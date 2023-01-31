ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Teens drove suspects to Minneapolis to obtain pills that caused overdose

Three people have been charged in connection with Tuesday’s juvenile overdoses in Mankato. Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, Patrick Oterigho Isiakpere, Jr, 31, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 35, all from Mankato, face felony 2nd-degree drug sale charges. Isiakpere and Schwichtenberg also face felony 3rd-degree possession charges. Mankato police responded to...
MANKATO, MN
106.9 KROC

Police Investigating Murder-Suicide That Took Place Near Mall in Minnesota

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that claimed the lives of three people. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says officers were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot in the area of I-494 and France Ave., which is about five miles west of the Mall of America. Officers were called to the parking lot on the report of a pick-up truck parked there with a person slumped over shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Trial begins for Julissa Thaler, accused of killing 6-year-old son Eli Hart

MINNEAPOLIS -- The trial for a mother accused of killing her 6-year-old son begins Monday morning. Julissa Thaler, 28, is charged after investigators found Eli Hart's body in her trunk during a traffic stop in Orono last year. Originally facing second-degree murder charges, Thaler was indicted on the upgraded charges by a grand jury earlier this month -- one count each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Before his death, Hart's life was dominated by a custody battle between Thaler and his biological father. Court records showed Hart was put into foster care after mounting concerns over his mother's mental health....
ORONO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fate of Tou Thao, last ex-cop charged in George Floyd's murder, lies with judge

MINNEAPOLIS - The attorney for a former Minneapolis police officer who held back bystanders while his colleagues restrained a dying George Floyd said in court filings Tuesday that his client is innocent of criminal wrongdoing and should be acquitted on state charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.But prosecutors argued in their filings that Tou Thao "acted without courage and displayed no compassion" despite his nearly nine years of experience and that he disregarded his training even though he could see Floyd's life slowly ebbing away.Tuesday was the deadline for prosecutors and defense attorneys to file final written arguments in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Wright County Murder Suspect Makes Court Appearance

(KNSI) – Eighteen-year-old attempted murder suspect Dillon Tilbury appeared in Wright County District Court Tuesday. The Moorhead native will have an omnibus hearing on Tuesday, April 18th. He is accused of beating and shooting a Monticello man on January 16th near the entrance to Montissippi Park. Police responded around...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

17-year-old boy fatally shot in Chanhassen

EDINA, Minn. – A police chase early Thursday ended at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina where police found a passenger in the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. According to Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud, officers discovered the 17-year-old victim was shot and taken to the hospital by friends.
CHANHASSEN, MN
KARE 11

3 found dead inside truck in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police in Bloomington are investigating after three people were found dead inside a truck parked in the lot of a business Wednesday night. A Twitter post from the department Thursday morning first reported that squads were dispatched to the lot, located on the northwest corner of France Ave. and I-494. Inside the vehicle, they found three deceased adults.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Timothy Amacher sentenced to 18 years for attempted murder of forensic scientist

MINNEAPOLIS -- The man convicted of the attempted murder of a forensic scientist with the Minneapolis Police Department was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his crime.Timothy Amacher was sentenced in court Monday morning.RELATED: 2 Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting Of MPD Forensic ScientistIn April, officers were dispatched at 7:33 p.m. to a supervised parenting center in Minneapolis near Malcolm and University avenues on the report of a shooting. There, officers found 33-year-old Nicole Lenway suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck and right forearm.Lenway had been shot while she was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Meth, crack cocaine, and heroin seized in Brookings drug arrest

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A two-year-old child was turned over to the Department of Social Services following a Brookings drug arrest that recovered 150 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of crack cocaine, and 1.4 grams of heroin. The drug operation occurred in the 2400 block of 6th St.,...
BROOKINGS, SD
fox9.com

Puppy thrown from stolen car during police chase found safe on side of freeway in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A puppy deputies say was thrown out of a stolen vehicle during a chase in St. Paul is now recovering after being rescued by law enforcement. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 stating a person had been shot. During the chase, the suspects refused to stop and started driving the wrong way on Interstate 694.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Champlin Man Gets Probation for Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Arson

A man accused of setting fire to the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army last fall causing more than $100,000 in damage received a three-year probation sentence, under a plea agreement approved Monday. Jack Heinrich, whose last known address was in Champlin, had been charged with three felonies, including second-degree arson, second-degree...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

