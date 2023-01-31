Read full article on original website
Chelsea midfield duo could make deadline day move to Newcastle United amid potential Enzo Fernandez arrival
With Chelsea still pursuing Enzo Fernandez, two midfielders at the club could leave for further first team opportunities
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
'Bellingham And Rice' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Club To Sign Both England Internationals
A midfield rebuild is on the agenda at Anfield in the summer after a quiet January transfer window.
Enzo Fernandez given permission to undergo a medical in Portugal ahead of potential move to Chelsea
SAMI MOKBEL, ADRIAN KAJUMBA AND SIMON JONES: Benfica have allowed Fernandez to undergo a medical, with Chelsea remaining hopeful over pulling off a British record deal.
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool 6 points above relegation zone, Man United out of top four
Fans always argue about which Premier League teams get the better of the VAR decisions, and this season we aim to find the definitive answer.
Yardbarker
Huge boost for Manchester United as STAR finally returns to the squad
Jadon Sancho is in the Manchester United squad for the first time as his side prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag’s men are preparing for their semi-final second-leg clash with Forest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils go into this game with one foot already in the final, they lead 3-0 on aggregate from the first leg last week.
SB Nation
Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Window shuts with no signings
There is a peaceful protest march planned for before the Everton-Arsenal game on Saturday at Goodison Park, to be followed by a sit-in protest as well after the final whistle. The January transfer window is now officially closed, and Everton (it appears) have not made a single signing to back the new manager Sean Dyche. Sleepwalking into relegation.
San Diego Union-Tribune
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup
msn.com
FA Cup fifth-round draw results revealed
The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs had tricky tasks facing them in the fourth round. One still has one, in fact. After Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth were all knocked out by lower league opponents in round three, plus Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Brentford knocked out by fellow Premier League sides, there were only 10 top-flight teams left in the competition.
Chelsea, Arsenal win January transfer window; Everton, Moises Caicedo the biggest losers
The January transfer window was surprisingly busy as Chelsea and Arsenal made some big moves. Here's who did well and who did not.
SB Nation
BBC
Transfer deadline day: Follow your Premier League or Scottish Premiership club
Want to cut out all the noise of transfer deadline day and just focus on what YOUR club's doing? We've got you covered. For all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from every Premier League and Scottish Premiership team, simply select your club from the list below. You'll also...
NBC Sports
Premier League transfer news, live! Complete list of January transfers so far
The January transfer window has again seen big-name imports into the Premier League, and the final hours of the window are seeing a flurry of deals take place. Chelsea spent big, once again, while Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo and Arsenal added Trossard, Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior. [ TRANSFER NEWS: Liverpool...
How Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun could change Mikel Arteta's plans – and save them £80m
Arsenal star Folarin Balogun has more goals on loan in France than Kylian Mbappe – now he might force Arsenal into rethinking their entire trajectory
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Maguire, Barella, Ziyech, Skriniar, Zaniolo
Manchester City are planning a move for Leicester City's 26-year-old England midfielder James Maddison in the summer. (Mail) A loan move to Inter Milan was never an option for 29-year-old Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, who will stay at Old Trafford until at least the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
SB Nation
Official: Arsenal sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Chelsea Vice-captain Jorginho has followed in the footsteps of former Chelsea veterans David Luiz, Willian, and Petr Čech in signing for Arsenal, completing his deadline day move with just hours to spare. Unlike the other three, Jorginho will bolster actual title chances over at the Emirates and he could...
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Martinelli, Bellingham, Fernandez, Amrabat, Deulofeu, Pogba
Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli, 21, has signed a new contract with Arsenal that keeps him at the club until the summer of 2027. (Athletic - subscription required) Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham,19, from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. (Football Transfers) Fiorentina were...
BBC
Kenny Shiels: Northern Ireland women's manager leaves role
Kenny Shiels has left his role as manager of Northern Ireland women's team. Shiels took over in May 2019 and led the team to last summer's European Championship finals in England, their first major tournament. However, the former Kilmarnock and Derry City boss was unable to secure qualification for this...
