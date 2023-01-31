ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTHI

Sullivan South Knox

Sullivan girls make up for regular season loss to South Knox, advance in sectional. Sullivan girls beat South Knox 45-42 at 2A Eastern Greene sectional. Jacie Wilson had 24 poi…
SULLIVAN, IN
WLFI.com

IHSAA Girls State Tournament: First round of sectionals

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High School girl's sectionals are back. It’s time to win or go home. Many teams are hoping to advance to the state finals, but they first have to make it through their sectional to do so. Below are the scores from games around the area.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

The Zone Extra: February 2, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”. In the coaches corner, her 2nd-ranked Millers begin their state title defense Friday night. Noblesville girls basketball coach Donna Buckley joins Angela Moryan for a conversation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

