Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week. Family members of 32-year-old Marcus Goodman are holding the vigil on February 2nd at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m. Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Florida man who has been missing for several years has finally gotten an answer as to where he has been. On Thursday, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that human remains found in early December belong to John Frank Carlisle, who was 40 years old when he vanished in 2018.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Mother-in-law accused of stealing $6,000 while babysitting

A mother-in-law has been accused of stealing $6,000 in cash while babysitting. Rebecca Nixon Clifford, 57, of Belleview, was arrested this week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of grand theft. Clifford routinely watched the children for her daughter-in-law while she was at work, according to...
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

Gainesville City leaders declare a gun violence crisis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents attended the Gainesville City commission meeting. They listened to Gainesville police chief Lonnie Scott and commissioner Desmond Duncan-Walker, who addressed the spike in gun violence. ‘I feel very happy, particularly for the community that has been suffering for quite some time,” shared Duncan-Walker....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

DCSO arrests man for stealing camper, holding mother, daughter against their wills

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County deputies arrested a man Sunday afternoon after he held two women against their will and stole a camper. Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle crash on Northeast 550 Street at around 1:20 p.m. On arrival, deputies learned that the crash was caused by a man later identified as Waylan Campbell, 31, who attempted to steal a camper.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Big Springs Regional STEM Fair starts in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Big Springs Regional STEM Fair for Marion County will kick off Thursday. The annual event draws students from Marion and Sumter counties, each displaying their own unique science projects. Dozens of awards will be handed out to individual winners in various categories. Judging will take...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

City of Gainesville may look to alter how audits are performed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a number of unfavorable audits, the city of Gainesville may try to change how audits are performed. The agenda for the city commission meeting includes an item that would change the standards and duties of the city auditor. The draft ordinance appears to strike out...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two killed, two injured in two overnight shootings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two overnight shootings left two dead and two injured; no suspects have been apprehended in either case. At about 12:17 a.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of NE 8th Avenue and Waldo Road. Officers found a woman in a car who had been shot while driving through the area of the 300-500 blocks of SE 15th Street. There were four bullet holes in her car, and she was hit by shrapnel. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries; no description of the suspect is available at this time.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Authorities find dead cats in Gainesville home, seize many ‘feral’ cats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Control served a warrant to remove cats from a hoarding situation in a Gainesville neighborhood on Thursday morning. Authorities went to a home on Northeast Third Street in Gainesville to remove the cats. Officials say they quickly realized the ammonia levels were too high and a Hazmat team was called to provide air quality assistance.
GAINESVILLE, FL
10NEWS

32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

