kjan.com
Public hearing set for proposed Max. Tax Levy in Adair County
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors, Wednesday (today), approved the hiring of Gwendi Rice as Dispatcher/Jailer, at a rate of $18.50/hour. They also appointed Kaye Klemish as Summitt Township Trustee, and they accepted the resignation of Brad Wilson, Grand River Township Trustee. In other business, the Board authorized the Chair to sign a Child Abuse Prevention Grant Drawdown, and they acknowledged receipt of the Southern Iowa Trolley FY21 & FY 22 Audit.
kjan.com
House GOP proposes 3% increase in general state funding for public schools
(Radio Iowa) – House Republicans are proposing a 106 million dollar increase in general state aid to public schools for the next academic year. That’s a three percent increase and it’s higher than Governor Reynolds and Republicans in the state senate have proposed. Margaret Buckton, a lobbyist for the Urban Education Network AND the Rural School Advocates of Iowa, says it would be the second highest increase for public schools in 14 years. “So good that it’s the second highest,” Buckton says, “but you’re still going to hear from school leaders that it doesn’t meet what they need to continue to do the work of schools without some rearrangements of budget and rearrangements of staff.”
kjan.com
Bill provides new liability protection to trucking industry
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s trucking industry would get significant liability protection from lawsuits under a bill that’s cleared its first hurdle in the Iowa House. David Scott is a lobbyist for the Iowa Motor Truck Association. He says delivery trucks, construction vehicles and pick-ups owned by businesses would be covered as well as semis. “We brought this bill forward in the hopes to bring some fairness to nuclear verdicts around the country of $50 (million),$60 (million), $90 million dollars,” Scott said. “The legislation provides a degree of predictability to all 804,000 commercial vehicles in Iowa.” The bill would exempt businesses from paying damages in cases where their employee was found negligent in a trucking accident.
kjan.com
Republicans in legislature agree on 3% state school aid increase
(Radio Iowa) – Republicans in the state legislature say they will soon send the governor a bill to increase general state spending on Iowa’s public schools by about $106 million. “A very solid number to be able to show support for our public school systems and try to get that done within the timeline,” House Speaker Pat Grassley told reporters today (Thursday).
kjan.com
Creighton business survey sees January hit lowest level in 15 years
(Radio Iowa) – The latest economic survey of supply managers in Iowa and eight other Midwestern states shows the business barometer falling to its worst January level in 15 years. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the monthly report ranks the region’s economy on a zero-to-100 scale and he...
kjan.com
Fine proposed for Iowa schools violating ‘divisive concepts’ law
(Radio Iowa) – A bill introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did not become law. Melissa Peterson of the Iowa State Education Association says parents should have access to school curriculum, but the bill would prevent teachers from adding new material that would benefit students.
kjan.com
Casino revenue fell in December
(Radio Iowa) – State Racing and Gaming administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says the amount of revenue at the state’s traditional casinos went against the recent trend in December. “We did see for the first time in quite some time the month of December year over year we had seen a decline in revenue,” Ohorilko says. The gross revenue in December was down by more than five million dollars. “So maybe they’re starting to see some signs of softening with casino revenue here in this state — and so that will be important to kind of watch,” he says. The drop in the December 2022 revenue comes halfway through this new fiscal year, and Ohorilko says things had been holding pretty steady.
kjan.com
Iowa A.G. Bird joins warning about mailing abortion pills
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s attorney general has signaled she would likely join a multi-state lawsuit if major pharmacy chains start selling abortion pills by mail. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has not issued a written statement of her own, but has added her signature to letters from attorneys general in Missouri and Alabama. One of the letters Bird and 19 other Republicans signed says as state attorneys general, it is their responsibility to protect the health, safety, and well-being of women and unborn children in their states.
kjan.com
17 Iowa nursing homes closed in 2022
(Radio Iowa) – Seventeen Iowa nursing homes closed last year. Iowa Health Care Association C-E-O Brent Willett says all but two were in rural communities. In our area, facilities that closed include the Good Samaritan Society in Fontanelle, and Westmont Care Center in Logan (See a list of other facilities at the end of this story)
kjan.com
Des Moines Man Sentenced on Firearm Offenses
Des Moines, IA – The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa reports 24-year-old Kenneth Quinton Crosby, of Des Moines, was sentenced today (Thursday) to 12 months and 1 day in prison following his guilty plea to four counts of False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm and one count of Unlawful Drug User in Possession of Firearms. Following his prison term, Crosby also will have to serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
kjan.com
From tractors to tech, Iowa Ag Expo opens to 18,000 attendees
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Ag Expo opens today (Tuesday) in Des Moines for its 103rd year, with a forecast economic impact of 19-million dollars over its three-day run. Katie Stien, with Catch Des Moines, says there will be more than 700 exhibitors traveling from 26 states and five Canadian provinces to display their latest products and services to farmers from across Iowa and the Midwest.
