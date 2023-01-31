Defense Asks for Suspended Sentence for Hardworking Father To-Be; Judge Agrees to ‘Alternative’ Sentencing

17-year-old Dillon Siebert was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment on Wednesday in Denver court for his role in the deaths of Senegalese family members in a house fire back in August 2020. He will also face a suspended sentence of 26 years if he violates the terms of that sentence. He was also sentenced separately Wednesday in juvenile court to serve three years in the Division of Youth Services.Family and friends expressed their disappointment after learning the third suspect in this case as Siebert will face ten years behind bars.The family told CBS News Colorado, this simply isn't justice. ...

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO