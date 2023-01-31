Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Over 320 Million Credit Cards to Be Issued Globally by 2027 as Digital Card Issuance Platforms Expand Into New Markets
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the number of credit cards issued via digital card issuance platforms will exceed 321 million globally by 2027, from 120 million in 2023. This growth of almost 170% reflects the use of new advanced digital capabilities, such as digital loyalty schemes and instant issuance, as card issuers aim to combat competition, including buy now pay later.
Cathie Wood's ARK Sees $200 Trillion Potential For Disruptive Innovation Market — With AI As 'Most Important' Catalyst
Cathie Wood’s ARK has stated that the market value of disruptive innovation platforms could scale 40% annually during this business cycle, from $13 trillion today to $200 trillion by 2030. In 2030, the market value associated with disruptive innovation could account for the majority of the global equity market capitalization, it stated.
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Banking, Insurance & Lending Has Never Been More Accessible: Green Check Launches Game Changing Marketplace
Green Check Verified (GCV), a fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services has launched Green Check Connect or GCC – a new marketplace enabling marijuana-related businesses to find reliable financial service providers. The idea behind this marketplace is to help cannabis companies with one of their biggest...
financemagnates.com
FX Veteran Fred Scala Joins Direct Trading Technologies as B2B Sales MD
Fred Scala, a well-known executive in the forex trading industry, has joined brokerage Direct Trading Technologies as a Managing Director and is in charge of business-to-business (B2B ) sales. Fred Scala Joins Direct Trading Technologies. Direct Trading Technologies offers online brokerage services, including trading with currencies, contracts for differences (CFDs),...
financemagnates.com
BUX to Offer ETF Savings Plan in Europe with BlackRock
BUX, a financial technology company and neobroker, has teamed up with BlackRock, a major investment provider, to launch an ETF (exchange-traded fund) savings plan in Europe. The offering provides European consumers with a simple way to invest in a diversified portfolio of ETFs managed by iShares, a subsidiary of BlackRock.
financemagnates.com
CySEC Withdraws License of TradoCenter and Toro Invest Operator
The Cyprus Securities and Investment Commission (CySEC) has withdrawn the operational license of FF Simple and Smart Trades Investment Services Ltd, which operated multiple forex and contracts for difference (CFDs) brands, the regulatory announced on Wednesday. CySEC Renounces TradoCenter and Toro Invest Operator’s License. FF Simple and Smart Trades...
ffnews.com
Airswift Technology and Cloud Payments Partner to Enable Instant Access to Crypto with VISA and MasterCard
Airswift Technology Limited, a leading Web3.0 native payment company, and Cloud Payments, a digital payments and banking technology platform provider have joined forces to enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale using VISA and MasterCard payment methods. The collaboration will simplify crypto-based purchases by providing crypto...
ChatGPT parent OpenAI faces a blockchain rival as a new NFT project creates 3D avatars from text
OpenAI, the creator of the language bot ChatGPT and image generator Dall-E, could face competition from Polygon's blockchain AI product, CharacterGPT. While Dall-E creates images, CharacterGPT is designed to generate a 3D avatar that can answer questions on the fly. Polygon has previously partnered with notable brands including Starbucks, Nike,...
ffnews.com
Klarpay AG expands its global payment capabilities with 13 new dedicated currency accounts
Klarpay AG marks a significant expansion of its international payment offering with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts. This addition enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse payments in AED, AUD, CAD, DKK, HKD, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR globally via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which are already available.
financemagnates.com
CMC Invest Aims Q1 2023 Launch in Singapore
London-listed CMC Markets (LON: CMC) announced on Tuesday that its services in Singapore, under the entity CMC Markets Singapore Invest, are expected for a soft launch by the end of the first quarter of 2023. CMC Markets Singapore Invest to Launch Services in Q1. The decision to invest came after...
The Next Web
‘A new way of doing artificial intelligence’: UK’s Mignon has a fresh proposition for AI on the edge
This story is syndicated from the premium edition of , a newsletter that digs into the product, market, and founder story of UK-founded startups so you can understand how they fit into what’s happening in the wider world and startup ecosystem. The reignited excitement around the potential of AI...
Lendica Releases Embedded Finance Integrations for Shopify and Salesforce
Lendica’s embedded finance integrations are now available for Shopify and Salesforce. With these new integrations, customers can use the PayLater and FundNow products to delay payments to their vendors or speed up collection from wholesale accounts, Lendica said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We founded Lendica to...
financemagnates.com
Fintech Funding Slashed by Almost Half in 2022. Will 2023 Be Any Better?
According to CB Insights’ 2022 State of Fintech Report, global fintech funding slumped by 46% to $75.2 billion in 2022. During the last quarter of the year, the industry generated $10.7 billion in funding, which is its lowest since 2018. The decline in funding comes even as the total number of deals signed during the period dropped by 8% year-over-year (YoY) to 5,048 deals.
financemagnates.com
eToro Introduces AI-Powered Porfolio that Targets High-Growth US Firms
EToro, an Israel-based social trading network, has introduced a new smart portfolio that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide retail investors’ exposure to the stocks of 12 high-growth United States companies. The portfolio is tagged 'InvestorAI-US'. In a statement released on Tuesday, eToro disclosed that it launched the portfolio...
financemagnates.com
24 Exchange Crosses $1B Mark in Forex NDFs ADV in January
The average daily volume (ADV) of forex non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) traded on 24 Exchange hit over $1 billion in January 2023, Dmitri Galinov, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bermuda-based multi-asset trading platform disclosed on Thursday. 24 Exchange hit the new milestone three months after the trading platform, which was...
financemagnates.com
ESMA Proposes Changes to Money Market Funds Stress Test Scenarios
ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority), the supervisor and regulator of the financial markets in the European Union, has published a new consultation paper and is waiting for industry opinions on the methodology on stress test scenarios for Money Market Funds (MMF). ESMA Publishes Consultation Paper on Stress Test Scenarios.
financemagnates.com
Can the Cost-of-Living Crisis Be a Major Catalyst for Fintech Growth?
With the words recession and inflation being tossed around more frequently, consumers seem scared of a potential escalation of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, making it a prime opportunity for fintech to take the center stage. Why a Cost-of-Living Crisis Can Be an Opportunity. The cost-of-living crisis is in essence a...
financemagnates.com
Quadcode SaaS: a Broker out of the Box
On average, a medium-sized brokerage company can generate an annual turnover of $8 billion. However, it is a complex business to build from scratch — technologically, legally, financially and by many other criteria. Quadcode is an IT company that has been creating fintech solutions for 10 years. Its flagship...
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
Comments / 0