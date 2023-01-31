ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Houston Texans gave DeMeco Ryans 6-year contract

The Houston Texans made another move that demonstrated they believe they have their man on the sidelines who will last more than one season. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to a six-year contract as part of his terms to accept the job on Jan. 31.
HOUSTON, TX
Deadspin

Houston Texans are going to do DeMeco Ryans like they did David Culley, Lovie Smith

Despite being an annual news story around this time of the year — due to the circus that’s caused by the way that coaches are fired and hired in the Lone Star State — DeMeco Ryans is returning home to be the newest head coach of the Houston Texans. They say “home is where the heart is,” but the Texans don’t love anybody — especially Black head coaches.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

J.J. Watt back to Houston? Social media creates buzz after Houston Texans respond to former Texans star wearing ‘H-Town’ hoodie

HOUSTON – J.J. Watt may look like he’s enjoying his retirement from the NFL, but his latest tweet may possibly drop a hint. In a photo he tweeted on Thursday, Watt is seen lifting weights while wearing an “H-Town” hoodie and a Chicago Red Stars beanie hat. His latest Instagram story showed the same photo, but it also included the hashtag “#DeMecoDay.”
HOUSTON, TX
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

DeMeco Ryans Was Asked About Choosing Texans Over Broncos

In the weeks leading up to the end of the regular season, many around the NFL expected Sean Payton to be the hottest name among the available head coaching candidates, with teams perhaps fighting one another to hire him. Payton has indeed landed another job, being hired by the Denver Broncos on ...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says 'too early to know' who is following DeMeco Ryans to the Texans

DeMeco Ryans is well respected. The new Houston Texans coach was highly regarded while the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers for the past two seasons. However, Ryans had made inroads and connections inside the organization longer than that as he started his coaching career in San Francisco in 2017, the first year of the Shanahan era.
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Ryans: Picking Texans over Broncos was easy decision

DeMeco Ryans shared that choosing the Houston Texans head coaching job over the Denver Broncos was a "no-brainer." "When it came down to it, there's no greater place I wanted to be than H-Town," he said Thursday during his introductory press conference, according to the Houston Chronicle's Brooks Kubena. Ryans,...
DENVER, CO
NFL

New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on returning to Houston: 'It was a no-brainer to be here'

DeMeco Ryans, the Texans' third new head coaching hire in as many years, selected to come back to the team that drafted him with high hopes that this time is the charm. Ryans was a much sought-after option during the most recent hiring cycle thanks to coordinating a 49ers defense that ranked first in both points and yards allowed. He interviewed with the Panthers, Colts and Broncos, but his history as a Defensive Rookie of the Year winner and two-time Pro Bowler as a linebacker with the Texans made his choice clear.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy