Quite a powerful arctic cold front passes through in the morning, where we’ll have a midnight high temperature of 30 and all downhill from there to a following midnight low of 1. Oh, and the wind will be howling the whole time out of the northwest, gusting to 35 mph and dragging wind chills down way below zero. Abundant sunshine won’t do a bit of good, the air mass is just too cold.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO