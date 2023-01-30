Read full article on original website
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
Konnan Believes Karrion Kross Will be The Next WWE Star In Hollywood
While many believe that Roman Reigns will eventually join his cousin The Rock in Hollywood, Konnan thinks fans should keep an eye on a different SmackDown Superstar. The Rock is the most successful name to transition from the ring to the silver screen and has been followed by the likes of John Cena and Dave Bautista.
Edge Was Supposed To Face “Demon” Finn Balor At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Edge was supposed to face Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match at last week’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. It was also reportedly discussed that Edge would compete in a more sinister avatar, a throwback to his days in ‘The Brood.’ Meanwhile, Balor was set to compete under his “Demon” persona.
Impact Wrestling News – Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical, Matt Cardona/Joe Hendry
This week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV saw Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James and Bully Ray get physical with each other in the ring. Ray addressed his recent loss to Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, and James interrupted him after he did the same to her celebration this past week.
Nia Jax Opens Up About Her Royal Rumble Appearance, More
Speaking recently to Highspots Sign It Live, Nia Jax talked about her Royal Rumble return, the freedom of wrestling during the pandemic, and more. You can read some highlights of her comments below:. Jax was the #30 entrant in this year’s women’s Rumble match, and didn’t have much time to...
John Cena’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Is Locked In
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that John Cena has been locked in for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena will be wrestling Austin Theory at the show, although it’s unclear whether Theory will put the US Title on the line in the bout. Cena will...
News On How Long Piper Niven Knew WWE Was Changing Her Name
Piper Niven got over as a babyface in WWE NXT UK before being moved to the main roster, where she teamed up with Eva Marie under the ring name Doudrop. This alliance was short-lived as Niven turned on Marie at SummerSlam in 2021, leading to a feud that saw Niven come out on top.
Marc Mero Discusses The End Of His Marriage To Sable
During an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE Superstar Marc Mero talked about a wide range of topics including the end of his marriage to Sable. Sable later married Brock Lesnar and they had several children. Mero said,. “What happened was once we left the WWE, and it’s...
Jim Duggan Says Bobby Heenan Wanted Him To Use An Eagle
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently joined AdFreeShows for a watch-along of the 1988 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Duggan was the first Rumble winner, though in 1998, the event was shown on the USA Network instead of pay-per-view and featured only 20 men. Duggan shared some stories from his Hall of Fame career, and you can read highlights below:
Update On Why Keith Lee Hasn’t Been On AEW Television
Keith Lee has been absent from AEW television for quite a few weeks. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter clarifies the reason why. According to Dave Meltzer, Lee has been kept off of television since the December 21 episode of Dynamite to sell the cinder block attack at the hands of Swerve Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates group. The plan is for Lee to return soon to exact revenge on Swerve and his cronies.
Austin Theory Says He’s Moving On From Bobby Lashley, More
Austin Theory says he’s moving on from the challenge of Bobby Lashley. He also discussed what it’s like being one of the few Gen Z members of the roster. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. Moving on from Lashley: “I am moving past Bobby...
Batista Hopes He’s Among WWE’s 2023 Hall Of Fame Class
Batista is hopeful that he’ll get to be a part of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. Batista was named as an inductee back in 2020, but the ceremony was delayed due to COVID restrictions. In 2021, WWE held a taped ceremony inside the Thunderdome, but Batista was unable to attend due to previous obligations. Batista said at the time, “By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible.”
‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan Names His Favorite Opponent
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan appeared on a recent watch-along livestream for AdFreeShows, where he shared some thoughts on his favorite opponent. The WWE Hall of Famer named “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase as his personal favorite. Duggan and DiBiase shared many rings together over the years, both...
Will Ospreay Announced For WrestleCon 2023 In Los Angeles, CA
WrestleCon has announced New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay for their 2023 flagship event in Los Angeles, CA. Ospreay will compete at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on Thursday, March 30th at the Globe Theatre. The show will stream live on Highspots TV. You can check out the official...
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Ronda Rousey’s hiatus from WWE won’t last long after she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on the December 30th edition of SmackDown. Initially, WWE considered doing Rousey vs. Becky Lynch before switching it to Rousey defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Plans changed for a third time.
Samoa Joe On AEW, WWE, Concussions, And More
Current AEW TNT Champion and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast. The former WWE star discussed many aspects of his career, including signing with AEW, his commentary stint in WWE, Michael Cole, and more. Highlights, courtesy of 411mania.com, follow:. On...
Jim Cornette Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Match At Royal Rumble
At the Royal Rumble PLE, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match. The match and its aftermath has drawn a polarized reaction from the WWE Universe. Following the event, Bray Wyatt also made an appearance at the post-show press conference, where he reiterated his desire to push the envelope and venture into stuff that hasn’t been done in wrestling before.
Cody Rhodes Not Scheduled For WWE SmackDown Shows Heading Into WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes made his return to in-ring action last Saturday night, where he won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. Rhodes has earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The RAW star is not currently slated to appear on SmackDown shows leading...
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage
After an extended break from AEW television, Brian Cage has been seen more in recent weeks. He faced Bryan Danielson two weeks ago on Dynamite, and Konosuke Takeshita on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Cage is also one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions alongside Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona.
