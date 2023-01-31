ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Pinpoint Weather: Cold and dry conditions on the way

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WFXR) The persistent pattern of precipitation is ending and will be replaced by a much colder regime. There will be an area of high pressure drifting in from the west, and that should provide us with a dry and cold scenario. Winds will be from the west and...
Pinpoint Weather: Drying out, cooling down Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Wednesday will kick off on a damp note, but drier conditions are anticipated by the afternoon. A wave of precipitation has been moving through Southwest and Central Virginia overnight. The Wednesday morning commute will be wet as rain showers linger around the area. Some light wintry mix is possible along/north of I-64 and along/west of I-77.
New energy tips as colder weather moves in

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — As gas prices begin to make that steep incline again, so might your electricity bill. However, don’t worry because energy solutions experts have you covered. Virginia Energy Sense, Ford Carson shares some new tips on how to keep your cost low. He says the...
West VA DNR launches survey to map hellbender, mudpuppy habitats

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is launching a citizen survey to help track sighting of two salamander species whose numbers officials say are declining. According to the WVDNR, the “citizen science project” will help biologists learn more about and map the distribution...
Frontier planning $100 million investment into bringing more fiber internet to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Frontier says they plan to invest $100 million into bringing fiber internet to more than 100,000 more locations around West Virginia in 2023. They say this is part of Frontier’s partnership with the West Virginia Economic Development Office of Broadband. The Office of Broadband says they are bringing reliable internet to underserved areas of West Virginia.
Virginia State Police launches illegal gaming tip line

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As legal gaming continues to expand in the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police (VSP) has launched a statewide tip line to crack down on illegal gaming. According to Virginia State Police, anyone looking to report violations of gaming laws pertaining to the Virginia Lottery, sports betting,...
West Virginia WIC returning to Similac products only by March

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WV WIC) will return to offering Similac products only by March 1. In March 2022, WV WIC expanded allowable sizes, brands and types of purchasable formula. WV WIC made the expansion after Similac...
Statewide free mental health services launch in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, 94% of Virginia’s cities and counties have a shortage of mental health professionals. That’s one reason the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI) launched to provide free virtual counseling. Roanoke’s Bradley Free Clinic began offering the sessions Wednesday morning and had three patients already sit through VTMHI sessions.
