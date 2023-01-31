Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

GRANT COUNTY, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO