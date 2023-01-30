Read full article on original website
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
John Cena’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Is Locked In
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that John Cena has been locked in for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena will be wrestling Austin Theory at the show, although it’s unclear whether Theory will put the US Title on the line in the bout. Cena will...
ewrestlingnews.com
Konnan Believes Karrion Kross Will be The Next WWE Star In Hollywood
While many believe that Roman Reigns will eventually join his cousin The Rock in Hollywood, Konnan thinks fans should keep an eye on a different SmackDown Superstar. The Rock is the most successful name to transition from the ring to the silver screen and has been followed by the likes of John Cena and Dave Bautista.
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Not Scheduled For WWE SmackDown Shows Heading Into WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes made his return to in-ring action last Saturday night, where he won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. Rhodes has earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The RAW star is not currently slated to appear on SmackDown shows leading...
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Ronda Rousey’s hiatus from WWE won’t last long after she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on the December 30th edition of SmackDown. Initially, WWE considered doing Rousey vs. Becky Lynch before switching it to Rousey defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Plans changed for a third time.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Duggan Says Bobby Heenan Wanted Him To Use An Eagle
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently joined AdFreeShows for a watch-along of the 1988 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Duggan was the first Rumble winner, though in 1998, the event was shown on the USA Network instead of pay-per-view and featured only 20 men. Duggan shared some stories from his Hall of Fame career, and you can read highlights below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News – Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical, Matt Cardona/Joe Hendry
This week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV saw Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James and Bully Ray get physical with each other in the ring. Ray addressed his recent loss to Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, and James interrupted him after he did the same to her celebration this past week.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Manager Lanny ‘The Genius’ Poffo Dead Aged 68
Lanny Poffo, known to wrestling fans as The Genius, has reportedly passed away at the age of 68. The sad news was broken by WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, who shared the news of Poffo’s passing on Facebook and Twitter. Entering the wrestling business in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Marc Mero Discusses The End Of His Marriage To Sable
During an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE Superstar Marc Mero talked about a wide range of topics including the end of his marriage to Sable. Sable later married Brock Lesnar and they had several children. Mero said,. “What happened was once we left the WWE, and it’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Shares Hilarious Story Involving Vince McMahon In WWE
Mark Henry recently shared a hilarious story involving Vince McMahon during his time in WWE. Joining the latest edition of ‘Somethin’ Else’ on the Black Rasslin’ Podcast YouTube channel, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled how he wanted to shave his head back in 2008, but Vince McMahon refused to let him do so. He then shared how the two men went back and forth on the topic for almost two years, before McMahon finally relented. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Isn’t “Married” To The Idea Of Cody Rhodes Being World Champion
Is Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns as champion as surefire a thing as many believe?. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Rhodes returned from injury to win the Men’s Rumble match and has declared his intention to topple the Tribal Chief. Given Rhodes’ booking since his WWE return...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nia Jax Opens Up About Her Royal Rumble Appearance, More
Speaking recently to Highspots Sign It Live, Nia Jax talked about her Royal Rumble return, the freedom of wrestling during the pandemic, and more. You can read some highlights of her comments below:. Jax was the #30 entrant in this year’s women’s Rumble match, and didn’t have much time to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Considers Bringing Back “Broken Matt” Character
On a recent edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt Hardy discussed working with Ethan Page and Private Party and teased that fans might see the return of his “Broken” character in the future. Hardy said, “A few weeks ago on BTE,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Ospreay Announced For WrestleCon 2023 In Los Angeles, CA
WrestleCon has announced New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay for their 2023 flagship event in Los Angeles, CA. Ospreay will compete at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on Thursday, March 30th at the Globe Theatre. The show will stream live on Highspots TV. You can check out the official...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels: ‘Vince McMahon Has Not Been Involved In WWE NXT Creative’
Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors on January 6 to help explore a sale of the company and help negotiate its next TV rights deal. McMahon has returned to WWE HQ, but has yet to take over creative. While speaking on the NXT Vengeance Day media call,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Pat McAfee On His Surprise Return At The Royal Rumble
On this past Monday’s The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee detailed the events that led to the former NFL star returning to WWE at The Royal Rumble. McAfee thanked WWE CEO Nick Khan and explained why he opted to call the action on Saturday rather than participate in the action.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Announces A Revamp Of Its Community Outreach Program
All Elite Wrestling sent out a press release on Wednesday, announcing a revamp of its community outreach program, which will now be known as ‘AEW Together.’. You can check out the official announcement below:. AEW Announces Refresh And Renaming Of Community Program: “AEW Together”. — Revamp Includes Program...
ewrestlingnews.com
Willow Nightingale Defends Bloody Women’s Tag Street Fight On AEW
On the January 13th episode of AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho engaged in a bloody war against the team of Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Although Nightingale and Soho came out as the victors, Soho ended up losing quite a bit of blood during the matchup. Appearing on...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble News – The Backstage Mood, Vince McMahon’s Absence
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event emanated on January 28th from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Fightful Select reports that Vince McMahon was not backstage at the Alamodome and the process of the Rumble itself was said to be the easiest it has been in quite a while. There were fewer last-minute changes, unlike in previous years.
