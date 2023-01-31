Credit Karma is issuing a refund of $3,000,000 to customers who were allegedly sent false pre-approval offers. According to the FTC, "pre approval" or "pre qualify" is just as deceptive as offers that include "free", "low-calorie", or "natural" in marketing or advertising. The Federal Trade Commission has arranged that customers would have the $3 Million settlement as part of an agreement with Credit Karma for customers' time that was wasted after applying for "pre-approved" offers.

19 DAYS AGO