had a profound impact on popular culture, not only in terms of his music but also through his activism in civil rights issues. As an artist, he pushed boundaries both musically and lyrically, introducing new sounds and ideas that were integral to the development of modern-day R&B.
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 said Dre's dislike of the song came from his own experiences as a rapper with N.W.A, which rapped mostly about politics and crime.
HipHopDX.com
Jermaine Dupri Takes It Back To The ’80s & ’90s With New ‘Hot Boy’ Hairstyle
Jermaine Dupri made his debut on the music scene just as the ’80s came to an end – and his new hairstyle transports him back to those early days. The So So Def mogul debuted his new “Hot Boy” ‘do on social media on Monday (January 30). “If I ain’t a Hot Boy, then what do you call that?” he asked fans on Twitter alongside images of the new look and matching wardrobe.
Complex
Ella Mai Talks New Music, Shares Grey Goose Sound Sessions Performance
It’s an exciting time for Ella Mai right now. She just announced a new tour, she’s nominated for a Grammy this weekend, and she’s dropping new music. Along with the deluxe edition of her excellent sophomore album Heart On My Sleeve, out now, Ella surprised fans by debuting two of the new songs in a special live performance. Participating in Grey Goose and the Recording Academy’s Sound Sessions series, the R&B star took the opportunity to do a stripped-back version of “This Is” and “2 O’Clock.”
2023 Grammys will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop
NEW YORK -- When the Grammys are handed out on Sunday, hip-hop will be well-represented.The show will include a special segment celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with some of the genre's biggest stars.Hip-hop legends like Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, Run DMC and many more will perform.LL Cool J will introduce the segment, and Questlove, the Roots and Black Thought will lead the celebration.You can see that performance and much more during the Grammy Awards on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Lil Wayne Drops Rebirth Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 2, 2010: Thirteen years ago, on this day, Lil Wayne dropped his experimental rock album, Rebirth, on Cash Money Records. The New Orleans rapper and Young Money patriarch was serious about putting out a rock album at the time. Tunechi's...
Hip-Hop Made: Big Tigger, D.M.C., and Greg Mack celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop
This year we celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop. As part of the celebration of the supreme genre’s journey through the years, artists, cities, events, stories, Big Tigger, D.M.C., and Greg Mack honor the music that “made” us.
Complex
Missy Elliott Becomes First Female Rapper Nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Missy Elliott has made history as the first female hip-hop artist to ever get a nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The 51-year-old artist has been nominated alongside the likes of Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, and George Michael. Throughout her extensive career, Missy Elliott has won five Grammys, and just last year she was honored with a street in her Virginia hometown named after her. The 2023 induction ceremony for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is set to take place later this year, with a time and venue yet to be announced.
musictimes.com
Grammys 2023 50th HipHop Anniversary Performance Missy Elliott, Grandmaster Flash, More!
The Grammy Awards has always been a place of celebration of triumph and success in the music industry. Every year, new artists and their works of art are recognized by The Recording Academy for their commercial and cultural impact on people not just in the United States but also in the world.
Diddy Agrees To Make A New Hit In Super Bowl Commercial Preview
He makes it clear that he does not do jingles.
Diddy Stars In Uber’s New Super Bowl Commercial: Watch
Diddy will make his presence felt during Super Bowl LVII when he appears in a new commercial for Uber. The 53-year-old entrepreneur won’t have to do too much acting either as his role is a strict record executive. In the commercial, representatives for Uber request the Bad Boy Records founder to help them make a jingle as they believe it could take them to new heights. Brother Love remains quiet and maintains a straight-faced demeanor while his right-hand man speaks on his behalf. “Diddy don’t do jingles,” he says.More from VIBE.comDrake's OVO Links With NFL For New Capsule CollectionTom Brady...
allhiphop.com
Dr. Dre Celebrates “Full Circle Moment” Re-Releasing ‘The Chronic’ For 30th Anniversary
Dr. Dre shared his joy at bringing ‘The Chronic’ “back home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records.”. Dr. Dre is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Chronic with a re-release of his pioneering gangsta rap album. The West Coast icon’s highly acclaimed debut studio album reached...
Talking With Tami
First Look: ‘SWV & Xscape The Queens Of R&B’
Are you guys ready to see the upcoming docuseries SWV & Xscape The Queens of R&B. It will debut on Bravo March 5th at 9:30pm ET/PT. Its a sixepisode limited series that will follow rival 90’s girl group Xscape and SWV as they join forces and gear up for a special one-night-only concert event.
Comments / 0