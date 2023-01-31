Read full article on original website
southkingstownri.com
CLOSED Saturday - Rose Hill Regional Transfer Station
Re-open, Monday, February 6, 7 am. Due to the extreme weather predicted for Saturday, February 4th, the Rose Hill Regional Transfer Station will be closed. This is for the safety of the employees and residents but in part due to the closure of the RI Resource Recovery. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause. The RHRTS is planned to re-open on Monday, regular hours, 7am - 3pm.
WPRI
Don’t miss the Cranston Sports Card Show this weekend
It’s that time a year again as collectors will have the opportunity to grab some rare sports memorabilia, cards, and more as the Cranston Sports Card Show returns. Now in its 47th year, the annual show will take place February 4 from 9am – 5pm and February 5 from 8:30am – 3pm at a new location: Coventry High School. This morning we welcomed Mike Mango to The Rhode Show as he previewed what we can expect!
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
Turnto10.com
Some schools announce closures as Southern New England braces for cold snap
(WJAR) — Southern New England is bracing for an arctic blast of below-zero temperatures and wind chills of minus 30 degrees Friday night into Saturday. Residents are encouraged to dress in layers, bring pets indoors overnight and take shelter during peak cold times. Several schools across Rhode Island announced...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Folk Festival kicks off lineup announcements; CAAMP is returning to Newport
The Newport Folk Festival today began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival, which is scheduled to take place at Fort Adams State Park from July 28 – 30. CAAMP, the folk-indie band from Athens, Ohio, kicks off the 2023 Newport Folk Lineup. The band...
Valley Breeze
Local farmer working hard to keep egg prices down
FOSTER – Amid high egg prices and plenty of people considering whether to build their own backyard chicken coops, Eli Berkowitz, owner of Rhode Island’s largest chicken and egg farm, says he’s doing his best to keep prices as low as possible. Berkowitz’s Little Rhody Farms is...
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse
Years in operation: 21 years under current ownership. Shoppers are bound to find what they’re looking for at North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse, which offers more than 5,400 square feet of beer, wine and spirits selections. The store brings its mix of sweeping selection and affordable prices to its client base, who mainly hail from the town of North Smithfield and neighboring Providence suburbs. Assistant Manager Chris Schroeder brings 20 years of industry experience to his role of keeping things humming day to day.
Valley Breeze
Mancini Center leads trend of senior centers as country clubs
NORTH PROVIDENCE – More senior citizens are joining senior centers at a younger age, says North Providence Mancini Center Director Linda Giorgio, and the trend is being driven in part by evolving offerings that are exactly in line with what people want. Largely gone is the perception of senior...
Fall River Restaurants Food Network Says Are ‘Top Places to Eat’
When it comes to good-mood food, the SouthCoast has a cornucopia of soul-warming dishes. Last month, we told you about three restaurants in particular that Food Network decided to highlight as "Top Places to Eat." Lo and behold, Fall River is home to three restaurants the foodies from Food Network...
independentri.com
Inside Scoop’s new owner says business’ tradition will continue
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A staple of Rhode Island summers has changed hands. After over 20 years of serving ice cream to their community, Inside Scoop owner John Bucci and his wife Michelle are retiring from the role. The heads of operation since 2001 have passed the shop over...
NBC Connecticut
Mashantucket Pequot, Foxwoods Leaders Break Ground on $300 Million Great Wolf Lodge
A multi-million-dollar project could bring a big economic boost to Connecticut, including hundreds of new jobs. Great Wolf Lodge is opening a new resort and waterpark adjacent to Foxwoods Resort Casino. The project is officially underway after a groundbreaking Wednesday, and renderings just released offer a glimpse at the development.
This Iconic Portuguese Sandwich Doesn’t Show Up on New Bedford Menus
Allow me to introduce to you the most amazing sandwich you’ll find right here in New Bedford, yet you probably have never heard of it. It’s called a Francesinha, and it originates in the Porto region in the northern part of Portugal. Some SouthCoast restaurants might make one, but you’ll likely not find it on any menu.
Providence schools closed Friday due to bitter cold
Providence Public Schools will be closed Friday as the state braces for record-breaking cold, 12 News has learned.
Uprise RI
Pawtucket’s only warming center closes days before severe winter freeze
Update: Grace Voll, Communications person for the Office of Mayor Grebien, sent Uprise RI an email early Thursday morning. See below. The Black Lives Matter RI Warming Center on 92 East Avenue in Pawtucket has been closed, days before a cold front will be moving into Rhode Island plunging temperatures below zero. Currently there are no shelters or warming centers operating in Pawtucket, but according to Grace Voll, who works in the office of Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, the city is scrambling get the shelter at 1139 Main Street going, with or without state assistance.
johnstonsunrise.net
RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’
Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
mansionglobal.com
In the Same Family for Four Generations, a Waterfront Rhode Island Mansion Has Sold for $15 Million
On the craggy shoreline of Middletown, Rhode Island, a city just north of Newport, a stately manor house with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean from Martha’s Vineyard to Block Island has just sold—for the first time in 77 years—for $15 million. Set on a bluff at...
Throw Epic Parties In This Beautiful Mattapoisett Barn [PHOTOS]
It's a waterfront home that sits well away from the water and has the most gorgeous barn perfect for parties. The house at 122 Mattapoisett Neck Road is drool-worthy for sure and is about to be someone's new dream home. Not surprisingly, this 13.7-acre property with a 3,020-square-foot home built...
rinewstoday.com
Name the theme for the Pawtucket city calendar
Mayor Donald R. Grebien and contest organizer Patricia S. Zacks are calling for suggestions on a theme for the 2024 City Calendar. A team of professional photographers will review the submitted entries looking for creativity and a topic that has not been used in previous years: Celebrate! Pawtucket, 2023; Uniquely Pawtucket, 2022; Hiding in Plain Sight, 2021; Pawtucket Works, 2020; Pawtucket: A Closer Look, 2019; The Flavor of Pawtucket, 2018; Pawtucket’s Color Palette, 2017; Pawtucket: A Different Perspective, 2016; A Piece of Pawtucket, 2015; All in a Day’s Work, 2014; The Four Seasons of Pawtucket, 2013; Reflections of Pawtucket, 2012; Faces of Pawtucket, 2011; Doorways & Gateways in Pawtucket, 2010; Paws (or Pause) in Pawtucket, 2009; Historic Places in Pawtucket, 2008; Pawtucket People, Places or Things, 2007; Discovering Pawtucket, 2006; Taking Pride in Our Neighborhoods, 2005; Pawtucket Mills: Our Past and Our Future, 2004; Pawtucket: A City in Focus, 2001, 2002, 2003.
johnstonsunrise.net
NetView members enjoy Breakfast at The Bridge in Johnston
It was called “Breakfast at The Bridge” and featured nearly 40 members from NetView, a professional referral organization made up of people from assisted living communities, senior centers, nursing homes and other professionals in the important local industry. “Our meetings take place once a month at area facilities,”...
