Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
As the Federal Reserve prepares for another interest rate hike, volatility lies ahead
Even as economists continue to debate the underlying causes of the Great Moderation, we may be headed into a new era that is highlighted by a return of macroeconomic volatility.
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Traders expect the Federal Reserve to end its rate hikes in two months, which could push oil prices higher due to the generally inverse relationship between rates and oil prices. According to a Reuters report, the Fed might end its rate-hike policy as soon as March, as economic indicators suggest...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm, dollar retreats ahead of Fed decision
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Global stocks edged up on Wednesday as signs of slowing U.S. wage growth supported expectations that the Federal Reserve could signal an end to interest-rate hikes at its meeting later in the day. Wall Street indexes had rallied, as had bonds to a lesser extent,...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields up after inflation data as investors await Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday after inflation data in Japan surprised on the upside and following the release of the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which was in line with expectations. Government bond yields - which...
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
IMF Improved Their Forecast For The World Economy as Inflation Continues to Decline
The global economy is anticipated to revive as inflation declines, according to the International Monetary Fund. The International Monetary Fund stated on Monday that it projected the global economy to slow this year as central banks continued to raise their interest rates to control inflation, but it also hinted that production would be more adaptable than initially anticipated and that an economic downturn would likely be prevented.
Dollar climbs as central banks see inflation risks unwind
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The euro and sterling slipped against the dollar on Friday as markets took a dovish cue from policymakers at the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, who said inflationary pressures in their economies have become more manageable.
Oil falls 2% as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped 2% on Monday, extending losses as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks weighed on demand and Russian exports remained strong.
Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year, WGC says
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Central banks added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the most of any year since 1967, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin breaks US$24,000 ceiling after Fed says ‘disinflationary process’ started in U.S. economy
Bitcoin rose above US$24,000 for the first time since mid-August in Thursday morning trading in Asia before sliding back slightly. It gained along with Ether and most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by the expected 25 basis points overnight and Fed chair Jerome Powell said the “disinflationary process” has started in the economy. U.S. equities gained on the comments, also encouraged by a better-than-expected growth forecast at social media platform Meta Platforms Inc. Dogecoin was the only token in the top 10 to fall, but it held gains for the week.
IMF lifts 2023 growth forecast on China reopening, strength in U.S., Europe
SINGAPORE/WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its 2023 global growth outlook slightly due to "surprisingly resilient" demand in the United States and Europe, an easing of energy costs and the reopening of China's economy after Beijing abandoned its strict COVID-19 restrictions.
European Central Bank hikes rates, vows 'we are not done'
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank chugged ahead with another outsized interest rate hike Thursday and vowed more will follow, underlining its drive to subdue inflation even as the economy slows and the U.S. Federal Reserve eases its pace of increases. The Frankfurt-based bank raised its key benchmarks by half a percentage point and said it intends to make a similar move in March. Policymakers are moving aggressively to choke off price spikes that have slowed from record highs but are still hurting households in the 20 countries that use the euro currency. The bank, which also hiked by a half-point in December, “will stay the course in raising interest rates significantly at a steady pace,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said at a news conference. “Now you will say, ‘Well, yes, but what about after March? Does that mean that you have reached the pinnacle or the peak?’ she later added. “No, no, no, no. We know that we have ground to cover. We know that we are not done.”
UK stocks boosted as Bank of England upgrades outlook for economy
UK stocks have enjoyed a boost as the Bank of England revealed it expects Britain to fall into a shorter, shallower recession than previously anticipated.The FTSE 250 lurched by 3.6% on Thursday, as the slightly more upbeat outlook on the UK economy prompted investors to pour cash into the more domestically-focused index.While the UK is headed for a recession this year, the Bank said it expects the downturn to be softer than it had predicted in November, and much shallower compared to previous recessions like that following the 2008 financial crisis.It also hinted that interest rates could be nearing a...
investing.com
South Korea slides toward recession as Jan exports plunge
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's economy inched toward its first recession in three years as data on Wednesday showed its January trade deficit soared to a record thanks to a plunge in exports caused by a combination of long holidays and cooling global demand. Asia's fourth-largest economy, which relies heavily on...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted, stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Stocks across emerging Asia advanced on Wednesday, while currencies were muted as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision to gauge whether the U.S. central bank is nearing the end of its interest rate-hike cycle. The Philippine peso PHP appreciated 0.3% and led gains among regional...
IMF raises global growth forecasts as inflation eases
The International Monetary Fund raised its 2023 global growth outlook Monday, driven by easing inflation, China reopening its economy and resilient demand in the U.S. and Europe. What to expect: The IMF expects global growth to slow from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.9% this year — up from the 2.7%...
kalkinemedia.com
Euro, sterling dip as investors assess rate outlook
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro dipped against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points, while the Bank of England adopted a more dovish tone on inflation. The ECB penciled in at least one more hike of the...
investing.com
Fed meeting, Exxon record, Eurozone skirts recession - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve starts a two-day policy meeting against a backdrop of weakening economic data - although the International Monetary Fund has raised its forecasts for the year a tad. The Eurozone appears to have avoided recession in the second half of last year but it, too, is suffering from a loss of momentum at the year-end. ExxonMobil posts a record profit and there are earnings aplenty from the likes of McDonald's, Caterpillar, and Advanced Micro Devices. And Gautam Adani looks to have attracted enough bids to cover an important share offering for India's capital markets. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 31st January.
