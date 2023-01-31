Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Digital bank Zopa raises £75 million to accelerate growth and spearhead 2023 M&A push
Digital bank Zopa has raised £75 million ($93m) in funding to drive its next phase of growth, supporting its vision to become Britain’s best bank. The deal cements and markedly enhances Zopa bank’s Unicorn status, and was led by existing investors. The funding will be used to meet the capital requirements of Zopa bank’s growing balance sheet, and to support M&A dealmaking that could kick off as early as this quarter.
ffnews.com
Cashflows Selected to Optimise Shawbrook Bank Payments
Cashflows, the platform that makes it easy for merchants to accept payments, today announces it has been selected by Shawbrook Bank to process a selection of payments. The news comes as Cashflows marks another year of impressive growth with a pipeline of new products and innovations set to launch in 2023.
ffnews.com
Fintech iwoca hits net profitability as demand for SME capital surges
Iwoca, one of Europe’s largest small business lenders, has experienced a surge in working capital demand as SMEs need additional financing due to higher costs and slower repayments from their customers. The total number of customers funded across the UK and Germany – including all products and repeat customers...
ffnews.com
Mambu, in association with EY UK, identify five crucial success factors to champion underserved SME segment
Ernst & Young LLP (EY UK) and cloud banking platform Mambu have identified five crucial success elements that financial institutions need to consider to ensure their small and medium enterprise (SME) lending offerings are accessible to SMEs. The availability of finance is key to the success of all SMEs, and...
ffnews.com
Freedom Finance Deepens Partnership With Lender Koyo
Freedom Finance, one of the UK’s leading digital marketplaces, is delighted to announce that it has extended its relationship with Koyo – a key partner already providing loans through Freedom Finance’s panel. From today, customers declined for loans from Koyo will automatically be able to connect to...
msn.com
Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts
Slide 1 of 5: We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleasant surprise on Wednesday—missing money. Read on to find out why funds disappeared, and how Bank of America and the transfer service Zelle responded.READ THIS NEXT: Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Millions of Wells Fargo Auto, Banking, Mortgage Customers Could See Payout From $3.7B Settlement
Millions of Wells Fargo customers with who held bank accounts, or auto loan or mortgage loan accounts with the bank from 2011-2022 may be entitled to a part of a $3.7 billion settlement after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found the bank subjected certain accounts to "illegal practices" in the form of misapplied auto loan payments, wrongful foreclosures, unwarranted overdraft fees and more.
WKBW-TV
Best Emergency Same Day Loans! Top Bad Credit Payday Loans Instant Approval Funded in 1 Hour!
There are many reasons why people might need quick cash: a car repair, unexpected medical bills, or even paying off a bill before it becomes late and attracts penalties. Whatever your reason may be, many reputable lenders offer emergency same-day loans that can help with these needs. Discover Urgent Loans...
Want a Higher Savings Rate? Ask Your Bank for a Raise
The Fed is trying to tame inflation by raising interest rates, which means it's a great time to squirrel money away in a savings account. See the List: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of 2023 Find Out: How...
Inflation has led to a credit card debt crisis as a staggering 35% of Americans carry balances month to month, new study says
43% of U.S. adults that carry balances don’t know all of the interest rates on their cards that carry a balance. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Rising prices have led the Fed to make a slew of interest rate increases over the past year in...
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
CNET
FinWise Bank: 2023 Banking Review
FinWise Bank, with humble roots in community banking, has embraced digital banking technology to help expand its services. Once you enroll, you'll have access to a full suite of deposit accounts including free checking. Several of its certificates of deposit offer competitive annual percentage yields. FinWise, however, focuses primarily on...
TD bank bonus: Open new account this February to get $300; Here’s how!
TD bank customers can earn up to $300 for opening a checking account, and up to $200 for opening a savings account. TD Bank is the 9th bank in the United States by assets and operates over 1,100 branch locations along the East Coast, in 15 states and the District of Columbia. By providing generous bonus offers for new accounts, the bank hopes to attract even more customers.
ffnews.com
Lloyds Bank Appoints New Managing Director Merchant Services
Lloyds Bank Business & Commercial Banking has appointed Melinda Roylett as Managing Director, Merchant Services. Melinda will be based in London and report into Elyn Corfield, CEO, Business & Commercial Banking. Lloyds Bank has the ambition to provide all of its UK business customers across all segments with market-leading merchant...
ffnews.com
A Falling King Dollar Signals a Reprieve for Emerging Markets Commentary From Crown Agents Bank
EMs always get hit the hardest when it comes to fluctuations in the USD – so Crown Agents Bank is uniquely positioned to share some key insights around the impact not just in the US and larger markets, but further afield. Here’s a few thoughts from CAB’s Head of FX Trading, Charles Mangin, on how a falling King Dollar signals a reprieve for emerging markets – which you’re very welcome to use if you wish:
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Banking, Insurance & Lending Has Never Been More Accessible: Green Check Launches Game Changing Marketplace
Green Check Verified (GCV), a fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services has launched Green Check Connect or GCC – a new marketplace enabling marijuana-related businesses to find reliable financial service providers. The idea behind this marketplace is to help cannabis companies with one of their biggest...
ffnews.com
Nordea Launches Long Term Incentive Plan for 2023 2025
Nordea Bank Abp’s (Nordea) Board of Directors has today decided to continue the share-based Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) launched in 2020, 2021 and 2022 for a new performance period covering the financial years 2023–2025. It includes the CEO and nine other members of the Group Leadership Team (GLT) and approximately 50 senior leaders.
ffnews.com
livi bank’s Development Continues with Pilot Launch of Wealth Management Service
Livi bank, Hong Kong’s leading lifestyle-driven virtual bank, is continuing its development with the pilot launch of its wealth management service, which follows closely on livi’s launch of its first offering to Hong Kong’s SME business community. livi is now able to distribute funds managed by third-party...
smallbiztrends.com
Only 1 Month Left to Win a $60K Small Business Grant from Barclays
Barclays is offering up to $60,000 to small businesses willing to share their story. The Barclays Small Business Big Wins 2023 Contest is accepting applications online through February 28. How to Enter the Barclays Small Business Big Wins 2023 Contest. Barclays is offering 60 cash prizes to businesses, starting at...
