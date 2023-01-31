Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man arrested in Morris County now faces drug charge
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Passaic County man who was a wanted person has been arrested and is now facing a drug charge, according to police. On Jan. 31, at around 11:22 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on the Route 80 east ramp from Route 53 in Denville Township after observing a vehicle being operated with dark, aftermarket window tint, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Woman charged with DWI, drug possession after crash in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman is facing numerous charges including DWI after a crash last month in Byram Township, according to police. On Jan. 20, police responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Roseville Road. When police arrived, an officer spoke to the driver, who was identified as Jennifer L. Sheridan of Sparta Township, and the officer felt she may be intoxicated, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man accused of giving police false identity during traffic stop in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man wanted was taken into custody in Washington Township after police say he provided them with a false information about his identity. On Jan 26, police stopped a vehicle on Route 46 and during the course of the stop, the driver, who...
wrnjradio.com
Police investigating ATV theft in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – The Byram Township Police Department is investigating the theft of a red 1990 Honda 400ex ATV. The ATV is believed to have been stolen during the overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 29 from a residence on Lockwood Avenue, police said. The ATV was...
tapinto.net
KENILWORTH POLICE BLOTTER: Warrant Arrest, DWI, Drug Paraphernalia & More
On 01/09/23 at 1353 hours Patrolman Riccelli conducted a motor vehicle stop on a green Jeep. On scene it was discovered the driver, Kenneth Harris from East Orange, NJ, had an outstanding warrant from Newark, NJ. As a result, he was arrested, processed and released with a new court date.
Worker at N.J. gas station thrown from hood trying to stop carjacker, police say
A gas station worker in Passaic County was seriously hurt Tuesday when she was thrown from the hood of a car as she tried to stop a carjacker from driving off with her vehicle, authorities said. Police were called about 4:45 p.m. to the Sunoco in the 300 block of...
Driver Killed In Fiery Morris County Crash: Authorities
A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Morris County late on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities said. The crash occurred on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in Morris Township shortly before 11:20 p.m. Morris County Prosecutor’s Office PIO Meghan Knab told Daily Voice. A vehicle...
wrnjradio.com
NJ man arrested for attempt to firebomb synagogue
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Essex County) – A Passaic County man was arrested Wednesday for attempting to firebomb an Essex County synagogue, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton is charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building...
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced for stealing wallet from customer at Sussex County Walmart
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for stealing a wallet from a customer at the Walmart in Hampton Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Manuel Cartagena-Araya, 38, of Chile was sentenced on Jan. 25 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C....
Deadbeat Dad Caught With 70 Illegal Pills, Drug Cash: Haledon
A deadbeat dad who was being sought by authorities was carrying dozens of illegal pills and hundreds of dollars in proceeds when he was nabbed by Haledon police, authorities said. Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg and Officer Jeffrey Welsh were responding to community complaints of drug dealing in the area of...
Crime in Holmdel: Robbery at private residence, one suspect on the loose, one in custody.
HOLMDEL, NJ: According to Holmdel Police, on Wednesday evening in Holmdel, a robbery took place at a private residence. One suspect is now in custody, and one remains on the loose. Officers are searching for a second suspect, described as a Hispanic male, about 5'8" tall, wearing a neon yellow construction jacket and a bucket hat. The robbery took place in the northern side of Holmdel, and a heavy police presence is now in the neighborhood where Windswept Road and Sage Street. If you see someone matching this description, do not approach them. Call the Holmdel Police immediately at 732-946-4400. Do not approach the suspect. This comes the day after an armed robbery in Holmdel. Kay Jewelers robbed at gunpoint in Holmdel.
NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her car: Police
Police say they found Dwumfour inside her car outside her home, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Caldwell Woman Charged with DUI After Crash at Essex County Airport
FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Fairfield police arrested a Caldwell woman following an accident near the property of Essex County Airport late Saturday night. According to Fairfield police, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into the fence on the property of the Essex County Airport located at 125 Passaic Ave. It was reported that the vehicle was a white Nissan SUV and was smoking heavily. As officers were responding to the scene, the 9-1-1 caller reported that the vehicle had made a U-turn and was now traveling north on Passaic Avenue. The caller remained...
Repeat Offender Stopped With 120 Heroin Folds, 16 Crack Bags, 50 Ecstacy Pills: Haledon PD
A Paterson man with a history of drug-related arrests was seized by Haledon police who reported finding 120 heroin folds, 16 bags of crack and 50 Ecstasy pills in his car after they stopped him for speeding. Keith Clyburn, 49, also had heavily-tinted front and rear windows on the Chrysler...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man accused of DWI, crashing with kids in car
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been arrested and is accused of driving drunk and crashing in Denville Township with kids in the car, according to police. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, January 29 on Route 10 westbound. While on scene, officers determined...
GOTCHA! Driver, Dented SUV Seized In Hit-And-Run That Killed 83-Year-Old Woman In Glen Rock
Authorities seized a 24-year-old driver from Paterson and the vehicle that they believe struck and killed an 83-year-old Hawthorne woman as she crossed a Glen Rock street two days earlier.The Honda CRV not only has a dented hood -- tape also remained on an apparently new replacement windshield and …
Recently Freed Crackhead Ex-Con Tries Robbing Route 23 Pump Jockey At Knifepoint: Wayne PD
A crackhead ex-con who’d been released from state prison last year had just filled the tank of his pickup truck when he pulled a knife on a Wayne gas station attendant, authorities said. The worker refused to hand over any money and the driver fled, they said. It wasn’t...
wrnjradio.com
Robert McNally promoted to Morris County Chief of Detectives
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood announce the promotion of Robert McNally to Chief of Detectives of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Chief Robert McNally is a United States Marine Corps Veteran who served as a sniper...
Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Resident’s Summonses from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Stumps Attorneys
Two summons by a Lakewood resident has attorneys bewildered. Several weeks ago, a Lakewood resident opened his mailbox to find a letter stating he failed to appear in court. The letter stated he had two pending tickets. However, these alleged incidents never occurred, but the resident is having a hard...
