Eldridge, IA

Iowa Woman Raised $37,000 on GoFundMe Claiming She Had 3 Forms of Cancer. Police Say It Was All a Lie

Police who searched the apartment of 19-year-old college student Madison Russo allegedly found a wig, an IV pole and nausea pills prescribed for a relative In October 2022, 19-year-old Iowa college student Madison Russo opened up about the devastating cancer diagnosis she said she'd received eight months earlier. "I feel like I've been rocked to my soul, and right now, everything is kind of uncertain," the Bettendorf resident told the North Scott Press about purportedly being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at such a young age. "I just want...
BETTENDORF, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing

Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WINTERSET, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Townhall on killing of Devonna Walker focuses on Iowa's 'Stand Your Ground' law

CEDAR RAPIDS — Advocates for Social Justice in Cedar Rapids held a townhall discussion Sunday at the Cedar Rapids Public Library, four weeks after the death of Devonna Walker. Walker was stabbed to death after an argument with neighbors in her apartment complex on January 2nd. The man who stabbed her was detained and question, but not arrested and charged.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel leaves one dead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead following an afternoon fire at a hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids. At approximately 4:20 pm, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn, located at 4011 16th Avenue SW, for a report of a fire. Crews arrived and found heavy...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Sheriff: Burlington man arrested after assaulting a family member

DES MOINES CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Burlington man Tuesday night after they say he assaulted a family member and was in violation of a no-contact order, according to a press release. County officials say, Justin Marshall was charged with domestic abuse...
BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man who claimed he has a hard time remembering how to spell his name arrested for driving while barred

An Iowa City man who claimed he has a spelling issue was arrested for driving while barred and providing false ID information. Police stopped 39-year-old Plimio Zuniga Duron of Alyssa Court Southwest Monday night just before 10 pm because the registration sticker on the Ford pickup he was driving had expired. Police checked the registration sticker and found that it was for a different vehicle.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Police: Man stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe from a Bettendorf business. Mark E. Handlon, 68, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. According to an arrest affidavit:. On Dec. 9 Handlon took several 20-foot pieces...
BETTENDORF, IA
KBUR

Burlington man arrested for Domestic Assault

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for Domestic Abuse Assault and violation of a no-contact order. According to a news release, on Tuesday, January 31st, at about 8:37 PM, deputies were dispatched to 12149 Highway 99 Apartment A for an intoxicated subject who was swinging a large knife around and making threats.
BURLINGTON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Inmate escapes work release program

WATERLOO, Iowa — Alexander Joseph Carman, convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other charges in Dubuque County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Friday. Carman is a 19-year-old white male, height 5' 6", and weighs 138 pounds. Anyone with information on Carman's...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man found with thousands of dollars in stolen goods

An Iowa City man with a history of thefts was reportedly found with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise at a storage unit. 27-year-old Jerome Brooks of the Quarters apartment complex on Highway 6 East was in possession of a storage unit at Black and Gold Storage on Waterfront Drive when police executed a search warrant on the morning of November 11th. Investigators reportedly located property tying Brooks to at least seven burglaries and thefts. The property, which was returned to their rightful owners, was valued at over $11,000. However, police say the property that wasn’t recovered ups the total substantially.
IOWA CITY, IA