kjan.com
Court pilot program sends text reminders in Polk, Shelby, Sioux, Marshall, Dubuque, Davis counties
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa court system is trying a pilot project in six counties where text message reminders are sent out for some court services. Polk County District Court Clerk, Anne Sheeley, explains. “It just reminds people of their upcoming court dates. And then the second part of that is it also reminds people of their payment that’s due. So if they’re on a payment plan, it will remind them that their payment is due,” she says. Sheeley says the pilot is up and running in Shelby, Sioux, Marshall, Dubuque, Davis, and her county with the hope the texts help the system run better.
kjan.com
January weather went against the norms
(Radio Iowa/KJAN) – January is usually the coldest and driest month of the year, but State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the numbers went against the averages this year. “Little over 24 degrees is the average temperature for the state and that’s about five degrees above average so top 30 warmest Januarys on record,” he says.
kjan.com
Bills would govern gender identity policies in Iowa schools
(Radio Iowa) – A bill to ban Iowa schools from having materials or instruction about gender identity in kindergarten through eighth grade classes has cleared a senate subcommittee. Bill backer Amber Williams of Urbandale said as a kid, she was a tomboy. “By all definitions I identified more as...
kjan.com
New Iowa Democrat Party Chair Still Has Hope For percerving Caucuses
(Radio Iowa) – Newly-elected Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart says there’s still a chance national party leaders will relent and let the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses go first in the 2024 presidential election. This weekend, the Democratic National Committee is scheduled to vote on a 2024 presidential campaign schedule that would prohibit Iowa Democrats from having Caucuses before any other state holds a Democratic primary. Hart says that is certainly not a done deal and national party leaders need to sure their decisions are practical.
kjan.com
Grassley: We ‘can’t tolerate’ mass shootings, but we must also protect gun rights
(Radio Iowa) – There’s been a rash of mass shootings nationwide lately, including last week in Des Moines where two teenagers were killed and an adult was wounded in what police say was a gang-related incident. Five shooting rampages in Iowa, California and Washington left 24 people dead in less than a week. Iowa U-S Senator Chuck Grassley calls the slayings tragic. “This sort of violence is just indisputably wrong. We can’t tolerate this sort of thing. We’ve got to concentrate on the people doing the killing, and protect the constitutional right to own firearms.”
kjan.com
Alzheimer’s care center fined $10,000 after mistaking resident for dead
(Radio Iowa) – A central Iowa elder care facility is being fined after a resident endured something reminiscent of a horror story from Edgar Allan Poe. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale is being fined $10,000 by the state after a resident was mistaken for dead. Reports say the unidentified woman had been in ill health and was found by a staffer early on January 3rd with open eyes and no detectable pulse or breathing.
kjan.com
Des Moines Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison For Exploiting Minors on Snapchat
DES MOINES, IA – A man from Des Moines was sentenced Wednesday (Feb. 1, 2023) to a total of 30-years in prison in association with multiple child exploitation offenses. 27-year-old Shaun Taylor Solem will be on supervised release for ten years after his sentence is concluded. He is also required to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system.
kjan.com
Ringgold County woman seriously hurt in a Union County crash
(Creston, Iowa) – A collision in Creston, Monday afternoon between an SUV and a pickup truck, resulted in the driver of the SUV being transported to the hospital. Creston Police report a 2022 Ford Explorer driven by 80-year-old Joyce Elaine England, of Mount Ayr, was traveling east on Highway 34 at around 3:30-p.m., Monday. Near the intersection with Patriotic Parkway, she turned on her left turn signal and crossed the east inside lane and the west inside lane.
kjan.com
Creston man arrested on drug charges Tuesday night
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports a man was arrested Tuesday night on multiple drug charges. 39-year-old Jaime Nam Torres, of Creston, was taken into custody at 301 New York Ave and charged with: Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd offense (marijuana); Conspiracy with intent to manuf/deliver other I, II, III CS; Failure to affix drug tax stamp- forty-two and one half grams or more; attach a used drug tax stamp- 10 or more dosage units, and, conspiracy w/intent deliver false marijuana under 50 kg. Torres was being held in Union County Jail on $27,000 cash or approved surety bond.
