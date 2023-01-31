Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
Elon Musk's reported payments plan for Twitter sends dogecoin skyrocketing 10%
Elon Musk is looking at adding a payments system to Twitter, according to the Financial Times. Dogecoin climbed as much as 10% on speculation the meme coin could be a part of Twitter's revenue stream. Dogecoin has surged more than 30% so far in 2023 amid a broader crypto rally.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Shifts 3,272,307,240,798 SHIB in Massive Crypto Transaction
A mysterious crypto whale is abruptly relocating trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the top meme coin gears up for a highly anticipated upgrade. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that the deep-pocketed crypto investor moved 3,272,307,240,798 SHIB worth $38.87 million at time of transfer, from one wallet of unknown origin to another.
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
msn.com
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many...
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data
Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com
Investor Who Called Crypto Bottom Predicts Multiple Coins Will Reach Trillion Dollar Valuations Next Bull Market
A veteran of the crypto space is anticipating the next bull market for digital assets, and predicting that multiple projects will reach trillion-dollar valuations. In a new interview with Bankless, former ARK Invest executive and current partner at venture capital firm Placeholder Chris Burniske says that he’s keeping an eye on how changes in interest rates could potentially affect the timing of the next crypto bull market.
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal
Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
The Expected 2023 Recession May Not Materialize. That Could Be a Problem for Tech Stocks
Many economists and data points suggest there will be some kind of recession this year.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Surges 204% in Just One Month, Votes To Burn Nearly 5,000,000,000,000 Tokens
One of Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) biggest rivals just voted to burn nearly 5 trillion of its tokens, which is about half of its total supply. Floki (FLOKI) is a Dogecoin (DOGE) and SHIB competitor that was created when tech mogul and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk said he was naming his puppy “Floki.”
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again
UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso
For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says
On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Is Headed For $25,000, Says Peter Brandt After “Extremely Rare” BTC Bottom
Bitcoin continued to trade sideways Tuesday, threatening to extend its week-long stay within a narrow range. On Sunday, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose as high as $23,955 before recoiling. This is the second time the top crypto has teased $24,000 this month after tapping $23,799 last Wednesday. Other...
