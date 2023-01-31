Read full article on original website
Iowa Woman Raised $37,000 on GoFundMe Claiming She Had 3 Forms of Cancer. Police Say It Was All a Lie
Police who searched the apartment of 19-year-old college student Madison Russo allegedly found a wig, an IV pole and nausea pills prescribed for a relative In October 2022, 19-year-old Iowa college student Madison Russo opened up about the devastating cancer diagnosis she said she'd received eight months earlier. "I feel like I've been rocked to my soul, and right now, everything is kind of uncertain," the Bettendorf resident told the North Scott Press about purportedly being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at such a young age. "I just want...
KCRG.com
UnityPoint Health nurses honored on ‘2023 Great Iowa Nurses’ list
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health has announced over a dozen of its Iowa nurses are being recognized for routinely going above and beyond in order to ensure safe, compassionate care for their patients. Out of the 50 nurses named on the 2023 Great Iowa Nurses list, 16 of...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iowa Church Starts GoFundMe For Amish Families Dealing With Tragedy
Some eastern Iowa families that are coping with both unthinkable loss and recovery are getting a helping hand from Iowans, thanks to a church in their hometown. Friday morning, January 27, four people were killed and nine others injured in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 20 near Wellsburg in north central Iowa.
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WQAD
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
Negotiations between the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees have stalled. Iowa reps say "vastly different currents" give the Illinois side an advantage.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCRG.com
Mother of student who fell from school ceiling says staff did what they were trained to do
Man convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder after Iowa City house fire. Sentencing will take place in April for a man who is now convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder. Deadline nears for Marengo company to release list of chemicals in facility that exploded.
cbs2iowa.com
Townhall on killing of Devonna Walker focuses on Iowa's 'Stand Your Ground' law
CEDAR RAPIDS — Advocates for Social Justice in Cedar Rapids held a townhall discussion Sunday at the Cedar Rapids Public Library, four weeks after the death of Devonna Walker. Walker was stabbed to death after an argument with neighbors in her apartment complex on January 2nd. The man who stabbed her was detained and question, but not arrested and charged.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
Parents say 'dream' school district has become a 'woke' nightmare: 'The joke's on us'
Iowa parents sound off after a school board member posted on Facebook that public education is not to teach kids "what parents want."
KCRG.com
Fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel leaves one dead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead following an afternoon fire at a hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids. At approximately 4:20 pm, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn, located at 4011 16th Avenue SW, for a report of a fire. Crews arrived and found heavy...
KWQC
Sheriff: Burlington man arrested after assaulting a family member
DES MOINES CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Burlington man Tuesday night after they say he assaulted a family member and was in violation of a no-contact order, according to a press release. County officials say, Justin Marshall was charged with domestic abuse...
KCJJ
Iowa City man who claimed he has a hard time remembering how to spell his name arrested for driving while barred
An Iowa City man who claimed he has a spelling issue was arrested for driving while barred and providing false ID information. Police stopped 39-year-old Plimio Zuniga Duron of Alyssa Court Southwest Monday night just before 10 pm because the registration sticker on the Ford pickup he was driving had expired. Police checked the registration sticker and found that it was for a different vehicle.
KWQC
Police: Man stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe from a Bettendorf business. Mark E. Handlon, 68, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. According to an arrest affidavit:. On Dec. 9 Handlon took several 20-foot pieces...
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for Domestic Assault
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for Domestic Abuse Assault and violation of a no-contact order. According to a news release, on Tuesday, January 31st, at about 8:37 PM, deputies were dispatched to 12149 Highway 99 Apartment A for an intoxicated subject who was swinging a large knife around and making threats.
cbs2iowa.com
Inmate escapes work release program
WATERLOO, Iowa — Alexander Joseph Carman, convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other charges in Dubuque County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Friday. Carman is a 19-year-old white male, height 5' 6", and weighs 138 pounds. Anyone with information on Carman's...
cbs2iowa.com
Law enforcement removes suspicious package on Cedar Rapids Northeast side
The Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit is investigating a package recovered from 1005 32nd Street Thursday afternoon. The unit was called at 11:39am with reports of a suspicious package. The area was proactively closed off as crews recovered the object. The investigation is ongoing into whether or not the...
KCJJ
Iowa City man found with thousands of dollars in stolen goods
An Iowa City man with a history of thefts was reportedly found with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise at a storage unit. 27-year-old Jerome Brooks of the Quarters apartment complex on Highway 6 East was in possession of a storage unit at Black and Gold Storage on Waterfront Drive when police executed a search warrant on the morning of November 11th. Investigators reportedly located property tying Brooks to at least seven burglaries and thefts. The property, which was returned to their rightful owners, was valued at over $11,000. However, police say the property that wasn’t recovered ups the total substantially.
See The Davenport House That’s Been Called A “Nightmare On Zillow Street”
A Davenport house that's on the market is drawing attention for it's fixer-upper looks. A group on Facebook, called "Nightmare On Zillow Street", looks at different homes in different parts of the country that have pretty rough listing pictures. In the last few months, there has been one in Geneseo and one in Garner.
