AMLYZE Partners With Ondato to HAMLYZE Partners With Ondato to Help Financial Institutions Match Businesses Growth With Risk Exposureelp Financial Institutions Match Businesses Growth With Risk Exposure

TechCrunch
Risilience, a climate analytics and risk assessment platform for enterprises, raises $26M
Spun out of the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Risk Studies (CCRS) back in 2021, Risilience says it has already amassed a number of high-profile enterprise customers, including Nestlé, Maersk, EasyJet, Burberry and Tesco. The raise comes as ESG (environmental, social, and [corporate] governance) startups across the spectrum...
TechCrunch
TrueBiz aims to help financial services providers onboard business customers faster, avoid fraud
But due diligence doesn’t just apply to investors pouring money into startups, or companies acquiring other companies. Businesses, especially those operating in financial services, also have to conduct an appropriate amount of due diligence, for example, to avoid fraud. As recently as December, a congressional report accused several fintechs,...
ffnews.com
NextPlay Technologies Completes Separation of NextTrip Group, LLC
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) (the “Company”), a digital native ecosystem for finance, digital advertisers, and video gamers, announced that the Company has completed the separation of its online travel business, NextTrip Group, LLC, to a consortium led by former Co-CEO William Kerby. On June 29, 2022, the Company announced the proposed sale of NextTrip and Reinhart Zappware to TGS Esports Inc. (TSX-V: TGS, OTC: TGSEF). That agreement was terminated by mutual consent. NextPlay continues to explore strategic alternatives for the interactive TV business, now known as ZW Inc.
ffnews.com
Insurance and Savings Solutions Provider Utmost Group Upgrades With Client Screening From Napier in Just 21 Days
Following a period of explosive growth, Utmost Group, a leading provider of insurance and savings solutions, has upgraded its financial compliance capabilities in association with Napier, the leader in configurable anti-financial crime compliance. Napier’s client screening solution, which went live in just 21 days, has been introduced both to bolster...
ffnews.com
SLK Software and V-Labs join With CNA to Deploy AI Technologies for Intelligent Automation of Insurance Business Processes
SLK Software, a global technology services firm, and V-Labs, an AI company, aligned with CNA Insurance, a leading U.S.-based insurance provider, to deploy an enterprise-wide AI-led intelligent automation solution to accelerate and transform CNA’s intake automation for new business submissions, claims, and other critical business processes. As insurance companies...
New Generation Of Edibles - Cleaner, Safer & With Faster Onset: Cannabis Innovator And DTL Partner To Set A Standard
Marijuana edibles company, 1906, confirmed Tuesday is has partnered with with Day Three Labs (DTL) to bring a new line of edibles to market powered by Unlokt. This is a data-backed, novel protein-based delivery technology that only uses two ingredients, protein and cannabis, for a cleaner, safer, faster and more predictable edibles experience.
US Foods Adds Bear Robotics and 7shifts to CHECK® Business Tools Program to Help Operators Address Labor Challenges
ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of America’s largest foodservice distributors, today announced the addition of two transformative technology offerings to its CHECK® Business Tools program: Bear Robotics and 7shifts. US Foods CHECK Business Tools program provides foodservice operators with a growing suite of technology solutions designed to help drive traffic, simplify staffing and reduce waste. Bear Robotics and 7shifts were ultimately selected to join the US Foods CHECK Business Tools line-up after participating in the company’s Innovative Partnerships incubator program with more than 20 restaurant technology companies vying for the opportunity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005323/en/ US Foods CHECK Business Tools program (Photo: Business Wire)
Ariel Investments’ $1.45 Billion “Project Black” Fund Aimed To Help Minority Firms Become Fortune 500 Suppliers
Ariel Alternatives has closed its $1.45 billion Project Black fund, allowing it to help minority firms grow. The private equity business of Ariel Investments, Ariel Alternatives will use its inaugural fund to acquire minority owned businesses and help them become diverse suppliers for Fortune 500 companies. Ariel Investments, No. 1...
Allowing Dispensaries To Create Any Deal, No Matter How Complex: Alpine IQ And Flowhub Launch 2-Way Cannabis Loyalty Integration
Alpine IQ, a data and marketing solutions provider for retailers and brands, announced an improved loyalty integration with Flowhub, a cannabis retail management and payments platform. Alpine IQ and Flowhub have partnered to create an advanced, 2-way loyalty integration in Maui, Flowhub’s latest cannabis point of sale system. This integration provides cannabis retailers a synchronized loyalty program with the ability to opt-in loyalty members, connect rewards to any deal, and redeem them directly at the point of sale with one click — ultimately empowering operational efficiency, marketing ROI, and revenue.
