Huntsville, AL

Bethune-Cookman wins again at home, taking down Alabama AM

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
 2 days ago

Bethune-Cookman snapped Alabama A&M’s two-game win streak on Monday night, handing it an 88-77 loss at Moore Gymnasium. The Wildcats got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 46-41 lead. They then continued to outscore the Bulldogs 42-36 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Dhashon Dyson led the way for Bethune-Cookman, putting up 23 points. Dyson was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Wildcats. The team shot 54% from the field while scoring 1.13 points per possession. The transition game was a big factor to their success, 24 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Garrett Hicks led the way for Alabama A&M, scoring 22 points. As a team, the Bulldogs shot 27-of-63 from the field and 7-of-23 from three. That contributed to their average of 0.98 points per possession and 52% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Both teams face their next test on February 4. Bethune-Cookman takes on Prairie View A&M, while Alabama A&M squares off with a Southern side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Wildcats will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Bulldogs will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Bethune-Cookman wins again at home, taking down Alabama A&M appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

