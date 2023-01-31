Read full article on original website
LONDON, Jan 31(Reuters) - Banks are whittling down a pile of unsold loans that backed private equity buyouts in the cheap-money era and trying to avoid heavy hits by refinancing the debt or selling chunks in secondary markets, bankers and investors said.
Finley CEO Jeremy Tsui told TechCrunch that private credit is a $1.2 trillion industry and accounts for 90% of all corporate debt in the middle-market. However, while working in debt capital at Goldman Sachs, he witnessed two things: private credit, or lending by non-bank parties, filling the gap for banks making fewer corporate loans, and then companies finding it challenging to understand the hundreds of pages in their agreements.
New Zealand-based bookkeeping platform for the self-employed, Hnry, has secured $24.5 million (AUD 35 million) in a Series B funding round led by AirTree Ventures. The round also saw participation from Athletic Ventures, Left Lane Capital, Icehouse Ventures and Notion co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) Akshay Kothari. Founded in...
Tech Nation, a growth platform for UK tech start-ups, has announced it will be ceasing operations on 31 March 2023 and will look to sell its assets after the termination of its core government grant funding. Since its inception in 2014, Tech Nation has been backed by the government for...
Sprive, a new savings app built for homeowners to help them pay off their mortgage, has gone live in the UK. The start-up has built an AI mortgage assistant available through a mobile app to help customers pay off their mortgage faster, as well as help them find the right deals when they are due to switch through showing customised mortgage deals. Customers can then switch with the help of expert advisors.
FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in various assets, substantially increasing the amount identified by new executives as the failed crypto exchange works to repay creditors. The assets include cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said at a judicial hearing Wednesday as part...
Don’t run up a balance on your credit cards, they said. If you can’t pay it off every month, they said, cut it up and throw it away. Too late. You ran up a balance. You owe thousands of dollars, maybe tens of thousands, on cards with interest rates approaching your chronological age. A consumer…
US-based embedded banking software provider Treasury Prime has raised $40 million in a Series C funding round led by BAM Elevate. The round also saw participation from new investors The Banc Funds Company and Invicta as well as Series B investors Deciens, QED and SaaStr. Treasury Prime will use the...
TransUnion has invested in British open banking and data intelligence firm Bud Financial Limited. The global information and insights company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release that this partnership will drive innovation in the personal finance market and greater financial inclusion among consumers. “This strategic investment marks the...
Global card issuing platform Marqeta has acquired Power Finance, a credit card management platform, in a $275 million all-cash deal that looks to strengthen Marqeta’s credit and card issuing capabilities. The acquisition, Marqeta’s first, is expected to close in Q1 2023 and will comprise of $223 million in cash,...
The award-winning digital bank, Kroo, will be increasing its current account interest rate from 1 February 2023, offering customers 3.03% AER, the highest retail bank offering of current accounts in the UK for balances up to £85K***. Kroo announces the rate rise as analysis of Bank of England data...
London-based digital wallet provider Mode is shutting down, citing issues with funding and the tough macroeconomic climate. Announcing the news on Twitter, Mode says that “due to unsuccessful funding and difficult market conditions, Mode will be winding down its services”. “As a result of this, we kindly ask...
Moov, an open source platform enabling users to integrate payments into their products, has raised $45 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Commerce Ventures and saw participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Visa and Sorenson Ventures. Announcing Moov’s $45 million Series B, the firm’s co-founder...
Bergos, a Swiss private bank specialising in wealth management, has gone live with a new core banking system provided by FNZ. FNZ acquired Swiss private banking technology firm New Access for an undisclosed sum last year, which provides a scalable and modular “core-to-digital” banking tech suite designed to meet the specific requirements of the private banking and wealth management industry. Bergos initially selected New Access to power its digital transformation in the summer prior to the acquisition.