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
ffnews.com
TransUnion Announces Investment in Bud to Drive Innovation and Growth in Open Banking
TransUnion, a global insights and information company, has announced a strategic investment in Bud Financial Limited (Bud), a leader in Open Banking and data intelligence. This dynamic partnership will help drive innovation and growth in the personal finance market and support better outcomes for consumers, with greater financial inclusion. Open...
ffnews.com
Three New Associate Partners Join The Fintech & Payments Advisory Network
The Fintech & Payments Advisory Network (TFPA), an international consultancy launched by proven fintech veterans, welcomes three new associate partners to its collective, deepening the real-world experience and geographical expertise that its clients can leverage for their business growth. Ricardo Calfat, Nick Barnes and Nick Dargan join TFPA’s 15 existing...
ffnews.com
10x and Paymentology redefine banking for Tier 1 banks through next generation technology
Paymentology, the world’s first truly global issuer-processor, has joined forces with cloud-native core banking platform 10x to provide pre-integrated credit and debit card issuing and processing. The partnership sees Paymentology’s ultra-advanced, global issuing platform combine with 10x’s next-generation cloud native SaaS bank operating system. With its world...
ffnews.com
How the Digital Banking Revolution Can Help South African Banks Regain Their Customers Love
Retail banking in South Africa is increasingly competitive, with fintechs, neobanks and digital players disrupting the banking value chain with new and emerging technologies. For banks to keep up with the rapid pace of change and be loved by their customers in the future, they must reimagine customer service and leverage data to personalise engagement and better predict and exceed customer needs, according to a new article by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
ffnews.com
Archax Launches Regulated Digital Asset Custodian
Archax, the first FCA regulated digital asset exchange, broker and custodian, today announced the official launch of its custody service. Targeted at professional investors and institutions, the solution provides custody for a broad range of digital assets – from cryptocurrencies to NFTs to digital securities – as well as traditional securities and client cash.
ffnews.com
Brush Claims Unveils New Brand Identity to Support Strategic Transformation and Advanced Executive Growth
Brush Claims (Brush), an insurtech claims solution firm using innovative proprietary technology, has unveiled a new visual identity, website, and refreshed positioning in support of its growing worldwide presence in the insurtech space. The firm elevates their carrier partners and their policyholders by delivering impactful, exciting results through its claim process, strategy development and implementation. Brush’s new look and feel represents a commitment to innovation and the company’s role and purpose of powering substantial value to clients and increased innovation to the industry. In addition, the firm has added four new executive team members and announced three promotions to position the company for its continued expansion.
ffnews.com
livi bank’s Development Continues with Pilot Launch of Wealth Management Service
Livi bank, Hong Kong’s leading lifestyle-driven virtual bank, is continuing its development with the pilot launch of its wealth management service, which follows closely on livi’s launch of its first offering to Hong Kong’s SME business community. livi is now able to distribute funds managed by third-party...
Redslim and Interrodata Announce a Partnership That Will Accelerate Insight-led Sales Growth for the CPG Industry
Redslim, specialising in solutions that turn fragmented data into analytic-ready datasets, and Interrodata, the software company providing next-generation analytic & guidance solutions, announced a partnership agreement. The partnership will allow players in the CPG and Retail industry to grow sales more quickly by giving each manager a personalized view of their business performance and opportunities, drawing insight from multiple data sources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005089/en/ Redslim, specialising in solutions that turn fragmented data into analytic-ready datasets, and Interrodata, the software company providing next-generation analytic & guidance solutions, announced a partnership agreement. (Graphic: Business Wire) Redslim is laser-focused on providing gold standard data harmonisation services for global and local organisations. Its powerful market data factory transforms siloed data into connected datasets ready to feed business intelligence tools.
ffnews.com
Membrane Finance launches EUROe – the first and only EU-regulated crypto stablecoin
Finnish fintech company Membrane Finance has today launched EUROe – Europe’s first and only EU-regulated full-reserve stablecoin and payment network. EUROe transforms a fiat Euro into a 1:1 pegged digital currency transactable on Ethereum, with planned support for an increasing number of blockchains. One EUROe is always one Euro. For each EUROe issued, at least one fiat Euro exists in a European financial institution or bank, ring-fenced from Membrane Finance.
ffnews.com
Digital bank Zopa raises £75 million to accelerate growth and spearhead 2023 M&A push
Digital bank Zopa has raised £75 million ($93m) in funding to drive its next phase of growth, supporting its vision to become Britain’s best bank. The deal cements and markedly enhances Zopa bank’s Unicorn status, and was led by existing investors. The funding will be used to meet the capital requirements of Zopa bank’s growing balance sheet, and to support M&A dealmaking that could kick off as early as this quarter.
