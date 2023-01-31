AMLYZE Partners With Ondato to HAMLYZE Partners With Ondato to Help Financial Institutions Match Businesses Growth With Risk Exposureelp Financial Institutions Match Businesses Growth With Risk Exposure

Brush Claims (Brush), an insurtech claims solution firm using innovative proprietary technology, has unveiled a new visual identity, website, and refreshed positioning in support of its growing worldwide presence in the insurtech space. The firm elevates their carrier partners and their policyholders by delivering impactful, exciting results through its claim process, strategy development and implementation. Brush’s new look and feel represents a commitment to innovation and the company’s role and purpose of powering substantial value to clients and increased innovation to the industry. In addition, the firm has added four new executive team members and announced three promotions to position the company for its continued expansion.

1 DAY AGO