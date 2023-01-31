ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtoc.com

Savannah man goes all out for Groundhog Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This time of year, most are looking ahead to Valentine’s Day or St. Patrick’s Day but one Savannah man has a different holiday on the mind. “I would say with just fun holidays, it’s number one for me,” says Visit Savannah Operations Manager John Reed.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Coming Very Soon: Waters Café

Clinton Edminister can best be described as a fixture on Savannah’s civic scene. For years he’s been a business owner in the Starland District. Ever an advocate for development growth outside of Savannah’s historic district, he’s decided to put his money where his mouth is once again.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Super Museum Sunday, Colonial Muster Faire happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the first day of a busy month for the Georgia Historical Society, which has three of its biggest events lined up in February - starting with the Colonial Faire and Muster at Wormsloe this weekend. Stan Deaton is Georgia Historical’s senior historian -- he...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First year of the Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Enmarket Arena turns one this weekend. In just one year, the city of Savannah has already experienced many quality entertainment events.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

2023 Dancing with Savannah Stars back for another event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Brightside Child and Family Advocacy is bringing back one of their annual spring fundraisers. Get ready to see some great dancing because The 2023 Dancing with Savannah Stars is back. Here this morning to tell you all about the event and how you can help support...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update

An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City crews respond to minor sewage spill on Walthour Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Jan. 30 at the intersection of Walthour Road and Ballastone Court. Officials say a force main split at City of Savannah Lift Station #58 and impacted the Chatham County drainage catch basin located upstream from the detention pond inside.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Jenkins celebrates National Signing Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Jenkins High School celebrated National Signing Day on Thursday. Below is a list of the football players who put pen to paper. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

TikTok favorite Crumbl Cookies opens this week in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Crumbl prepares for opening in Cincinnati. If you are using TikTok, you have probably seen videos of people eating cookies out of a pink box. On Friday, those pink boxes will be all around coastal Georgia. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie chain, is opening...
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

Crew finds unused military explosive while dredging Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some of the finds from the Savannah River dredging project have been quite mind-blowing, like the 17 canons from the mid-1700s now on the way to Texas for conservation. However, dredgers found something even more explosive last week. On Jan. 25, the Savannah Police Department(SPD) Bomb Squad and a US Marines […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

100 Black Men of Savannah present ‘Broken Wings II’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last year, 100 Black Men of Savannah started a theater program that was hugely popular with audiences and the local students who made up the cast. On Friday, they will start their second season with a performance in downtown Savannah. Tim Wright has written a follow-up...
