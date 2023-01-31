ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlestown, RI

southkingstownri.com

CLOSED Saturday - Rose Hill Regional Transfer Station

Re-open, Monday, February 6, 7 am. Due to the extreme weather predicted for Saturday, February 4th, the Rose Hill Regional Transfer Station will be closed. This is for the safety of the employees and residents but in part due to the closure of the RI Resource Recovery. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause. The RHRTS is planned to re-open on Monday, regular hours, 7am - 3pm.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI

Don’t miss the Cranston Sports Card Show this weekend

It’s that time a year again as collectors will have the opportunity to grab some rare sports memorabilia, cards, and more as the Cranston Sports Card Show returns. Now in its 47th year, the annual show will take place February 4 from 9am – 5pm and February 5 from 8:30am – 3pm at a new location: Coventry High School. This morning we welcomed Mike Mango to The Rhode Show as he previewed what we can expect!
CRANSTON, RI
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Local farmer working hard to keep egg prices down

FOSTER – Amid high egg prices and plenty of people considering whether to build their own backyard chicken coops, Eli Berkowitz, owner of Rhode Island’s largest chicken and egg farm, says he’s doing his best to keep prices as low as possible. Berkowitz’s Little Rhody Farms is...
FOSTER, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Retail Review: North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse

Years in operation: 21 years under current ownership. Shoppers are bound to find what they’re looking for at North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse, which offers more than 5,400 square feet of beer, wine and spirits selections. The store brings its mix of sweeping selection and affordable prices to its client base, who mainly hail from the town of North Smithfield and neighboring Providence suburbs. Assistant Manager Chris Schroeder brings 20 years of industry experience to his role of keeping things humming day to day.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Mancini Center leads trend of senior centers as country clubs

NORTH PROVIDENCE – More senior citizens are joining senior centers at a younger age, says North Providence Mancini Center Director Linda Giorgio, and the trend is being driven in part by evolving offerings that are exactly in line with what people want. Largely gone is the perception of senior...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Pawtucket’s only warming center closes days before severe winter freeze

Update: Grace Voll, Communications person for the Office of Mayor Grebien, sent Uprise RI an email early Thursday morning. See below. The Black Lives Matter RI Warming Center on 92 East Avenue in Pawtucket has been closed, days before a cold front will be moving into Rhode Island plunging temperatures below zero. Currently there are no shelters or warming centers operating in Pawtucket, but according to Grace Voll, who works in the office of Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, the city is scrambling get the shelter at 1139 Main Street going, with or without state assistance.
PAWTUCKET, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

Name the theme for the Pawtucket city calendar

Mayor Donald R. Grebien and contest organizer Patricia S. Zacks are calling for suggestions on a theme for the 2024 City Calendar. A team of professional photographers will review the submitted entries looking for creativity and a topic that has not been used in previous years: Celebrate! Pawtucket, 2023; Uniquely Pawtucket, 2022; Hiding in Plain Sight, 2021; Pawtucket Works, 2020; Pawtucket: A Closer Look, 2019; The Flavor of Pawtucket, 2018; Pawtucket’s Color Palette, 2017; Pawtucket: A Different Perspective, 2016; A Piece of Pawtucket, 2015; All in a Day’s Work, 2014; The Four Seasons of Pawtucket, 2013; Reflections of Pawtucket, 2012; Faces of Pawtucket, 2011; Doorways & Gateways in Pawtucket, 2010; Paws (or Pause) in Pawtucket, 2009; Historic Places in Pawtucket, 2008; Pawtucket People, Places or Things, 2007; Discovering Pawtucket, 2006; Taking Pride in Our Neighborhoods, 2005; Pawtucket Mills: Our Past and Our Future, 2004; Pawtucket: A City in Focus, 2001, 2002, 2003.
PAWTUCKET, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

NetView members enjoy Breakfast at The Bridge in Johnston

It was called “Breakfast at The Bridge” and featured nearly 40 members from NetView, a professional referral organization made up of people from assisted living communities, senior centers, nursing homes and other professionals in the important local industry. “Our meetings take place once a month at area facilities,”...
JOHNSTON, RI

