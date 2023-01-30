Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Man In Custody In Camden County
A 22-year-old Lebanon man was taken into custody last night in Camden County. Preston L. Young was wanted on a Lawrence County Felony Warrant for a Probation violation for dangerous drugs and a Laclede County Warrant for a probation violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Young is in the Camden County Jail; no bond has been set.
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Viewer wants to know if popular restaurant will reopen
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of you are missing a Springfield staple; Casper’s Restaurant So, one of our viewers wants to know; Is Casper’s still coming back? When will we get some Casper’s chili?. The owner announced last spring that the iconic restaurant in the hut would...
myozarksonline.com
Yellowjacket Summit coming up on February 7th
The Lebanon R-3 School District will hold a Yellowjacket Summit on February 7th to give the public an opportunity to hear about what’s happening in the school district. Superintendent David Schmitz said they encourage all members of the public to attend…. My Ozarks Online · Pb02012301schmitz. Dr Schmitz...
933kwto.com
School Closings Tuesday, January 31
With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
myozarksonline.com
Missouri AG Says Laclede County Commission Followed Protocol
Recently, a complaint was filed against the Laclede County Commission’s handling of the recent surtax reduction proposition. The complaint accused the commission of violating the “Sunshine Law” which forces local, state, and federal government bodies to openly and only discuss issues in a public forum. Tuesday morning, Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst read aloud the letter he received after an investigation from the Missouri Attorney General’s office.
lakeexpo.com
Richland Man Airlifted To Hospital After Car Strikes Tree
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Richland man was injured Tuesday in a crash on Route A. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Dennis Atiles, 69, was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road. The Ranger then overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the roadway before striking a tree.
myozarksonline.com
Fire on Running Deer Drive
The Osage Beach Fire Protection District, responded to a fire in a single-family residence on Running Deer Drive at 2:21 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire was reported by a neighbor who called 9-1-1 On arrival, crews reported light smoke showing and on entry, found a small fire in the wall in the front room. The fire was quickly extinguished, and firefighters checked to make sure it hadn’t extended to other area’s of the home. According to the Fire Department everyone was out of the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
kjluradio.com
Garage fire sets off ammunition at Camden County home
No one is injured when a Camden County garage fire sets off ammunition. The Mid-County Fire Protection District reports firefighters were called Tuesday evening to a home in Camdenton on Panoramic Drive. When firefighters arrived, fire was coming from the home’s attached garage where a “significant amount of ammunition” was stored. Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the ammunition was going off and smoke was coming from the home.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Alisha Lynn Gaines. She’s 31-years-old. Gaines is wanted on two felony counts of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft. The charges date back to June last year. Investigators say she’s known to change her appearance. Gaines is bald in her most recent booking photo provided by Springfield police.
Morgan County crash kills 1, injures 1
Bridget M. Burgoon, 20, of St. Louis, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado east on U.S. Highway 50 half a mile east of Old Highway 50. At 6:20 p.m., Jan. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol began an investigation into a crash involving her vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Several pets killed in Phelps County house fire
Several pets are killed in a house fire in Phelps County. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a house fire in the 200 block of Highway C, just north of Doolittle, Monday morning. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire showing from a one-story, wood frame home. There were several vehicles in the driveway so crews began an interior attack to search for victims. No one was home at the time. The heavy fire conditions forced crews to exit the home and attack the fire from the outside.
ozarkradionews.com
Several Roads Still Closed Due to Winter Weather: Wednesday Road Closure Update
With another bout of winter weather taking us into February, many roads are still closed within the listening area. Those who are making their morning commutes should be aware of not only the slick and dangerous conditions on the roadway, but also of certain road closures. Information in road closures...
Officer-involved shooting ends in 1 death in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats. While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him. Officers took him into […]
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man hurt in U.S. 60 accident on Monday
A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday morning in an accident on U.S. 60 about three miles west of Willow Springs. Troopers said John W. Harness, 66, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Harness, who was not...
KRMS Radio
Springfield Man Facing Drug And Weapons Charges In Morgan County
A 26-year-old from Springfield is being held on a $300-thousand bond after being arrested for alleged drug and weapon charges in Morgan County. Courthouse records indicate Joshua Joel Vanzant was picked up during the early morning hours on Monday and has been formally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge for unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.
KYTV
FBI arrests Springfield, Mo., man for illegally possessing firearm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -A Springfield, Mo., man faces charges in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm. Timothy Zegar, 39, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Zegar, who was arrested on Wednesday, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Feb. 6, 2023.
