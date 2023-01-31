ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Zoo believes 2 of its monkeys were stolen after their habitat was 'intentionally compromised.' It follows a string of suspicious activity

By By Andi Babineau and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN
After a series of suspicious animal events this month, the Dallas Zoo believes two of its emperor tamarin monkeys have been stolen after they were discovered missing from their enclosure Monday and their habitat had been "intentionally compromised."

Silence DoGood

Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal Investigation

A clouded leopard named Nova that went missing from its Dallas Zoo exhibit has been found safe after someone intentionally created a tear in its enclosure. Fox 4 reports the animal was found on zoo grounds in a tree near its original habitat and was not hurt, but will be evaluated by a vet. Police are launching a criminal investigation into the incident. The zoo found a tear in the outer mesh that surrounds the habitat and considers it suspicious.
DALLAS, TX
Aneka Duncan

A woman finds it uncomfortable that her mother-in-law walks around the house in just a t-shirt and underwear

Having a good relationship with your in-laws is hard enough sometimes. But having them live with you, even for a short period can be quite uncomfortable and sometimes awkward. Here's one woman's predicament. She is having her 75-year-old mother-in-law stay with her because she recently sold her house. The problem is that the mother-in-law walks around the house in way too few clothes, just a t-shirt and underwear. (source)
TheDailyBeast

Mexico Zoo Chief Slaughtered Pygmy Goats for Party Food, Authorities Say

The former director of a zoo in Mexico has been accused of killing four of the park’s pygmy goats to be cooked and served as food at a Christmas party. “These four animals [were] slaughtered and cooked on the zoo’s premises, and were served as food at the year-end party,” said Fernando Ruiz Gutierrez, the state environment department’s director of wildlife. “This put the health of the people who ate them at risk, because these animals were not fit for human consumption.” José Rubén Nava, who was the director of the zoo in the city of Chilpancingo at the time, was replaced on Jan. 12 after a deer died in the park. On Tuesday, officials announced that an investigation found that several animals in the zoo had been allegedly sold or eaten at Nava’s direction.Read it at The Guardian
