Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Cold and dry conditions on the way
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WFXR) The persistent pattern of precipitation is ending and will be replaced by a much colder regime. There will be an area of high pressure drifting in from the west, and that should provide us with a dry and cold scenario. Winds will be from the west and...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Drying out, cooling down Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Wednesday will kick off on a damp note, but drier conditions are anticipated by the afternoon. A wave of precipitation has been moving through Southwest and Central Virginia overnight. The Wednesday morning commute will be wet as rain showers linger around the area. Some light wintry mix is possible along/north of I-64 and along/west of I-77.
wfxrtv.com
New energy tips as colder weather moves in
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — As gas prices begin to make that steep incline again, so might your electricity bill. However, don’t worry because energy solutions experts have you covered. Virginia Energy Sense, Ford Carson shares some new tips on how to keep your cost low. He says the...
wfxrtv.com
West VA DNR launches survey to map hellbender, mudpuppy habitats
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is launching a citizen survey to help track sighting of two salamander species whose numbers officials say are declining. According to the WVDNR, the “citizen science project” will help biologists learn more about and map the distribution...
wfxrtv.com
Frontier planning $100 million investment into bringing more fiber internet to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Frontier says they plan to invest $100 million into bringing fiber internet to more than 100,000 more locations around West Virginia in 2023. They say this is part of Frontier’s partnership with the West Virginia Economic Development Office of Broadband. The Office of Broadband says they are bringing reliable internet to underserved areas of West Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia State Police launches illegal gaming tip line
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As legal gaming continues to expand in the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police (VSP) has launched a statewide tip line to crack down on illegal gaming. According to Virginia State Police, anyone looking to report violations of gaming laws pertaining to the Virginia Lottery, sports betting,...
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested in connection to drug trafficking in West Virginia, 2nd suspect still at large
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A wanted fugitive from West Virginia is now in custody and a second fugitive is still at large, according to U.S. Marshals. The U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of West Virginia says Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, West Virginia was arrested in Los Angeles, California, by US Marshals on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia WIC returning to Similac products only by March
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WV WIC) will return to offering Similac products only by March 1. In March 2022, WV WIC expanded allowable sizes, brands and types of purchasable formula. WV WIC made the expansion after Similac...
wfxrtv.com
Statewide free mental health services launch in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, 94% of Virginia’s cities and counties have a shortage of mental health professionals. That’s one reason the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI) launched to provide free virtual counseling. Roanoke’s Bradley Free Clinic began offering the sessions Wednesday morning and had three patients already sit through VTMHI sessions.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia Department of Education seeking partners for summer food program
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is looking for organization partnerships to provide children with food and supervised activities in the summer. The WVDE says the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) offers children vital resources when school is out of session, especially in low-income...
wfxrtv.com
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHub
CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – For 6-year-old Mason Stonehouse, money was no object last weekend. The youngster somehow managed to buy five orders of jumbo shrimp, salads, shawarma, chicken pita sandwiches, chili cheese fries, ice cream, grape leaves and rice. But that’s just some of what Mason ordered.
Comments / 0