Konnan Believes Karrion Kross Will be The Next WWE Star In Hollywood
While many believe that Roman Reigns will eventually join his cousin The Rock in Hollywood, Konnan thinks fans should keep an eye on a different SmackDown Superstar. The Rock is the most successful name to transition from the ring to the silver screen and has been followed by the likes of John Cena and Dave Bautista.
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Ronda Rousey’s hiatus from WWE won’t last long after she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on the December 30th edition of SmackDown. Initially, WWE considered doing Rousey vs. Becky Lynch before switching it to Rousey defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Plans changed for a third time.
John Cena’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Is Locked In
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that John Cena has been locked in for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena will be wrestling Austin Theory at the show, although it’s unclear whether Theory will put the US Title on the line in the bout. Cena will...
News On How Long Piper Niven Knew WWE Was Changing Her Name
Piper Niven got over as a babyface in WWE NXT UK before being moved to the main roster, where she teamed up with Eva Marie under the ring name Doudrop. This alliance was short-lived as Niven turned on Marie at SummerSlam in 2021, leading to a feud that saw Niven come out on top.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Nia Jax Opens Up About Her Royal Rumble Appearance, More
Speaking recently to Highspots Sign It Live, Nia Jax talked about her Royal Rumble return, the freedom of wrestling during the pandemic, and more. You can read some highlights of her comments below:. Jax was the #30 entrant in this year’s women’s Rumble match, and didn’t have much time to...
Cody Rhodes Not Scheduled For WWE SmackDown Shows Heading Into WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes made his return to in-ring action last Saturday night, where he won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. Rhodes has earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The RAW star is not currently slated to appear on SmackDown shows leading...
AEW News – HOOK Signs With The Big Event, AEW’s First House Show
Reigning FTW Champion HOOK has signed with The Big Event for convention appearances and autograph signings. HOOK will make his inaugural appearance for The Big Event on Saturday, March 11 at The Big Horror Event. You can check out the official announcement below:. GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT! The ink is officially dry…...
Willow Nightingale Defends Bloody Women’s Tag Team Street Fight On AEW Rampage
On the January 13th episode of AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho engaged in a bloody war against the team of Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Although Nightingale and Soho came out as the victors, Soho ended up losing quite a bit of blood during the matchup. Appearing on...
WWE Royal Rumble News – The Backstage Mood, Vince McMahon’s Absence
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event emanated on January 28th from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Fightful Select reports that Vince McMahon was not backstage at the Alamodome and the process of the Rumble itself was said to be the easiest it has been in quite a while. There were fewer last-minute changes, unlike in previous years.
Arn Anderson On The Surprising Backstage Reaction To The ‘Glock’ Promo In AEW
On the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Arn and Brock Anderson discussed a variety of subjects. Among the topics of conversation was a controversial promo segment involving Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes amid Cody’s feud with Malakai Black in AEW. Having lost two matches to Black at...
WWE’s Bruce Prichard Set To Undergo Surgery
WWE executive Bruce Prichard underwent surgery on his right shoulder last summer and dealt with a recovery period of about six months. Now, Prichard is slated to undergo the knife again. Prichard revealed on the latest “Something to Wrestle With” that the surgery will happen in April. Prichard...
Impact Wrestling News – Raven & Reese Appear, Matches Set For Next Week
This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling featured a cameo from Raven and Reese. Director Of Authority, Santino Marella, stumbled upon Raven backstage and asked him for advice regarding his new role in the company. Raven asked Marella to make him the Impact World Champion, noting that people would pay to see him.
Sami Zayn Throws Out Bloodline Memorabilia After Dramatic Exit
Sami Zayn has made his departure from the Bloodline official, throwing out all of his merchandise associated with the group. Zayn’s tenure as the Honorary Uce ended at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event when he refused to attack Kevin Owens and instead struck Roman Reigns with a chair.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (2/3/23)
WWE invades Greenville, SC for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya Deville. – SmackDown Tag Team Title Contender’s Tournament Finals: Braun Strowman & Ricochet...
Cody Rhodes Mentions Former AEW World Champion On WWE Show
Ever since his triumphant return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Cody Rhodes has been a busy man. In a recent appearance on WWE’s “The Bump,” The American Nightmare discussed a variety of topics; most importantly his impending collision with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage
After an extended break from AEW television, Brian Cage has been seen more in recent weeks. He faced Bryan Danielson two weeks ago on Dynamite, and Konosuke Takeshita on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Cage is also one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions alongside Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona.
Jon Moxley: Pro Wrestling Is Relaxing For Me
Some people choose golf to pass their free time and relax. Jon Moxley prefers stepping into a ring and making others bleed. Moxley was a recent guest of the Justin Kinner Show, and he discussed why he loves pro wrestling so much and why he doesn’t take a break. The former 3-time AEW World Champion said:
Mark Henry Shares Hilarious Story Involving Vince McMahon In WWE
Mark Henry recently shared a hilarious story involving Vince McMahon during his time in WWE. Joining the latest edition of ‘Somethin’ Else’ on the Black Rasslin’ Podcast YouTube channel, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled how he wanted to shave his head back in 2008, but Vince McMahon refused to let him do so. He then shared how the two men went back and forth on the topic for almost two years, before McMahon finally relented. He said,
