Lazio have savage response to Kim Kardashian wearing a Roma shirt

Fans of the Kardashians and of vintage football shirts both had their interest piqued this week, after Kim K was photographed stepping out in a classic Roma kit.

Roma’s social media team seemed as surprised as anyone to see Kim snapped in the home kit from 1997-98 while out and about in LA, posting a picture with the caption: “Mamma mia, Kim!”

It proved to be one of the most unexpected fashion statements of the year so far. Little did she know, though, that Kim was about to reignite the longstanding rivalry between Lazio and Roma on social media.

The admin of Lazio’s social media accounts didn’t waste the opportunity to have a dig at their bitter adversaries, recalling the events of the 1997-98 season that the kit hails from.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Lazio posted a tweet that not-so-subtlety reminded them the shirt had “unblocked a memory” from that season, recalling the results that played out back then.



That season, Lazio won all four games against Roma in both Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

The post also included pictures of Roberto Mancini playing for Lazio against the Giallorossi and celebrations in the crowd.

Of all the people to kickstart one of the world’s great footballing rivalries this week, we certainly didn’t expect it to be Kim K.

It’s not the first time she’s been spotted wearing retro kits, either. Back in 2022, she posted pictures on Instagram of her wearing a vintage PSG kit.





Who knows which classic shirt she’ll be spotted in next.

It comes after Kim teamed up with Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò) from The White Lotus season two for her clothing line SKIMS, and now fans are pleading with Kim to bring Jennifer Coolidge on board for a special collaboration.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.