BArT Educator Named Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction
ADAMS, Mass. — Alex Chautin, an English Language Arts teacher at Berkshire Arts & Technology (BArT) Charter Public School was recently selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). Chautin was nominated by a student for outstanding dedication and commitment...
iBerkshires.com
BCC '40 Under Forty' Awards to Resume Spring Schedule
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announced it will host its 40 Under Forty awards in March 2024. The hiatus in 2023 will allow the event to get back on track after its annual springtime schedule was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last two years, the...
iBerkshires.com
Skyline Country Club Picked for Lanesborough Public Safety Building
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — After several months of negotiating with the property owner, the proposed $5.9 million police and ambulance building has a location: 405 South Main St. The 9-acre parcel, the site of the driving range for the former Skyline Country Club, is owned by Pittsfield's Mill Town Capital and its purchase will require approval at a special town meeting. Kristen Tool, chair of the Police Station Building Committee, gave a presentation on the property at Monday's Select Board meeting.
wgbh.org
New behavioral health centers will be a 'one-stop shop' for mental health wellness
In one of his last acts as governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker established 25 new behavioral health centers across the state and launched a 24/7 mental health hotline to both increase access to mental health services and lessen the burden on emergency rooms. To learn more about the centers, Greater...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Panel Supports GE Funds for Optics Company
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Electro Magnetic Applications Inc. may get a quarter-million-dollar boost from the city for the development of a characterization testing chamber. On Monday, the Community and Economic Development subcommittee supported a $250,000 allocation of GE economic development funds for the tech company. "We all know how important...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Green Living Seminar Presents 'Doughnut Economics'
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Della Duncan, economist, Host of the "Upstream Podcast," and Co-Founder of the California Doughnut Economics Coalition, will give a talk titled "Doughnut Economics" at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the MCLA Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation, Room 121. The presenter will attend...
iBerkshires.com
2nd Street to Hold Clinic on Sealing Criminal Records
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street, together with Community Legal Aid and the Committee for Public Counsel Services, will hold a free clinic on how to seal or expunge a criminal record on Friday, Feb. 10 from 1:30-3 pm. The clinic will be held at the 2nd Street offices, located...
iBerkshires.com
Local Leaders Elected as MMA Group Officers
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Several Berkshire County elected officials and administrators have been named to leadership roles in the member groups of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, which held its annual meeting and trade show the weekend of Jan. 20. Andrew Hogeland, a Williamstown Select Board member, is president of the...
iBerkshires.com
Nomination Papers for Great Barrington Town Offices Available
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Candidates can now begin taking out nomination papers to run for election to a board or committee. The last day to take out papers is March 17. The last day to return papers is March 21, by 5 pm. Papers need a minimum of 30...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Select Board Allocates Part of Town's ARPA Funds
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board on Monday agreed on how to spend $565,000 of nearly $2 million in available American Rescue Plan Act funds. How much of the balance goes to support the construction of a new fire station is the million-dollar question. Or, depending on your point...
iBerkshires.com
Macksey Wants 'Teeth' in Taxi Ordinance
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The mayor is asking for an updated taxi ordinance with clarity — and some teeth. This is prompted in part by violations made by a local cab company in which police were hamstrung in their ability to enforce city ordinance. The City Council at a special meeting on Wednesday put OTT taxi on notice with a warning further infractions could mean suspension or revocation of their license to operate.
The Largest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires
Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
iBerkshires.com
St. Stans Quarter 2 Honor Roll
ADAMS, Mass. — St. Stanislaus Kostka School in Adams has announced its Honor Roll for the second marking period of the 2022-2023 academic year. A student merits High Honors for an average of 93 or higher. A student merits Honors for an average between 85 and 92.9. 8th Grade.
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art Virtual Talk With Furniture Designer
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 pm, the Clark Art Institute hosts a virtual talk with acclaimed furniture designer Jomo Tariku. Tariku will discusses his design process and his relationship to the history of design, including the use of drawing like those by eighteenth-century designers as seen in the "Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century French Drawings" from the Bibliothèque nationale de France exhibition, on view through March 12.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Taxi Put on Probation
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday issued a stern warning and 30 days of probation to a local taxi company. The vote came after nearly an hour of debate over suspending the license of OTT taxi. "Again, I will reiterate, if you're back here again, it...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Library to Host Lecture by Historian
LENOX, Mass. — The Lenox Library will continue its Distinguished Lecture Series on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:00 p.m., when historian Kendra T. Field will talk about the establishment of the new Du Bois Freedom Center in Great Barrington. The lecture is free and open to the public...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Parade Committee Announces 2023 Theme
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — "Stars, Stripes, and Smiles in the Berkshires" was chosen as the theme for the line of march for the next Fourth of July Parade. Parade Committee Chairman Peter Marchetti said about 17 ideas were tossed out by the committee. "All were good but we try to...
The Best Bakery in All of Massachusetts is Right Here in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', went out of their...
‘Not enough oversight’: Scandals in Vermont sheriffs’ departments spur legislative action
Key state senators are proposing a constitutional amendment that would establish qualifications for sheriffs, on top of a bill that could get rid of sheriffs’ administrative fee for contract work their departments undertake. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Not enough oversight’: Scandals in Vermont sheriffs’ departments spur legislative action.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Bed Bath and Beyond Closing in Coming Months
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Bed Bath & Beyond on Merrill Road will be closing in the coming months, one of 150 stores being shuttered nationwide. The Massachusetts closures in this second round include the Burlington, Raynham, North Dartmouth, and Dedham locations. The closing were announced last August and the...
