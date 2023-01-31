Read full article on original website
Rhode Island Weather for Feb. 3, 2023 – John Donnelly
Quite a powerful arctic cold front passes through in the morning, where we’ll have a midnight high temperature of 30 and all downhill from there to a following midnight low of 1. Oh, and the wind will be howling the whole time out of the northwest, gusting to 35 mph and dragging wind chills down way below zero. Abundant sunshine won’t do a bit of good, the air mass is just too cold.
RI Weather for Feb. 2, 2023 – Groundhog Day! – John Donnelly
Really uneventful weatherwise today, normal temp range with lows in the low 20’s rising to the mid and upper 30’s accompanied by a slightly gusty southwesterly breeze in the afternoon. Some morning clouds give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Now, whether Punxatawney Phil sees his shadow, that’s...
RI Weather for February 1, 2023 – John Donnelly
Another low pressure system sweeps by to our south with some early morning light snow showers expected, dropping maybe up to an inch of snow over the area. Cooler, with a low around 20 and afternoon highs barely topping the freezing mark with a thankfully light breeze less than 10 mph under clearing sunny afternoon skies.
Black History Month with 28th annual Langston Hughes Community Poetry Reading
In its 28th year, the annual Langston Hughes Community Poetry Reading is a legacy event that remains the must-see opening entree into Black History Month events in Rhode Island. This Sunday, February 5th, 2023 celebration of poems from an international icon with Rhode Island ties, the late Langston Hughes, amplifies...
