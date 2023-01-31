Read full article on original website
Konnan Believes Karrion Kross Will be The Next WWE Star In Hollywood
While many believe that Roman Reigns will eventually join his cousin The Rock in Hollywood, Konnan thinks fans should keep an eye on a different SmackDown Superstar. The Rock is the most successful name to transition from the ring to the silver screen and has been followed by the likes of John Cena and Dave Bautista.
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Ronda Rousey’s hiatus from WWE won’t last long after she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on the December 30th edition of SmackDown. Initially, WWE considered doing Rousey vs. Becky Lynch before switching it to Rousey defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Plans changed for a third time.
AEW News – HOOK Signs With The Big Event, AEW’s First House Show
Reigning FTW Champion HOOK has signed with The Big Event for convention appearances and autograph signings. HOOK will make his inaugural appearance for The Big Event on Saturday, March 11 at The Big Horror Event. You can check out the official announcement below:. GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT! The ink is officially dry…...
Nia Jax Opens Up About Her Royal Rumble Appearance, More
Speaking recently to Highspots Sign It Live, Nia Jax talked about her Royal Rumble return, the freedom of wrestling during the pandemic, and more. You can read some highlights of her comments below:. Jax was the #30 entrant in this year’s women’s Rumble match, and didn’t have much time to...
John Cena’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Is Locked In
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that John Cena has been locked in for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena will be wrestling Austin Theory at the show, although it’s unclear whether Theory will put the US Title on the line in the bout. Cena will...
Cody Rhodes Not Scheduled For WWE SmackDown Shows Heading Into WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes made his return to in-ring action last Saturday night, where he won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. Rhodes has earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The RAW star is not currently slated to appear on SmackDown shows leading...
News On How Long Piper Niven Knew WWE Was Changing Her Name
Piper Niven got over as a babyface in WWE NXT UK before being moved to the main roster, where she teamed up with Eva Marie under the ring name Doudrop. This alliance was short-lived as Niven turned on Marie at SummerSlam in 2021, leading to a feud that saw Niven come out on top.
Jim Duggan Says Bobby Heenan Wanted Him To Use An Eagle
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently joined AdFreeShows for a watch-along of the 1988 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Duggan was the first Rumble winner, though in 1998, the event was shown on the USA Network instead of pay-per-view and featured only 20 men. Duggan shared some stories from his Hall of Fame career, and you can read highlights below:
Ric Flair Thinks Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Has To Be A WWE WrestleMania 39 Main Event
Charlotte Flair will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 this April after the latter won the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event and declared that she was going after “The Queen.”. Speaking on his To...
Marc Mero Discusses The End Of His Marriage To Sable
During an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE Superstar Marc Mero talked about a wide range of topics including the end of his marriage to Sable. Sable later married Brock Lesnar and they had several children. Mero said,. “What happened was once we left the WWE, and it’s...
Shawn Michaels On The Evolution Of WWE NXT From Triple H’s Era
WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels recently appeared on “Busted Open Radio” where he discussed how the new era of the NXT brand is different from the one under Triple H despite the core “family atmosphere” remaining constant. Michaels said,. “That’s...
Arn Anderson On The Surprising Backstage Reaction To The ‘Glock’ Promo In AEW
On the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Arn and Brock Anderson discussed a variety of subjects. Among the topics of conversation was a controversial promo segment involving Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes amid Cody’s feud with Malakai Black in AEW. Having lost two matches to Black at...
WWE’s Bruce Prichard Set To Undergo Surgery
WWE executive Bruce Prichard underwent surgery on his right shoulder last summer and dealt with a recovery period of about six months. Now, Prichard is slated to undergo the knife again. Prichard revealed on the latest “Something to Wrestle With” that the surgery will happen in April. Prichard...
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage
After an extended break from AEW television, Brian Cage has been seen more in recent weeks. He faced Bryan Danielson two weeks ago on Dynamite, and Konosuke Takeshita on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Cage is also one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions alongside Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona.
Shawn Michaels: ‘Vince McMahon Has Not Been Involved In WWE NXT Creative’
Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors on January 6 to help explore a sale of the company and help negotiate its next TV rights deal. McMahon has returned to WWE HQ, but has yet to take over creative. While speaking on the NXT Vengeance Day media call,...
New WWE 2K23 Gameplay Trailer Features First Look At WarGames
2K Games has now revealed a new gameplay trailer for WWE 2K23. WWE 2K23 will be released on March 17 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S. Xbox One, and Windows PC via stream with standard, Cross-Gen, Deluxe, and Icon Editions. The standard version will be available on previous-gen...
Jon Moxley: Pro Wrestling Is Relaxing For Me
Some people choose golf to pass their free time and relax. Jon Moxley prefers stepping into a ring and making others bleed. Moxley was a recent guest of the Justin Kinner Show, and he discussed why he loves pro wrestling so much and why he doesn’t take a break. The former 3-time AEW World Champion said:
Update On Why Keith Lee Hasn’t Been On AEW Television
Keith Lee has been absent from AEW television for quite a few weeks. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter clarifies the reason why. According to Dave Meltzer, Lee has been kept off of television since the December 21 episode of Dynamite to sell the cinder block attack at the hands of Swerve Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates group. The plan is for Lee to return soon to exact revenge on Swerve and his cronies.
