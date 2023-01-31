Read full article on original website
Indiana high school girls basketball sectionals: Scores, schedule for 2023 tournament
Below are schedules, scores and pairings for the 2022-23 Indiana girls high school basketball sectional tournaments. Sectional previews: 4A |3A | 2A | A Hit refresh for updates. More:Sectional 8 is ridiculously, historically loaded. Who has the...
Roundup: South Bend Washington survives slow start with star Amiyah Reynolds on the bench
PLYMOUTH — The 4A No. 1 South Bend Washington girls basketball team overcame a slow start and the absence of its Miss Basketball candidate Amiyah Reynolds Tuesday night to cruise past Mishawaka, 85-51, to open the Plymouth Sectional. The undefeated Panthers (24-0), struggled in the first half — by their standards — without...
Sullivan girls make up for regular season loss to South Knox, advance in sectional
Sullivan girls beat South Knox 45-42 at 2A Eastern Greene sectional. Jacie Wilson had 24 points for Lady Arrows.
Three-star OT Matt Hofer recaps junior day visit to Purdue and conversations with Matt Mattox
Valparaiso (Ind.) three-star offensive tackle Matt Hofer visited Purdue on Sunday for the Boilermakers' junior day event and despite arriving in West Lafayette later than the.
High school basketball polls: Season sweep for South Bend Washington girls at 4A No. 1
BOYS BASKETBALL AP polls INDIANA The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week's ranking: ...
IHSAA Girls State Tournament: First round of sectionals
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High School girl's sectionals are back. It’s time to win or go home. Many teams are hoping to advance to the state finals, but they first have to make it through their sectional to do so. Below are the scores from games around the area.
Indiana basketball opponent scouting report: No.1 Purdue Boilermakers
The Indiana-Purdue rivalry is renewed as the No. 1 Boilers come to Bloomington on Saturday. Here is what you need to know about Purdue's squad.
The Zone Extra: February 2, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”. In the coaches corner, her 2nd-ranked Millers begin their state title defense Friday night. Noblesville girls basketball coach Donna Buckley joins Angela Moryan for a conversation.
