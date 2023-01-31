Dallas Zoo believes 2 of its monkeys were stolen after their habitat was 'intentionally compromised.' It follows a string of suspicious activity
By By Andi Babineau and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
2 days ago
After a series of suspicious animal events this month, the Dallas Zoo believes two of its emperor tamarin monkeys have been stolen after they were discovered missing from their enclosure Monday and their habitat had been "intentionally compromised."
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
A clouded leopard named Nova that went missing from its Dallas Zoo exhibit has been found safe after someone intentionally created a tear in its enclosure. Fox 4 reports the animal was found on zoo grounds in a tree near its original habitat and was not hurt, but will be evaluated by a vet. Police are launching a criminal investigation into the incident. The zoo found a tear in the outer mesh that surrounds the habitat and considers it suspicious.
Having a good relationship with your in-laws is hard enough sometimes. But having them live with you, even for a short period can be quite uncomfortable and sometimes awkward. Here's one woman's predicament. She is having her 75-year-old mother-in-law stay with her because she recently sold her house. The problem is that the mother-in-law walks around the house in way too few clothes, just a t-shirt and underwear. (source)
MEXICO CITY - The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo’s pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said. José Rubén Nava was replaced as director of the local zoo in the city of Chilpancingo on Jan. 12 following the death of a deer there.
CNN — Twelve squirrel monkeys have been stolen from a zoo in Louisiana after their facility was broken into over the weekend. The theft happened shortly before midnight Saturday and authorities are investigating, Zoosiana said on its Facebook page. “The individual targeted facilities of smaller primates and specifically compromised...
The former director of a zoo in Mexico has been accused of killing four of the park’s pygmy goats to be cooked and served as food at a Christmas party. “These four animals [were] slaughtered and cooked on the zoo’s premises, and were served as food at the year-end party,” said Fernando Ruiz Gutierrez, the state environment department’s director of wildlife. “This put the health of the people who ate them at risk, because these animals were not fit for human consumption.” José Rubén Nava, who was the director of the zoo in the city of Chilpancingo at the time, was replaced on Jan. 12 after a deer died in the park. On Tuesday, officials announced that an investigation found that several animals in the zoo had been allegedly sold or eaten at Nava’s direction.Read it at The Guardian
A small family-run business that employed one of the purported leaders of a White supremacist, pro-Nazi homeschooling network announced he is no longer an employee as a result of "this disturbing and secretive behavior."
Comments / 0