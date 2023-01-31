Read full article on original website
Iowa House panel advances bill to reduce reports for coal plants
An Iowa House subcommittee advanced a bill Tuesday that would eliminate a requirement for electric utilities to submit biennial reports about their plans to control emissions from coal-powered plants. House Study Bill 73 is identical to one that got preliminary approval from a Senate subcommittee earlier this month. It would make optional the multiyear plans […] The post Iowa House panel advances bill to reduce reports for coal plants appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
freightwaves.com
Iowa bill seeks to limit length of freight trains
A bill in the Iowa Legislature is seeking to restrict the length of freight trains operating in the state. The legislation was introduced in the Iowa House of Representatives on Thursday and passed a three-member subcommittee on Friday. The bill would prevent railroad companies from running trains that exceed 8,500 feet in length, or about 1.6 miles. If signed into law, the rule could cost companies between $500 and $5,000 per violation.
Legislation would increase number of out-of-state deer hunters by 25%
An Iowa Senate bill would increase the number of people who don’t live in Iowa who can hunt the state’s antlered whitetail deer each year from 6,000 to 7,500, and those hunters would be encouraged to shoot female deer, too. Senate File 42 advanced with Republican support out of a Senate subcommittee Tuesday. Similar legislation […] The post Legislation would increase number of out-of-state deer hunters by 25% appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Bill to protect ag operations from nuisance lawsuits heads to the House
A bill to make it more difficult to sue agricultural operations earned the unanimous support of the state House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday. Some opponents called the legislation a move to eliminate nuisance lawsuits all but entirely. House Bill 1090, introduced by Rep. James Wangsness, R-Miller, restricts the right to file nuisance […] The post Bill to protect ag operations from nuisance lawsuits heads to the House appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Iowa Senate passes bill to fix property tax error
The Iowa Senate passed a bill Wednesday to fix an error in a 2021 property tax law that gave local governments more money than intended. Local government officials say the change will reduce total property tax revenues up to $133 million, blowing holes in their budgets. The Senate unanimously passed Senate File 181, a measure fixing […] The post Iowa Senate passes bill to fix property tax error appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City officials expresses concern over lawmakers’ effort to restrict local government power
Several City of Iowa City officials have expressed disappointment and frustration with a proposed bill in the Iowa Legislature that would restrict the city government’s ability to dictate certain residential housing design standards. City staff said the bill follows a worrying trend of state-level bills that take away power...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Minnesota Is Poised to Pass an Ambitious 100 Percent Clean Energy Bill. Now About Those Incinerators.
A bill that would require Minnesota’s utilities to generate 100 percent clean energy by 2040 passed in the House and is expected to be signed into law in the coming weeks. The legislation garnered wide support from environmental advocacy groups, who succeeded in pushing some provisions in favor of communities disproportionately burdened by environmental hazards—but some argue that the bill still isn’t attentive enough to environmental justice concerns.
Minnesota appeals court rules "clean car" standards are constitutional
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled that the "clean car" standards the Walz administration and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency seek to implement in this state are constitutional.The ruling comes following a challenge by the Minnesota Auto Dealers' Association. That organization argued that the standards would "violate Article I of the Minnesota Constitution.""We hold that the MPCA has the statutory authority to adopt a statewide motor-vehicle emission rule and Minnesota is an eligible state under the CAA to adopt California's motor-vehicle emission standards," the court ruled in a Monday filing. "We therefore conclude that the Clean Car...
