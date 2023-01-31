Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week. Family members of 32-year-old Marcus Goodman are holding the vigil on February 2nd at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m. Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say...
WCJB
Yvonne Hayes Hinson hosts two resource summits for formerly incarcerated citizens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson of Gainesville will host two resource summits for formerly incarcerated citizens on Thursday. These summits will help formerly incarcerated citizens navigate employment in Alachua and Marion counties and more!. The two events will take place both in Ocala and in...
wuft.org
Williston businessman sentenced to prison for defrauding federal government
The CEO of Williston-based Airsign Airship Group was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for defrauding the federal government of about $7.8 million meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Patrick Parker Walsh, 42, of Williston, Florida, was sentenced to five and a half years in...
WCTV
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Suwannee County
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Florida man who has been missing for several years has finally gotten an answer as to where he has been. On Thursday, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that human remains found in early December belong to John Frank Carlisle, who was 40 years old when he vanished in 2018.
villages-news.com
Mother-in-law accused of stealing $6,000 while babysitting
A mother-in-law has been accused of stealing $6,000 in cash while babysitting. Rebecca Nixon Clifford, 57, of Belleview, was arrested this week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of grand theft. Clifford routinely watched the children for her daughter-in-law while she was at work, according to...
WCJB
Gainesville City leaders declare a gun violence crisis
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents attended the Gainesville City commission meeting. They listened to Gainesville police chief Lonnie Scott and commissioner Desmond Duncan-Walker, who addressed the spike in gun violence. ‘I feel very happy, particularly for the community that has been suffering for quite some time,” shared Duncan-Walker....
WCJB
U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecutes 60 Marion County defendants on gun related charges over four-year period
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The results are in for a more than four-year initiative to reduce gun violence in Marion County. Between July 2018 and December 2022, the Ocala division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted 57 firearms cases involving 60 defendants. “The efforts of this unified partnership really...
WCJB
DCSO arrests man for stealing camper, holding mother, daughter against their wills
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County deputies arrested a man Sunday afternoon after he held two women against their will and stole a camper. Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle crash on Northeast 550 Street at around 1:20 p.m. On arrival, deputies learned that the crash was caused by a man later identified as Waylan Campbell, 31, who attempted to steal a camper.
WCJB
Big Springs Regional STEM Fair starts in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Big Springs Regional STEM Fair for Marion County will kick off Thursday. The annual event draws students from Marion and Sumter counties, each displaying their own unique science projects. Dozens of awards will be handed out to individual winners in various categories. Judging will take...
WCJB
Bomb squad clears scene after suspicious package found at University of Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad has cleared a suspicious package that caused a building on the University of Florida campus to be evacuated. Officials say a suspicious package was found on Thursday inside Turlington Plaza. The building was evacuated out of an abundance...
WCJB
Ocala Police officers honor first black woman that served in the department
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are honoring the first black woman to serve in the department. Alice Mae Faison took her oath with the Ocala Police Department in 1969. She served until 1985. On Wednesday, Faison and her family gathered at police headquarters for a ceremony honoring her...
WCJB
City of Gainesville may look to alter how audits are performed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a number of unfavorable audits, the city of Gainesville may try to change how audits are performed. The agenda for the city commission meeting includes an item that would change the standards and duties of the city auditor. The draft ordinance appears to strike out...
WCJB
Marion County woman charged with careless driving for rear-ending school bus
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Marion County was charged with careless driving Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a stopped school bus unloading children. According to FHP officials, the woman, 69, was driving west on Southwest 103 Street Road behind a Marion County school bus, when the bus stopped to unload students.
WCJB
Jury selection of accused January 6th conspirator from Marion County begins
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - Jury selection in the federal trial of accused January 6th conspirator Connie Meggs of Marion County begins Wednesday. Meggs, 59, is a resident of Dunnellon. Meggs is being brought up on charges after she, along with her husband Kelly Meggs, and others participated in the January...
alachuachronicle.com
Two killed, two injured in two overnight shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two overnight shootings left two dead and two injured; no suspects have been apprehended in either case. At about 12:17 a.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of NE 8th Avenue and Waldo Road. Officers found a woman in a car who had been shot while driving through the area of the 300-500 blocks of SE 15th Street. There were four bullet holes in her car, and she was hit by shrapnel. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries; no description of the suspect is available at this time.
WCJB
Authorities find dead cats in Gainesville home, seize many ‘feral’ cats
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Control served a warrant to remove cats from a hoarding situation in a Gainesville neighborhood on Thursday morning. Authorities went to a home on Northeast Third Street in Gainesville to remove the cats. Officials say they quickly realized the ammonia levels were too high and a Hazmat team was called to provide air quality assistance.
WCJB
Hamilton County prosecutors charge Lake City activist after basketball game incident
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors in Hamilton County charged a Lake City activist with a pair of misdemeanor charges after an incident at a high school basketball game, where a deputy was seen putting his knee on the activist’s neck. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials, school...
WCJB
ACPS Teacher of the Year shares her history at Buchholz
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz Highschool teacher, Karen Kearney became ACPS teacher of the year last week. Kearney is a Buchholz graduate and has been a teacher for 21 years. TV20′s Kristin Chase speaks to her about the honor.
10NEWS
32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for stealing items from Dollar General, threatening employee with gun
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify a male suspect who allegedly stole items from a local Dollar General store and threatened an employee with a firearm. On Thursday, January 26, at around 11 a.m., the male suspect (pictured below)...
