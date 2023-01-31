Read full article on original website
Digital bank Zopa raises £75 million to accelerate growth and spearhead 2023 M&A push
Digital bank Zopa has raised £75 million ($93m) in funding to drive its next phase of growth, supporting its vision to become Britain’s best bank. The deal cements and markedly enhances Zopa bank’s Unicorn status, and was led by existing investors. The funding will be used to meet the capital requirements of Zopa bank’s growing balance sheet, and to support M&A dealmaking that could kick off as early as this quarter.
Over 320 Million Credit Cards to Be Issued Globally by 2027 as Digital Card Issuance Platforms Expand Into New Markets
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the number of credit cards issued via digital card issuance platforms will exceed 321 million globally by 2027, from 120 million in 2023. This growth of almost 170% reflects the use of new advanced digital capabilities, such as digital loyalty schemes and instant issuance, as card issuers aim to combat competition, including buy now pay later.
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
Tracxn Releases Its Fintech UK Report Total Funding Into Fintech Startups Falls by 13% in 2022
Tracxn, a leading global SaaS-based market intelligence platform, has released its Fintech UK Report. The report, based on Tracxn’s extensive database, provides insights into the UK’s Fintech space. The UK has been one of the top Fintech centres and has even been dubbed the global Fintech capital. In...
Insurance and Savings Solutions Provider Utmost Group Upgrades With Client Screening From Napier in Just 21 Days
Following a period of explosive growth, Utmost Group, a leading provider of insurance and savings solutions, has upgraded its financial compliance capabilities in association with Napier, the leader in configurable anti-financial crime compliance. Napier’s client screening solution, which went live in just 21 days, has been introduced both to bolster...
AMLYZE Partners With Ondato to HAMLYZE Partners With Ondato to Help Financial Institutions Match Businesses Growth With Risk Exposureelp Financial Institutions Match Businesses Growth With Risk Exposure
AMLYZE, a RegTech startup providing a fully integrated suite of products for fintechs, neo-banks, and virtual assets service providers (VASPs), and Ondato, the leading tech company streamlining KYC and AML-related processes, have established a new partnership. This partnership brings together two leading financial crime prevention and compliance services providers with...
Ingenico and Splitit partner to bring white-label, buy now, pay later to physical checkout with just one touch
Ingenico, a global leader in payments acceptance solutions and Splitit, the only white-label, card-based installment platform using existing consumer credit, today announced a global strategic partnership to bring one-touch, no-interest, buy now, pay later capability to the physical checkout experience using PPaaS, Ingenico’s innovative, cloud-based Payments-Platform-as-a-Service, and Splitit’s Installments-as-a-Service solution.
TransUnion Announces Investment in Bud to Drive Innovation and Growth in Open Banking
TransUnion, a global insights and information company, has announced a strategic investment in Bud Financial Limited (Bud), a leader in Open Banking and data intelligence. This dynamic partnership will help drive innovation and growth in the personal finance market and support better outcomes for consumers, with greater financial inclusion. Open...
Lulalend the South Africa Based Digital Lender Catering to Underserved SMEs Secures $35 Million in a Lightrock Led Series B
Lulalend, the South Africa–based digital lender catering to underserved small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has finalised a transformational $35 million (R600 million) Series B funding round. Lulalend will use the capital to scale its business and address South Africa’s enduring SME credit gap, which is estimated to be valued at more than $20 billion per year, according to the International Finance Corporation.
10x and Paymentology redefine banking for Tier 1 banks through next generation technology
Paymentology, the world’s first truly global issuer-processor, has joined forces with cloud-native core banking platform 10x to provide pre-integrated credit and debit card issuing and processing. The partnership sees Paymentology’s ultra-advanced, global issuing platform combine with 10x’s next-generation cloud native SaaS bank operating system. With its world...
BeZero Carbon Joins Salesforces Net Zero Marketplace to Boost Carbon Credit Transparency
BeZero Carbon, a leading global carbon ratings agency, is joining Salesforce’s Net Zero Marketplace to provide carbon credit ratings. Net Zero Marketplace is a climate action hub where organisations can find and purchase carbon credits from ecopreneurs. It aims to provide organisations with the information and tools to help identify the carbon projects and carbon credits that best align with their priorities.
ChatGPT parent OpenAI faces a blockchain rival as a new NFT project creates 3D avatars from text
OpenAI, the creator of the language bot ChatGPT and image generator Dall-E, could face competition from Polygon's blockchain AI product, CharacterGPT. While Dall-E creates images, CharacterGPT is designed to generate a 3D avatar that can answer questions on the fly. Polygon has previously partnered with notable brands including Starbucks, Nike,...
Cost of living hits brakes on greener home plans for homeowners, says NatWest
The latest research from NatWest and S&P Global has revealed that homeowners are hitting the brakes on making sustainable changes to their properties. As the cost of living continues to rise, over a quarter (26%) are less likely to implement energy efficiency measures in the next 12 months. The Greener...
With teams up with NatWest and The Heard to offer fintech’s leading women and non-binary voices free media training
With, a leading international business communications agency, today announces a new media training initiative with NatWest, the UK’s largest business bank and The Heard, the spokesperson index for women and non-binary people in fintech. The initiative will provide three entrepreneurs from the NatWest accelerator programme and three members The Heard, free media training as part of ongoing work to help close the gender news gap.
ThinCats Partnership Funds E-zecs Becoming UKs Largest Provider of Transport Services to the NHS
ThinCats, the leading alternative finance provider to UK SMEs, has supported Cairngorm Capital’s portfolio company, E-zec Medical Transport Services in their merger with ERS Medical. The partnership creates the UK’s industry leader in the provision of non-emergency patient transport services to the NHS and local authorities. The enlarged business serves more than 50 commissioning bodies with the support of 2,500 specialist employees, from 55 operational sites nationwide. In 2022, the combined business generated revenues in excess of £100m.
PensionBee customers pledge over £50m in assets to new Impact Plan
Customer pledges pave the way for PensionBee to deliver its new Impact Plan two weeks after it was announced to existing customers. Thousands of customers have already committed over £50m in switches, fulfilling the requirement to seed and launch the plan. The plan has been created for PensionBee, in...
Kroo: Only UK current account to offer more than 3% AER interest on balances up to £85k
The award-winning digital bank, Kroo, will be increasing its current account interest rate from 1 February 2023, offering customers 3.03% AER, the highest retail bank offering of current accounts in the UK for balances up to £85K***. Kroo announces the rate rise as analysis of Bank of England data...
TrueBiz aims to help financial services providers onboard business customers faster, avoid fraud
But due diligence doesn’t just apply to investors pouring money into startups, or companies acquiring other companies. Businesses, especially those operating in financial services, also have to conduct an appropriate amount of due diligence, for example, to avoid fraud. As recently as December, a congressional report accused several fintechs,...
Turkeys Largest Fintech Papara Reaches 15 Million Users and Gears Up for International Expansion
Papara, the market-leading Turkish fintech, today announces that it has hit 15 million users – making it one of Europe’s biggest neobanks. Now in its sixth year of operation, Papara has grown its active user base by 45% in the last 12 months. The business also grew its headcount by 70% in 2022 as it diversified its product suite, introducing insurance services to its user base. This growth is set to continue as Papara eyes up expansion to Europe in the year ahead.
