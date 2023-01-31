Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Lewes library thanks community for helping
As American society speeds through the information age, awash in online access to newspapers, e-books/audiobooks and resources in all manner of digital formats, many ask, “Do we really need libraries anymore? What purpose do they serve? Does anyone actually read physical books now anyway?” At the Lewes Public Library, we know the answer is a resounding, “Yes!” In fact, aside from a bump in the road during the pandemic, circulation of physical books at the Lewes library has steadily increased year over year, with circulation of physical books increasing by more than 15% from 2021 to 2022.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Beebe Auxiliary to close thrift shop at end of April
After 16 years, Beebe Healthcare’s Auxiliary will close the Treasure Chest Thrift Shop at the Midway Shopping Center, Lewes, at the end of April.. Auxiliary volunteers have contributed over 420,000 hours of service to the Treasure Chest, generating close to $5 million for the purchases of equipment for Beebe.
Cape Gazette
ITNSouthern Delaware shutting down Feb. 28
On behalf of the ITNSouthernDelaware board of directors, it is with great sadness in our hearts that we inform you our nonprofit transportation cooperative will no longer be providing ride services to seniors 55-plus and adults with visual impairments throughout Sussex County. We want to thank our supporters and appreciate...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Community Foundation awards capital grants
The Delaware Community Foundation recently awarded $254,823 in capital grants to 22 organizations providing meals, mental health services and other essential services around the state. Grants are underwritten by the Delaware Forever Fund and other funds supporting capital needs of nonprofits throughout Delaware. This year’s recipients that serve Sussex County...
Cape Gazette
Cape High AVID students support Code Purple
A discussion on leadership skills evolved into a food donation drive led by the Cape High sophomore AVID class. AVID is an elective course that prepares students for college and careers by teaching organizational and study skills and offering enrichment and motivational activities. Teacher Dawn Clarke said her class wanted...
Cape Gazette
Homelessness affects both men and women
On Dec. 30, a reader responded to the plight of the scarcity of shelters for homeless women in Sussex County. St. Jude the Apostle Church has opened its doors to 14 homeless men, but decided to not make any accommodations for homeless women. In responding to the reader’s concern, the...
Cape Gazette
Crushing a community's dreams
As a resident of Bridgeville, I have deep concerns and objections to pending case No. 12789 before the Sussex County Board of Adjustment. The applicant, FDPN Management LLC, seeks a special-use exception for a potentially hazardous use – concrete crusher – to support the manufacturing and recycling associated with a concrete batch plant. The property is located on the west side of Route 13, a third of a mile north of Cannon Road.
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 2/1/23
Autism support group for grandparents meets monthly. Autism Delaware offers an in-person support group for grandparents who are not filling the role of primary caregiver for their loved ones who are on the spectrum. Family navigator Tomara Williams facilitates the group from 9 to 10 a.m., the fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Autism Delaware office at 17517 Nassau Commons Blvd., Unit 1, Lewes. While registration is requested so beverages will be available for all attendees, walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to sign up, email tomara.williams@autismdelaware.org.
Cape Gazette
Springboard Village open for business
The Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown opened the doors of its homeless facility Jan. 31, by accepting its first 10 residents. By the end of the week, it is expected the village will be a temporary home for 46 homeless people. In a partnership among Town of Georgetown officials...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Preservation Coalition to hold open meeting Feb. 9
The Sussex Preservation Coalition, a recently formed nonprofit, invites the public to attend an open meeting on important legislation regarding climate, land use and open space. The meeting is set for 2:30 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, at South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach. To request a Zoom link,...
Cape Gazette
A jam-packed future ahead
After more than 30 years of running Backyard Jams and Jellies, Krista Scudlark is handing over the reins of her beloved local business. A.J. and Janece Pipon have taken over as the new owners. The newlyweds opened Coastal Croft, a produce stand in Milton, this past summer. They moved to Delaware from southern California in November 2021 to get a taste of the East Coast, and can now safely say they are here to stay.
