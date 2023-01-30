ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon Man In Custody In Camden County

A 22-year-old Lebanon man was taken into custody last night in Camden County. Preston L. Young was wanted on a Lawrence County Felony Warrant for a Probation violation for dangerous drugs and a Laclede County Warrant for a probation violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Young is in the Camden County Jail; no bond has been set.
LEBANON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover

A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Yellowjacket Summit coming up on February 7th

The Lebanon R-3 School District will hold a Yellowjacket Summit on February 7th to give the public an opportunity to hear about what’s happening in the school district. Superintendent David Schmitz said they encourage all members of the public to attend…. My Ozarks Online · Pb02012301schmitz. Dr Schmitz...
LEBANON, MO
933kwto.com

School Closings Tuesday, January 31

With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Missouri AG Says Laclede County Commission Followed Protocol

Recently, a complaint was filed against the Laclede County Commission’s handling of the recent surtax reduction proposition. The complaint accused the commission of violating the “Sunshine Law” which forces local, state, and federal government bodies to openly and only discuss issues in a public forum. Tuesday morning, Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst read aloud the letter he received after an investigation from the Missouri Attorney General’s office.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Richland Man Airlifted To Hospital After Car Strikes Tree

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Richland man was injured Tuesday in a crash on Route A. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Dennis Atiles, 69, was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road. The Ranger then overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the roadway before striking a tree.
RICHLAND, MO
myozarksonline.com

Fire on Running Deer Drive

The Osage Beach Fire Protection District, responded to a fire in a single-family residence on Running Deer Drive at 2:21 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire was reported by a neighbor who called 9-1-1 On arrival, crews reported light smoke showing and on entry, found a small fire in the wall in the front room. The fire was quickly extinguished, and firefighters checked to make sure it hadn’t extended to other area’s of the home. According to the Fire Department everyone was out of the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Garage fire sets off ammunition at Camden County home

No one is injured when a Camden County garage fire sets off ammunition. The Mid-County Fire Protection District reports firefighters were called Tuesday evening to a home in Camdenton on Panoramic Drive. When firefighters arrived, fire was coming from the home’s attached garage where a “significant amount of ammunition” was stored. Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the ammunition was going off and smoke was coming from the home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Alisha Lynn Gaines. She’s 31-years-old. Gaines is wanted on two felony counts of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft. The charges date back to June last year. Investigators say she’s known to change her appearance. Gaines is bald in her most recent booking photo provided by Springfield police.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Morgan County crash kills 1, injures 1

Bridget M. Burgoon, 20, of St. Louis, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado east on U.S. Highway 50 half a mile east of Old Highway 50. At 6:20 p.m., Jan. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol began an investigation into a crash involving her vehicle.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Several pets killed in Phelps County house fire

Several pets are killed in a house fire in Phelps County. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a house fire in the 200 block of Highway C, just north of Doolittle, Monday morning. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire showing from a one-story, wood frame home. There were several vehicles in the driveway so crews began an interior attack to search for victims. No one was home at the time. The heavy fire conditions forced crews to exit the home and attack the fire from the outside.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Officer-involved shooting ends in 1 death in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats. While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him. Officers took him into […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Mountain Grove man hurt in U.S. 60 accident on Monday

A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday morning in an accident on U.S. 60 about three miles west of Willow Springs. Troopers said John W. Harness, 66, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Harness, who was not...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KRMS Radio

Springfield Man Facing Drug And Weapons Charges In Morgan County

A 26-year-old from Springfield is being held on a $300-thousand bond after being arrested for alleged drug and weapon charges in Morgan County. Courthouse records indicate Joshua Joel Vanzant was picked up during the early morning hours on Monday and has been formally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge for unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

FBI arrests Springfield, Mo., man for illegally possessing firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -A Springfield, Mo., man faces charges in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm. Timothy Zegar, 39, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Zegar, who was arrested on Wednesday, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Feb. 6, 2023.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy