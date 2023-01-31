Moneyfarm, the European digital wealth manager, has launched its first ‘platform as a service’ solution in the UK for M&G plc and powered by M&G Wealth, delivered in just 9 months. Moneyfarm has developed a bespoke investment experience, available as an app on both Android and iOS as well as a web application. It is designed to target a new generation of savers, helping them to feel more confident in their investment decisions. Moneyfarm has created a solution for M&G that provides the simplicity of a digital-first investing experience but doesn’t forget that real people sometimes want help from real people, so they have access to dedicated &me consultants.

2 DAYS AGO