DeMeco Ryans, the Texans' third new head coaching hire in as many years, selected to come back to the team that drafted him with high hopes that this time is the charm. Ryans was a much sought-after option during the most recent hiring cycle thanks to coordinating a 49ers defense that ranked first in both points and yards allowed. He interviewed with the Panthers, Colts and Broncos, but his history as a Defensive Rookie of the Year winner and two-time Pro Bowler as a linebacker with the Texans made his choice clear.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO