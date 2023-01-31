ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lazio have savage response to Kim Kardashian wearing a Roma shirt

By Harry Fletcher
 2 days ago

Fans of the Kardashians and of vintage football shirts both had their interest piqued this week, after Kim K was photographed stepping out in a classic Roma kit.

Roma’s social media team seemed as surprised as anyone to see Kim snapped in the home kit from 1997-98 while out and about in LA, posting a picture with the caption: “Mamma mia, Kim!”

It proved to be one of the most unexpected fashion statements of the year so far. Little did she know, though, that Kim was about to reignite the longstanding rivalry between Lazio and Roma on social media.

The admin of Lazio’s social media accounts didn’t waste the opportunity to have a dig at their bitter adversaries, recalling the events of the 1997-98 season that the kit hails from.

Lazio posted a tweet that not-so-subtlety reminded them the shirt had “unblocked a memory” from that season, recalling the results that played out back then.

That season, Lazio won all four games against Roma in both Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

The post also included pictures of Roberto Mancini playing for Lazio against the Giallorossi and celebrations in the crowd.

Of all the people to kickstart one of the world’s great footballing rivalries this week, we certainly didn’t expect it to be Kim K.

It’s not the first time she’s been spotted wearing retro kits, either. Back in 2022, she posted pictures on Instagram of her wearing a vintage PSG kit.


Who knows which classic shirt she’ll be spotted in next.

It comes after Kim teamed up with Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò) from The White Lotus season two for her clothing line SKIMS, and now fans are pleading with Kim to bring Jennifer Coolidge on board for a special collaboration.

Indy100

Kate Middleton has surprising nine-word response to fan asking for a selfie

The Princess of Wales was in Leeds as part of the royal engagements to raise awareness about the importance of early childhood.Kate often greets royal fans at these events and is no stranger to pose for selfies with well-wishers - and had some calming words for a nervous man who made this request.During her visit, she spoke with market traders at Kirkgate Market to discuss her new campaign that focuses on the early years development of children.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIt was here that a man managed to muster some courage to politely ask Kate for a...
Indy100

Awkward moment Cucurella is told Jorginho now plays for Arsenal

The transfer window moves so fast that the players can’t keep up with what's going on at times. Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella, in fact, only found out about his teammate Jorginho moving to Arsenal when taking part in a video shoot with the press – and it made for a pretty awkward moment. The Spanish defender was taking part in a Q&A for Goal.com when he was asked who the smartest player in the Chelsea squad was – only to be immediately corrected after giving his answer. Cucurella didn’t hesitate in replying to the question by saying: “Jorginho, 100 per...
Indy100

Popstar facing backlash for wearing artwork of metal act led by right wing murderer

Zara Larsson is being criticised for wearing a dress featuring artwork of a black metal band led by right-wing murderer Varg Vikernes. The Swedish singer faced a backlash after attending the P3 Guld awards in Gothenburg wearing a garment that featured art from the artist Burzum. Vikernes, who was the sole member in the group from 1992-96, was jailed for stabbing his former bandmate to death in 1994, as well as church arson and stockpiling explosives. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison and was released on parole in 2009 after serving 15. He is openly anti-Semitic and said...
Indy100

Beyonce fans bemoan 'poorly planned' tour for snubbing large parts of UK

Beyonce fans are seething after she ditches large parts of the country for her upcoming Renaissance World Tour. The 'Break My Soul' singer has done exactly that and broken many spirits across the UK, with many of her die-hard fans going as far as calling her "heartless" for excluding their venue. Beyonce's UK tour will include five UK dates in May 2023:May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality StadiumMay 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murray Field StadiumMay 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of LightMay 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur StadiumMay 30,...
Indy100

Stormy Daniels hosting new 'DILF' dating show and it looks wild

Stormy Daniels is set to present a new gay dating show called For the Love of DILFs – and it certainly has social media in a chokehold. The explosive show will follow two groups of men ('Daddies' and 'Himbos') heading into the "DILF mansion" on a quest to find love. For the blissfully unaware, a 'Himbo' is epitomised as a "physically attractive man who lacks intelligence." Meanwhile, a 'Daddy' is a "typically older man" seeking a relationship with a younger guy. The winners will bank $10,000 as an "investment into their relationship."Attention soon turned to the adult star and Donald...
Indy100

Football legend signs for new club days before 56th birthday

Japanese football icon Kazuyoshi Miura has proven age is just a number after signing for a new side at 55 years old.The striker, who is dubbed 'King Kazu' in Japan, has joined Portuguese second-division side Oliveirense on loan from J-League team Yokohama FC a few weeks before his 56th birthday.It means the forward has played in six different countries over the course of his career which now spans an incredible five decades.Miura has played domestic football in Brazil, Japan, Italy, Croatia and Australia, and his latest move shows he’s not thinking of retiring any time soon. Sign up for our...
