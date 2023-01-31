Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Gloom and doom
We are at the mercy of our politicians. All of our problems started with giving the rich and companies tax breaks. They gave tax incentives for our companies to go overseas. We had the fear of Donald J. Trump. Now we have the fear of the new Congress. They want spending cuts. I predict they will use our national debt as a bargaining chip. Big spending bills and politicians acting like Santa Claus need to be over.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Is government for us or against us?
Considering two local stories over the weekend, the state-mandated end of historical reenactments at Bushy Run, which seems to have started with one out-of-state person’s complaint (“Bushy Run Battlefield reenactment canceled amid new state guidelines,” Jan. 28, TribLIVE)) and the plan to spend $3.6 million for a homeless shelter in Westmoreland County (“Westmoreland commissioners approve shelter plan,” Jan. 28, TribLIVE), I ask: Is our government working for us or against us?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Republicans not nihilists
Columnist Joseph Sabino Mistick claimed there are now nihilists in the House Republican Party (“Kevin McCarthy and the GOP nihilists” Jan. 14, TribLIVE). He was referring to the 20 House members who “wrecked McCarthy’s plans to smoothly assume” speaker of the House. Nihilists, as most know, are people with no principles or morals. They believe in nothing.
