MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled that the "clean car" standards the Walz administration and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency seek to implement in this state are constitutional.The ruling comes following a challenge by the Minnesota Auto Dealers' Association. That organization argued that the standards would "violate Article I of the Minnesota Constitution.""We hold that the MPCA has the statutory authority to adopt a statewide motor-vehicle emission rule and Minnesota is an eligible state under the CAA to adopt California's motor-vehicle emission standards," the court ruled in a Monday filing. "We therefore conclude that the Clean Car...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO