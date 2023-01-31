Defense Asks for Suspended Sentence for Hardworking Father To-Be; Judge Agrees to ‘Alternative’ Sentencing

Read full article on original website
Related
What the judge said before sentencing man for killing girlfriend’s father at N.C. State
“It’s really hard to explain to (our grandchildren) that he is no longer going to be there and they now have to talk to him in the sky,” Traci Crawford said.
When Is RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Going to Prison? Details on Facility, Sentence and More
Doing time. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months, which is 6.5 years, behind bars after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in relation to a nationwide telemarketing scheme. Keep scrolling below to find out when she has to report to prison, which facility she'll serve her sentence in and more details. ...
Family reacts to sentencing of third suspect in arson that killed family of 5
17-year-old Dillon Siebert was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment on Wednesday in Denver court for his role in the deaths of Senegalese family members in a house fire back in August 2020. He will also face a suspended sentence of 26 years if he violates the terms of that sentence. He was also sentenced separately Wednesday in juvenile court to serve three years in the Division of Youth Services.Family and friends expressed their disappointment after learning the third suspect in this case as Siebert will face ten years behind bars.The family told CBS News Colorado, this simply isn't justice. ...
Judge hikes bail for Army vet accused of threat to synagogue
A courtroom outburst by a man accused of telephoning threats to “shoot up” a southern Nevada synagogue prompted a judge to increase his bail.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
Woman sentenced to three years in state prison for collecting $400,000 in viral GoFundMe scam
A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to three years in state prison for her role in scamming more than $400,000 from GoFundMe donors, by claiming to be collecting money for a homeless man.
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
Derek Chauvin's lawyer asks a Minnesota appeals court to toss his murder convictions
Chauvin is currently serving concurrent state and federal sentences in an Arizona prison. The three-person Court of Appeals says it will issue its opinion within 90 days.
AOL Corp
Alabama denies parole to 90% of inmates, including 71-year-old woman in wheelchair and on dialysis
The three-member Alabama Parole Board approved parole for 409 prisoners while rejecting 3,593 others for the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30. Ninety percent of prisoners in Alabama have been denied parole by the Alabama Parole Board, inmates like 71-year-old Leola Harris, who uses a wheelchair and has dialysis three times a week due to end-stage renal disease.
Derek Chauvin appeals conviction in George Floyd murder, arguing trial wasn't fair
William Mohrman, an attorney representing Derek Chauvin, has asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals to throw out the former Minneapolis officer's convictions in the death of George Floyd.
Disgraced officer in court as man he arrested 32 years ago continues to fight for his innocence
Former HPD officer Gerald Goines was back in court Thursday as attorneys argued that the murder indictment against him should be quashed, and if not, they said they would like a change of venue.
BLM-backed Dem candidate sentenced to 22 months in prison for wire fraud scheme
Karen Carter Peterson, the only federal candidate backed by the Black Lives Matter PAC since January 2021, has been sentenced to 22 months in prison for a wire fraud scheme.
Chronicle
Former Washington High School Coach Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Raping Player
WATERVILLE — A former Eastmont High School girls soccer coach was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for raping a player in the mid-2000s. Cristian Florencio Barboza, 40, was convicted of three counts of third-degree child rape in December at a bench trial, a non-jury format, by visiting Judge Henry Rawson of Okanogan County Superior Court.
Elizabeth Holmes booked a 1-way ticket to Mexico for a friend's wedding while out on bail, prosecutors say
The founder of Theranos was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last November. She is currently free while her lawyers appeal the decision.
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
AOL Corp
Judge: Court has ‘no power to prosecute’ without Idaho attorney general, dismisses case
An Ada County judge on Wednesday granted a motion to dismiss a trespassing charge against a Meridian woman who refused to leave a closed public playground, saying the court had “no power to prosecute” if the attorney general’s office did not want to move forward with it.
Falsely accused man who spent 30 years behind bars is released from prison
Humberto "Beto" Duran was freed on parole today after spending 30 years of his life in a San Diego state prison for a crime he did not commit. The Loyola Project for the Innocent took on Duran's case in 2017 and uncovered compelling evidence to support his claims of innocence. The Project for the Innocent is a student program at LMU Loyola Law School that pursues actual claims of innocence on behalf of those wrongfully convicted of crimes. Students work under professor and legal supervision.Duran was arrested in 1993 for an East Los Angeles murder and attempted murder. LPI's Investigation...
freightwaves.com
No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam
Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
Judge rules Brian Laundrie's family lawyer can be named in civil lawsuit
A Sarasota County judge ruled on Tuesday that the Laundrie's family attorney, Steven Bertolino, can be added to the civil lawsuit against Brian's parents.
Comments / 0