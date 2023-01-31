Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
allongeorgia.com
Downtown Statesboro’s First Friday Event “Winter Fest” February 3
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will be hosting February’s First Friday event, Winter Fest, this Friday, February 3, 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm. W Main St. from Main to College St. and W Vine St. from Main to S Walnut St. will be closed 3:00 pm – 9:30 pm.
wtoc.com
Savannah man goes all out for Groundhog Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This time of year, most are looking ahead to Valentine’s Day or St. Patrick’s Day but one Savannah man has a different holiday on the mind. “I would say with just fun holidays, it’s number one for me,” says Visit Savannah Operations Manager John Reed.
wtoc.com
Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
wtoc.com
LIST: Chatham Co. museums participating in Super Museum Sunday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday, Feb. 5 is Super Museum Sunday. Below is a list of museums in Chatham County that you can visit for free:. American Prohibition Museum - 209 W. Julian Street, Savannah. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with tours every 15 minutes for groups up to...
eatitandlikeit.com
Coming Very Soon: Waters Café
Clinton Edminister can best be described as a fixture on Savannah’s civic scene. For years he’s been a business owner in the Starland District. Ever an advocate for development growth outside of Savannah’s historic district, he’s decided to put his money where his mouth is once again.
wtoc.com
Super Museum Sunday, Colonial Muster Faire happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the first day of a busy month for the Georgia Historical Society, which has three of its biggest events lined up in February - starting with the Colonial Faire and Muster at Wormsloe this weekend. Stan Deaton is Georgia Historical’s senior historian -- he...
wtoc.com
Historic Mitchelville Freedom Day celebration this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Black History Month is underway and there are already a handful of events you can check out now. But this weekend if you are over on Hilton Head Head Island you can be part of the Mitchelville Freedom Day Celebration!. Joining to give you all the...
wtoc.com
First year of the Enmarket Arena
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Enmarket Arena turns one this weekend. In just one year, the city of Savannah has already experienced many quality entertainment events.
wtoc.com
2023 Dancing with Savannah Stars back for another event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Brightside Child and Family Advocacy is bringing back one of their annual spring fundraisers. Get ready to see some great dancing because The 2023 Dancing with Savannah Stars is back. Here this morning to tell you all about the event and how you can help support...
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
wtoc.com
Part of Sonny Dixon Interchange closed due to diesel oil spill, significant delays expected
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sonny Dixon Interchange is closed between State Route 21 and Jimmy Deloach Parkway due to a diesel oil spill, according to the Port Wentworth Police Department. They say emergency crews and the Georgia Department of Transportation are on scene to help with the cleanup. The...
wtoc.com
City crews respond to minor sewage spill on Walthour Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Jan. 30 at the intersection of Walthour Road and Ballastone Court. Officials say a force main split at City of Savannah Lift Station #58 and impacted the Chatham County drainage catch basin located upstream from the detention pond inside.
WJCL
Jenkins celebrates National Signing Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Jenkins High School celebrated National Signing Day on Thursday. Below is a list of the football players who put pen to paper. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WJCL
Country group Little Big Town coming to Savannah's Johnny Mercer Theatre
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: CMA Week: Little Big Town. Grammy and Academy of Country Music Award winners Little Big Town are headed to Savannah. The country group will perform at the Johnny Mercer Theatre on Friday, April 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3. Formed in...
WJCL
TikTok favorite Crumbl Cookies opens this week in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Crumbl prepares for opening in Cincinnati. If you are using TikTok, you have probably seen videos of people eating cookies out of a pink box. On Friday, those pink boxes will be all around coastal Georgia. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie chain, is opening...
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?
Crew finds unused military explosive while dredging Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some of the finds from the Savannah River dredging project have been quite mind-blowing, like the 17 canons from the mid-1700s now on the way to Texas for conservation. However, dredgers found something even more explosive last week. On Jan. 25, the Savannah Police Department(SPD) Bomb Squad and a US Marines […]
Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
wtoc.com
100 Black Men of Savannah present ‘Broken Wings II’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last year, 100 Black Men of Savannah started a theater program that was hugely popular with audiences and the local students who made up the cast. On Friday, they will start their second season with a performance in downtown Savannah. Tim Wright has written a follow-up...
WJCL
Beaufort County most at risk in nation for climate change impact
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Beaufort County will be the most at-risk county in the country by 2050 because of climate change. That's according to a new study put together by ProPublica. The study looked at the impacts of climate change throughout the United States; wildfires and drought in the...
Comments / 0