ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Gloom and doom

We are at the mercy of our politicians. All of our problems started with giving the rich and companies tax breaks. They gave tax incentives for our companies to go overseas. We had the fear of Donald J. Trump. Now we have the fear of the new Congress. They want spending cuts. I predict they will use our national debt as a bargaining chip. Big spending bills and politicians acting like Santa Claus need to be over.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Is government for us or against us?

Considering two local stories over the weekend, the state-mandated end of historical reenactments at Bushy Run, which seems to have started with one out-of-state person’s complaint (“Bushy Run Battlefield reenactment canceled amid new state guidelines,” Jan. 28, TribLIVE)) and the plan to spend $3.6 million for a homeless shelter in Westmoreland County (“Westmoreland commissioners approve shelter plan,” Jan. 28, TribLIVE), I ask: Is our government working for us or against us?
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Republicans not nihilists

Columnist Joseph Sabino Mistick claimed there are now nihilists in the House Republican Party (“Kevin McCarthy and the GOP nihilists” Jan. 14, TribLIVE). He was referring to the 20 House members who “wrecked McCarthy’s plans to smoothly assume” speaker of the House. Nihilists, as most know, are people with no principles or morals. They believe in nothing.
CNET

Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?

Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
AOL Corp

All the states that don’t tax Social Security

It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security.
COLORADO STATE
Mother Jones

Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
ALABAMA STATE
aarp.org

Keep Social Security and Medicare Cuts Out of Debt Debate, AARP CEO Says

En español | AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins is urging Congress to keep cuts to Social Security and Medicare off the table as it moves toward a deal to raise or suspend the debt limit. “Leaders in both parties – President Biden, former President Trump, Speaker McCarthy, Majority Leader...
The Center Square

CBO projects Social Security funds to be exhausted by 2033 without changes

(The Center Square) – Fresh projections from the Congressional Budget Office show the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund would be exhausted by 2033 if benefits are paid as scheduled. In January, Social Security beneficiaries got an 8.7% increase in monthly checks, the largest cost-of-living adjustment since 1981. The increase added $146 to the average recipient’s monthly benefit. That is expected to push the average benefit to $1,827, up from $1,681, according to the Social Security Administration. ...
aarp.org

7 Ways to Reduce Taxes on Social Security Benefits

For many older Americans, Social Security payments are a financial lifeline. They may also be taxable income, which can come as an unpleasant surprise to new beneficiaries unaware that the IRS can take a bite out of their benefits. That doesn’t apply to all Social Security recipients. If your overall...
The Penny Hoarder

Taxes in Retirement: What to Expect and How to Save Money

Retirement means leaving many things behind. Unfortunately, taxes aren’t one of them. Taxes in retirement can be complicated. You might be drawing income from multiple sources, including 401(k) distributions, Social Security, interest from a savings account, a pension or even a part-time job. When tax time rolls around, figuring...
ILLINOIS STATE
SmartAsset

Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate

Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Washington Examiner

California reparations panel to consider state wealth tax to fund black residents

The chairwoman of California's reparations panel is advocating a wealth tax that would redistribute funds to black residents and those who are descendants of slaves. Chairwoman Kamilah V. Moore and the California Reparations Task Force heard from tax law experts across the United States that testified how white people are more likely to be wealthy; therefore, any reallocation of funds would benefit the state's black population.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill Clinton back at White House to push paid family leave

WASHINGTON — Three decades after Bill Clinton signed the nation’s family and medical leave law, he was back at the White House on Thursday to hold forth on what it’s meant to the country, unspooling his trademark blend of storytelling and wonkiness. The 42nd president, now more...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy