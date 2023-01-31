Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Digital bank Zopa raises £75 million to accelerate growth and spearhead 2023 M&A push
Digital bank Zopa has raised £75 million ($93m) in funding to drive its next phase of growth, supporting its vision to become Britain’s best bank. The deal cements and markedly enhances Zopa bank’s Unicorn status, and was led by existing investors. The funding will be used to meet the capital requirements of Zopa bank’s growing balance sheet, and to support M&A dealmaking that could kick off as early as this quarter.
ffnews.com
Lulalend the South Africa Based Digital Lender Catering to Underserved SMEs Secures $35 Million in a Lightrock Led Series B
Lulalend, the South Africa–based digital lender catering to underserved small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has finalised a transformational $35 million (R600 million) Series B funding round. Lulalend will use the capital to scale its business and address South Africa’s enduring SME credit gap, which is estimated to be valued at more than $20 billion per year, according to the International Finance Corporation.
bitcoinist.com
California DMV Puts Car Titles On Tezos (XTZ) Blockchain, Algorand (ALGO) To Support The Bank And Insurance Guarantees Platform In Italy, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Shines Bright With The Launch Of Its New Solution
Cryptocurrencies are expanding their utility and features to boost relevancy. Tezos (XTZ) and Algorand (ALGO) recently stepped up to join real-world businesses to serve unique use cases. However, experts say that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) can easily surpass these crypto assets with its innovative solutions. Tezos (XTZ) collaborates with a motor...
fintechfutures.com
US payments platform Moov lands $45m Series B
Moov, an open source platform enabling users to integrate payments into their products, has raised $45 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Commerce Ventures and saw participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Visa and Sorenson Ventures. Announcing Moov’s $45 million Series B, the firm’s co-founder...
ffnews.com
livi bank’s Development Continues with Pilot Launch of Wealth Management Service
Livi bank, Hong Kong’s leading lifestyle-driven virtual bank, is continuing its development with the pilot launch of its wealth management service, which follows closely on livi’s launch of its first offering to Hong Kong’s SME business community. livi is now able to distribute funds managed by third-party...
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
ffnews.com
Strike Expands Send Globally to the Philippines, Bringing Lightning-Fast Money Transfers from the U.S.
Strike, the world’s leading digital payments platform built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, today announced the expansion of its “Send Globally” product to the Philippines. Send Globally now enables fast, secure, and low-cost money transfers between the U.S. and the Philippines, revolutionizing traditional cross-border payment services. The...
ffnews.com
Fintech iwoca hits net profitability as demand for SME capital surges
Iwoca, one of Europe’s largest small business lenders, has experienced a surge in working capital demand as SMEs need additional financing due to higher costs and slower repayments from their customers. The total number of customers funded across the UK and Germany – including all products and repeat customers...
ffnews.com
Blockchain-based ecosystem eCredits Launches eVault reward feature
ECredits, a decentralised, blockchain-based ecosystem empowering local businesses and democratising the way everyday transactions take place, today launched eVault, a new feature that enables eCredits users to earn rewards for committing their eCredits (ECS) on the network for a fixed period of one year. eVault is designed to support the...
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Banking, Insurance & Lending Has Never Been More Accessible: Green Check Launches Game Changing Marketplace
Green Check Verified (GCV), a fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services has launched Green Check Connect or GCC – a new marketplace enabling marijuana-related businesses to find reliable financial service providers. The idea behind this marketplace is to help cannabis companies with one of their biggest...
ffnews.com
TransUnion Announces Investment in Bud to Drive Innovation and Growth in Open Banking
TransUnion, a global insights and information company, has announced a strategic investment in Bud Financial Limited (Bud), a leader in Open Banking and data intelligence. This dynamic partnership will help drive innovation and growth in the personal finance market and support better outcomes for consumers, with greater financial inclusion. Open...
