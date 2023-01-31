Read full article on original website
uky.edu
Faculty Fellows request for proposals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 2, 2023) — The University of Kentucky Chellgren Center for Undergraduate Excellence is pleased to announce this request for proposals (RFP) for academic year 2023-24 that will provide grants of up to $4,000 for Faculty Fellows to engage in activities associated with student excellence. This program provides resources and support for faculty to design academic courses, research projects and other forms of creative work. Activities developed should sustain equity-oriented partnerships, organize novel opportunities for students to learn, and support faculty and students to implement ethical and rigorous participatory activities.
uky.edu
Get to know TEK: UK’s new QEP
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 2, 2023) — A new campus initiative will build upon the University of Kentucky’s existing efforts to put students first. “Transdisciplinary Educational approaches to advance Kentucky,” or TEK, is a collaborative effort — involving staff, students, faculty, alumni and community members — to support UK students’ success. It serves as the institution’s Quality Enhancement Plan, or QEP, a key part of UK’s reaccreditation for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
uky.edu
‘UK at the Half’: UK Don T. Frazier Science Outreach Center open for business once again
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 1, 2023) — In this “UK at the Half,” Don Frazier, Ph.D., professor emeritus at the University of Kentucky and long-time former chair of the Department of Physiology is announcing that the UK's Science Outreach Center is open for business once again, after halting operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
uky.edu
Introducing the MS in Biostatistics program and inaugural cohort at the UK College of Public Health
In response to public health and industry demands, the University of Kentucky’s College of Public Health (CPH) recently launched a new Master of Science in Biostatistics (MSBST) program in the Fall of 2022, producing highly trained, in-demand biostatisticians for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the region, and beyond. The 33-credit,...
uky.edu
'An embrace between the past and future' — student pens Black History Month op-ed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 1, 2023) — Black History Month marks an occasion of solemn remembrance and promising prospects — a reminder of where we came from and the path we’ll forge. February is also a dull reminder of the dishonor a single month gives. We owe more...
uky.edu
UK SA/VS Visiting Artists Series returns with slate of talks by global artists
The University of Kentucky School of Art and Visual Studies (SA/VS) continues its Visiting Artist Series this semester with lectures featuring artists from around the globe, spanning multiple disciplines. The series kicks off Friday, Feb. 3, in the Singletary Center for the Arts with Polish artist Hab. Bartłomiej Struzik.
