Tax changes you need to look out for this year
Cameron McCarty, the President at Vivid Tax & Wealth Advisors, said that his clients who check in throughout the year are dealing with changes well, but he has seen people who are just now starting -- run into trouble.
KCCI.com
State Treasurer's office looks to return $489M in unclaimed property to Iowans
DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Treasurer's Office started the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt on Wednesday. Newly-elected State Treasurer Roby Smith says the state has $489 million in unclaimed property that it wants to give back. The $489 million comes from old bank accounts, security deposits, insurance payouts and...
KBUR
House votes for more money for grants from Iowa Veterans Fund
Des Moines, IA- The Iowa House has voted unanimously to increase the annual budget for grants from the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund by over a third. Radio Iowa reports that the grants are to help low-income veterans cover unexpected expenses. The allotment of $500,000 for the current budget year ran out last fall.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Words of Caution and Concern for Property Owners with Governor’s Signing of New Renewable Energy Bill
THE FOLLOWING IS A STATEHOUSERADIO, ILLINOIS RELEASE. Governor JB Pritzker has officially signed a bill into law that sets statewide standards for wind and solar farm siting, saying the law is necessary so projects can’t be held hostage by local opponents. But those who opposed the bill say they are concerned the state of Illinois is making decisions that local governments should make.
How lawmakers want to fix 2021 Iowa tax ‘relief’ bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Statehouse Republicans have made it clear that they want to make some changes to the property tax code in the state this session. On Monday, Iowa Senate lawmakers held a subcommittee to advance a bill that would actually correct previous property tax code changes. “It’s artificially inflating that percentage of what […]
bleedingheartland.com
Wrong-headed bill on food assistance raises questions
Rick Morain is the former publisher and owner of the Jefferson Herald, for which he writes a regular column. Sometimes it’s easy to understand legislative proposals. Other times, not so much. House File 3, filed early in the Iowa legislature's 2023 session, falls in the second category. To understand its potential effect on needy people, take a quick look at two preexisting food programs whose nutritional goals differ.
Radio Iowa
Fines proposed for violating Iowa’s ‘divisive concepts’ law
A bill introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did not become law. Melissa Peterson of the...
Iowa ranks 10th nationally for top corporate tax rate
(The Center Square) – With Iowa’s move from a three-bracket corporate income tax to a two-bracket tax at the start of 2023, its top rate dropped from 9.8% to 8.4%. It now has the 10th highest rate nationally. The Hawkeye State met revenue triggers at least four years earlier than expected, according to a report The Tax Foundation released Jan. 24. ...
KCCI.com
Iowans could be banned from suing trucking companies for 'direct negligence' under proposed bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa trucking companies could see more protections if their drivers are involved in a serious crash. A bill being considered in the House would ban Iowans from suing trucking companies for "direct negligence." It would also put $1 million on non-economic damages if someone does...
KCCI.com
Proposed plan would expand access to medical marijuana
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa House wants expand access to medical marijuana in the state. A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would allow Iowa dispensaries to provide different forms of oral, topical and inhalable cannabis. The bill would also increase the number of...
Iowa expands free tax-filing services
More than 70 Iowa sites are offering free tax filing services for low-to-moderate income families this year.Driving the news: Six are in Polk County, up from four last year.A few sites launch their regular tax season hours today.Details: The federally-organized Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is generally available to people who make $60K or less, the elderly, those with disabilities or with limited English skills.Zoom in: The Iowa Center for Economic Success manages the state's sites.IRS-certified volunteers — many of whom are CPAs — from roughly two dozen humanitarian and community improvement organizations perform the work.Of note: Last year's volunteers filed more than 11,000 returns resulting in more than $17 million in refunds, Karla Evans, a manager of the Iowa Center, tells Axios.📂 If you go: VITA site locator
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Casino Revenue Fell in December
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, patrons play the slots at the Ponca Tribe's Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has again scored a legal win in its fight to keep its Prairie Flower Casino in western Iowa open after a federal judge rejected motions by the states of Iowa and Nebraska and the Iowa city of Council Bluffs seeking to derail the casino. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Iowa Trucking Companies Could Face Limited Liability Over Negligence
A bill that would expand liability protections for trucking companies is making its way through the Iowa legislature again. These protections would impact how cases, where employees cause injury, death, or other damages while on the job, are handled. House Study Bill 114 would put a $1 million cap on...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
KCRG.com
Iowa to receive $14.2 million in federal grants to improve roads
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has announced $800 million in grants to improve roads and address traffic fatalities across the country. Eight of these grants will help communities in Iowa. Data shows traffic fatalities reached a 16-year-high in 2021 across the country. A new study shows...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Groundhog Day 2023
Iowa lawmakers say proposed bill would add education transparency for parents. Lawmakers say a bill in the Iowa legislature would add transparency for parents in their children's education. Founder of Iowa nonprofit speaks publicly about deadly shooting for first time. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. For the first time, the...
Stimulus Checks for Minnesotans Still on the Table for 2023
Those stimulus checks. Governor Tim Walz has been talking about those for a few months. Are families - based on income - going to be receiving them or not?. Some people do not feel that those checks should be sent out. The funds should be allocated to other areas. Minnesota has quite a large surplus of money. And Governor Walz would like to send out some checks again.
Bill would allow hair stylists and cosmetologists to go mobile
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill allowing hair stylists and cosmetologists to practice outside their brick-and-mortar spaces is moving forward in the Iowa Senate. Members of the Senate State Government Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance the bill. Right now under Iowa law, licensed cosmetologists have to stay in one spot. Hair stylists can only go […]
KCJJ
State Auditor issues advisory to community school districts on use of student activity funds
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is urging community school districts and employees to address the collection, handling, and disbursement of student activity funds. These funds are collected through student-related activities such as admissions, fundraising events, or other co-curricular or extracurricular activities. In a release from the Auditor’s office, Sand said...
Iowa company recalls more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat
More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat is being recalled due to a packaging malfunction, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Safety said.
