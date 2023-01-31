Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Houston Texans gave DeMeco Ryans 6-year contract
The Houston Texans made another move that demonstrated they believe they have their man on the sidelines who will last more than one season. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to a six-year contract as part of his terms to accept the job on Jan. 31.
49ers requesting permission to interview Steve Wilks signals Texans close with DeMeco Ryans
How close are the Houston Texans to hiring DeMeco Ryans as their next coach? Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the 49ers have requested permission to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening. Wilks led the Panthers to...
Deadspin
Houston Texans are going to do DeMeco Ryans like they did David Culley, Lovie Smith
Despite being an annual news story around this time of the year — due to the circus that’s caused by the way that coaches are fired and hired in the Lone Star State — DeMeco Ryans is returning home to be the newest head coach of the Houston Texans. They say “home is where the heart is,” but the Texans don’t love anybody — especially Black head coaches.
Click2Houston.com
J.J. Watt back to Houston? Social media creates buzz after Houston Texans respond to former Texans star wearing ‘H-Town’ hoodie
HOUSTON – J.J. Watt may look like he’s enjoying his retirement from the NFL, but his latest tweet may possibly drop a hint. In a photo he tweeted on Thursday, Watt is seen lifting weights while wearing an “H-Town” hoodie and a Chicago Red Stars beanie hat. His latest Instagram story showed the same photo, but it also included the hashtag “#DeMecoDay.”
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Texans interview 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for spot on DeMeco Ryans' staff
With DeMeco Ryans going to the AFC South, it means that some of his fellow staff members with the San Francisco 49ers might follow him to the Houston Texans. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans interviewed 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for the offensive coordinator position. Slowik,...
DeMeco Ryans Was Asked About Choosing Texans Over Broncos
In the weeks leading up to the end of the regular season, many around the NFL expected Sean Payton to be the hottest name among the available head coaching candidates, with teams perhaps fighting one another to hire him. Payton has indeed landed another job, being hired by the Denver Broncos on ...
Click2Houston.com
Texans safety Jalen Pitre on coaching search: ‘I’m excited for a new start, I trust our management team’
HOUSTON – As the Texans zero in on a coveted defensive-oriented coach as the likely sixth head coach in franchise history, his potential future players can’t wait to start playing for them. In the wake of a 3-13-1 season, the Texans fired coach Lovie Smith. The Texans have...
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says 'too early to know' who is following DeMeco Ryans to the Texans
DeMeco Ryans is well respected. The new Houston Texans coach was highly regarded while the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers for the past two seasons. However, Ryans had made inroads and connections inside the organization longer than that as he started his coaching career in San Francisco in 2017, the first year of the Shanahan era.
theScore
Ryans: Picking Texans over Broncos was easy decision
DeMeco Ryans shared that choosing the Houston Texans head coaching job over the Denver Broncos was a "no-brainer." "When it came down to it, there's no greater place I wanted to be than H-Town," he said Thursday during his introductory press conference, according to the Houston Chronicle's Brooks Kubena. Ryans,...
NFL
New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on returning to Houston: 'It was a no-brainer to be here'
DeMeco Ryans, the Texans' third new head coaching hire in as many years, selected to come back to the team that drafted him with high hopes that this time is the charm. Ryans was a much sought-after option during the most recent hiring cycle thanks to coordinating a 49ers defense that ranked first in both points and yards allowed. He interviewed with the Panthers, Colts and Broncos, but his history as a Defensive Rookie of the Year winner and two-time Pro Bowler as a linebacker with the Texans made his choice clear.
Click2Houston.com
How Texans coach DeMeco Ryans earned ‘Cap’ nickname from former teammate Travis Johnson, ‘battle of minds’ against Drew Brees outlined
HOUSTON – When the Texans drafted DeMeco Ryans in the second round, they already had a projected starting middle linebacker in veteran Pro Bowl selection Sam Cowart and were contemplating how to align their defense. Ryans cemented his status and made an immediate impact on the Texans as he...
Report: Texans interview Patriots TE coach Nick Caley for offensive coordinator
One would not expect the Houston Texans to look for another New England Patriots assistant to bring to Space City, but that could be the case with new coach DeMeco Ryans. According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, the Texans interviewed Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator position.
