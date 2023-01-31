Read full article on original website
Related
FTC Issues $3 Million Credit Karma Rebate to Consumers
Credit Karma is issuing a refund of $3,000,000 to customers who were allegedly sent false pre-approval offers. According to the FTC, "pre approval" or "pre qualify" is just as deceptive as offers that include "free", "low-calorie", or "natural" in marketing or advertising. The Federal Trade Commission has arranged that customers would have the $3 Million settlement as part of an agreement with Credit Karma for customers' time that was wasted after applying for "pre-approved" offers.
Business Insider
The Capital One Venture X Business Card will launch next week, and it looks very similar to the bank's popular premium credit card
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Capital One will introduce the new Capital...
Motley Fool
Will Digital Wallets Kill Credit Cards?
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. My wallet doubles as a boat anchor!
ffnews.com
Uome Launches New Point of Sale Feature That Comes With a Cost of Living Incentive Changing the Game for Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs
Uome is excited to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art application point of sale (aPOS) system via our Plaid integration which enables Uome users to take in person payments directly from their customers and clients. This is done by allowing customers to simply scan a QR code on the business owner’s phone to accept payment via Uome’s open banking solution, which settles the funds directly to the businesses bank account, immediately after the customer confirms payment.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar pose an increasing threat after making major change that saves customers
THE current economic climate may pose an opportunity for dollar stores, making them a considerable threat to grocery sales. Although most stores appear to be taking hits due to inflation in the United States, some experts have noted that dollar stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar may benefit.
Your Susan B Anthony coin may be worth $16,800 – the ‘confusing’ detail that make so valuable
YOU may want to check your spare change as a Susan B Anthony (SBA) dollar coin has sold for $16,800. After 20 years of being out of production, the U.S. Mint decided to bring the coin back but made an error in the process. As we’ve stated time and time...
What is a Good Credit Score?
Having a good credit score can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars on credit cards, mortgages, and other loans.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Eggs aren’t the only price spiking. Here are the grocery prices that have risen the most.
Ongoing food supply-chain issues kicked off by the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting the cost of groceries today. The cost of groceries inflated about 0.2% from November to December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Annually, the price is up about 11.8%. During the initial lockdowns, food producers struggled with a manageable system that would allow […]
Check Your Wallet for These $1 Bills - They May Be Worth Up to $150,000
Before you spend that $1 bill in your wallet, do a little research. You may be sitting on a lot more cash than you think. Coin and currency collectors in the US are willing to pay up to $150,000 in search of rare $1 bills with a particular printing error from the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing.
Inflation relief checks in January 2023: which states will issue and how much will they cost
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics summary of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the year-on-year inflation rate was 6.5 percent at the end of December last year, a decrease from 7.1% in November.
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
What your salary needs to be to afford a $1 million home
You would need to make between $195,000 and $210,000 annual salary
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
9 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Stores To Help You Cut Costs During Inflation
With the cost of food continuing to rise, Americans are all but cornered into finding ways to save on groceries. One way to save is to shop for some essentials at dollar stores. Note, we said some...
Comments / 0