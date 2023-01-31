Read full article on original website
China claims Covid wave is ‘coming to an end’ as tourism and factory activity rebound
Government figures, which cannot be verified, showed big rises in travel and hospitality activity during lunar new year compared to the same time last year
German manufacturers' outlook brightens but orders keep falling in Jan - PMI
BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - German manufacturers started the year with a slightly brighter outlook on the year ahead despite the fact that orders continued to fall, as inflation and supply chain problems eased, a survey showed on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm, dollar retreats ahead of Fed decision
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Global stocks edged up on Wednesday as signs of slowing U.S. wage growth supported expectations that the Federal Reserve could signal an end to interest-rate hikes at its meeting later in the day. Wall Street indexes had rallied, as had bonds to a lesser extent,...
India plans measures to curb Chinese imports as trade gap concerns mount -sources
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India is considering a number of tariffs and non-tariff steps to cut imports of non-essential consumer and electronic goods, including from China, as trade imbalances concern policymakers, two government officials and an industry source said.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Oil Falls $2/barrel on Economic Jitters, U.S. Crude Stock Build
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday on concerns about a global economic slowdown and as preliminary data indicated a bigger than expected build in U.S. oil inventories. Brent futures for March delivery fell $2.06, or 2.3%, to $86.13 a barrel. U.S. crude fell $1.49, or 1.8%, to...
Euro zone factories are likely over the worst - PMI
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The downturn in euro zone manufacturing activity eased again last month suggesting the worst may be over, according to a survey which showed price pressures slackened and the fall in demand moderated, driving a surge in optimism.
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
Japan Jan services activity growth at three-month high – PMI
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country’s economic reopening to lift demand. Friday’s final au Jibun Bank...
UK only major economy to contract in 2023, warns IMF
Britain will be the only major economy to plunge into recession this year, performing worse even than sanction-hit Russia, as the cost-of-living crisis knocks UK households hard, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.The IMF predicts that the UK economy will contract by 0.6% in 2023 against the 0.3% growth it pencilled in last October in yet another major downgrade by the fund.In its latest World Economic Outlook update, the IMF upped its growth outlook for the global economy, but cautioned that Britain looks set to suffer more than most from soaring inflation and higher interest rates.The grim outlook for...
U.S. factory orders rebound in December
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods rebounded in December, but higher interest rates are weighing on business spending on equipment, which could keep manufacturing under pressure.
U.S. labor cost growth smallest in a year
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. labor costs increased at their slowest pace in a year in the fourth quarter as wage growth slowed, giving the Federal Reserve a boost in its fight against inflation.
Bond strategists take axe to U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields a year from now are forecast to trade sharply lower than the level expected by bond strategists polled by Reuters just one month ago, underscoring how much financial markets have diverged this year from the central bank's view.
IMF lifts 2023 growth forecast on China reopening, strength in U.S., Europe
SINGAPORE/WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its 2023 global growth outlook slightly due to "surprisingly resilient" demand in the United States and Europe, an easing of energy costs and the reopening of China's economy after Beijing abandoned its strict COVID-19 restrictions.
Dollar climbs as central banks see inflation risks unwind
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The euro and sterling slipped against the dollar on Friday as markets took a dovish cue from policymakers at the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, who said inflationary pressures in their economies have become more manageable. Elsewhere, the greenback broadly advanced on the...
US STOCKS-Wall St buoyed by easing inflation concerns ahead of Fed decision
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. McDonald's warns on short-term inflation pressures. GM up on robust forecast, Caterpillar hit by lower Q4 profit. Indexes up: Nasdaq 0.48%, S&P 0.33%, Dow 0.07%. Updates prices to open,...
UK Food Inflation Is Out Of Control
Food inflation has reached its highest level on record, with the sector predicting no stall in price increases throughout the year. Figures published in the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) shop price index show food inflation rose to 13.8 percent in January, up from 13.3 percent in December. This rise has pushed it above the three-month average rate of 13.2 percent.