Cape Gazette
Goose bumped
Insightful, thought-provoking cartoons based upon happenings in Delaware's Cape Region. Check back twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday, to see the latest cartoon published in the Cape Gazette.
Cape Gazette
Cape special education parent council session set Feb. 8
The Cape Henlopen School District’s Special Education Department, in partnership with Child Inspired, will hold its next informative session for district families from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Lewes Elementary School. “The special education parent council began hosting the meetings back in October,” said Dr. Eileen...
Cape Gazette
Healthcare problems a result of overdevelopment
I appreciate Sussex County Council’s job to balance the rights of property owners while providing for the health, safety and welfare of the county. However, it is time to acknowledge the growing imbalance. Sussex County ordinances and codes were written to promote growth. I understand why that is. And...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Chunk the Groundhog' calls Delaware family's garden home
'Chunk the Groundhog' calls Delaware family's garden home. Groundhog Day is everyday for a family in Delaware. Their backyard is a groundhog's paradise.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 2/3/23
Milton Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, at Milton library. Officials will discuss amendment to the Chestnut Crossing plat plan that will pave the way for the development’s streets to be dedicated to the town. In addition, the Heritage Creek Homeowners Association is making a...
Cape Gazette
Anthem residents ask for help
The following letter was sent to Jessica Watson, program director at Sussex Conservation District, with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. We recently moved to Delaware to the Anthem development in Milton. When we purchased the property and home, we spent a premium on the lot. We were told the lot would be backed up to a beautiful meadow with a walking path, and the lot we purchased would have a beautiful landscaped path on the side of the property that would be the entrance to the walking path and meadow. The development has been completed for six months and what we have is a path that is patchy grass, sand, mud and standing water. This excess water in the back keeps our back yard in a constant state of wet, soggy grass. The incomplete job is not only an eyesore, but a health problem. We are asking for assistance in getting this problem resolved before the bugs and mosquitos are once again a problem. Thank you for any help and or direction that you may be able to provide in this matter.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown sets St. Patrick’s Day block party March 18
The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Town of Georgetown will partner to hold their inaugural St. Patrick’s Day block party from 12 to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 18, in the parking lot of the Sussex County Courthouse on The Circle in Georgetown. Bands providing musical entertainment will be Cocktails...
Cape Gazette
Chrissy Steele takes helm at Delaware Association of Realtors
The Delaware Association of Realtors recently announced the installation of President Chrissy Steele, a Sussex County Realtor and Northrop Realty coastal regional manager. National Association of Realtors 2023 First Vice President Kevin Sears officiated at the Rehoboth Beach event, which included the installation of the organization’s full slate of officers and directors for the year.
Cape Gazette
Steve Sumption, cherished his family
Steve Sumption of Lewes passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes with his wife, daughter and son by his side. He was born in West Chester, Pa. Steve was a graduate of West Chester Joint Senior High School and earned a bachelor of arts degree from Colgate University. He then served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the guided missile cruiser, USS Chicago. He was honorably discharged with the rank of lieutenant. Steve built a career in specialty chemicals and food ingredients with Hercules Inc., beginning as a sales representative and working his way to vice president. Later moving to London, he was the managing director and chairman of Tastemaker UK. Steve finished his executive career with National Starch & Chemical Co. in New Jersey, from which he retired as vice president. Steve and his wife, Ariane, moved to Lewes, where Steve started a new career as a realtor, working for Jack Lingo Realtor. Volunteerism was also important to Steve: as a trustee at The Tatnall School, a board member of Colgate University Alumni Corporation, and a past treasurer and president of Rehoboth Art League. He loved to ski. He was a keen debater, a voracious reader and appreciated classical to bluegrass music. Travel took Steve and his family all over the world. Above all, Steve cherished time with those he held most dear. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Loved by many, he is genuinely missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.