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in Singapore (January 30, 2023)
As of January 30, 2023, Li Xiting was the wealthiest man in Singapore, with an estimated net worth of 18.3 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Robert & Philip Ng (No. 2, $15.3 billion), Goh Cheng Liang (No. 3, $14.6 billion); and Zhang Yong (No. 4, $8.0 billion). Wee Cho Yaw...
ffnews.com
Tracxn Releases Its Fintech UK Report Total Funding Into Fintech Startups Falls by 13% in 2022
Tracxn, a leading global SaaS-based market intelligence platform, has released its Fintech UK Report. The report, based on Tracxn’s extensive database, provides insights into the UK’s Fintech space. The UK has been one of the top Fintech centres and has even been dubbed the global Fintech capital. In...
ffnews.com
Uome Launches New Point of Sale Feature That Comes With a Cost of Living Incentive Changing the Game for Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs
Uome is excited to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art application point of sale (aPOS) system via our Plaid integration which enables Uome users to take in person payments directly from their customers and clients. This is done by allowing customers to simply scan a QR code on the business owner’s phone to accept payment via Uome’s open banking solution, which settles the funds directly to the businesses bank account, immediately after the customer confirms payment.
ffnews.com
GGV Capital Launches the Embedded Fintech 50
GGV Capital, a global venture capital firm, launched its inaugural Embedded Fintech 50 list today in partnership with Crunchbase. The Embedded Fintech 50 recognizes the 50 most promising embedded fintech companies in the eyes of investors. In celebration of the launch, honorees will ring the Closing Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite today.
ffnews.com
Mambu, in association with EY UK, identify five crucial success factors to champion underserved SME segment
Ernst & Young LLP (EY UK) and cloud banking platform Mambu have identified five crucial success elements that financial institutions need to consider to ensure their small and medium enterprise (SME) lending offerings are accessible to SMEs. The availability of finance is key to the success of all SMEs, and...
ffnews.com
Natwest Launch Debit And Credit Card Recycling Machine
The latest research from NatWest reveals a lack of recycling options for plastic payment, gift and loyalty cards has created over 380 tonnes of plastic card waste since 2017, equivalent to 211 stampeding elephants. NatWest has today launched a first-of-its-kind ‘Reverse Vending Machines’ offering a secure, eco-friendly way to recycle...
ffnews.com
MNT-Halan Attracts $400 Million in Largest Funding in Egypt and the Middle East in the Past 12 Months
MNT-Halan, Egypt’s leading and fastest growing fintech ecosystem, announced today that Chimera Abu Dhabi has invested more than $200 million in equity in exchange for over 20% of the company. In addition, the company is in advanced stages with leading international investors to raise $60 million of primary capital. Following the completion of these investments, MNT-Halan’s valuation will exceed $1 billion. These investments demonstrate continued confidence in MNT-Halan’s value proposition, management team and superior technology, and will also enable international growth. This funding follows a $120 million investment in Q3 2021 by other major global and regional growth investors, including Development Partners International (DPI), Apis Growth Fund II, and Lorax Capital Partners.
ffnews.com
Turkeys Largest Fintech Papara Reaches 15 Million Users and Gears Up for International Expansion
Papara, the market-leading Turkish fintech, today announces that it has hit 15 million users – making it one of Europe’s biggest neobanks. Now in its sixth year of operation, Papara has grown its active user base by 45% in the last 12 months. The business also grew its headcount by 70% in 2022 as it diversified its product suite, introducing insurance services to its user base. This growth is set to continue as Papara eyes up expansion to Europe in the year ahead.
ffnews.com
Moneyfarm launches first platform as a service solution in the UK
Moneyfarm, the European digital wealth manager, has launched its first ‘platform as a service’ solution in the UK for M&G plc and powered by M&G Wealth, delivered in just 9 months. Moneyfarm has developed a bespoke investment experience, available as an app on both Android and iOS as well as a web application. It is designed to target a new generation of savers, helping them to feel more confident in their investment decisions. Moneyfarm has created a solution for M&G that provides the simplicity of a digital-first investing experience but doesn’t forget that real people sometimes want help from real people, so they have access to dedicated &me consultants.
Comments / 0