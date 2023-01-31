Gov. Josh Shapiro's nominee to lead Pennsylvania's environmental agency comes fresh out of an executive position at a utility company embroiled in a federal investigation. Although Richard Negrin is not implicated or among the four Commonwealth Edison executives indicted in this scandal, his association with the company raises obvious questions about his bid to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, where he may face scrutiny from a Republican-controlled Senate already critical of the commonwealth's pending participation in a program designed to reduce carbon emissions. Negrin was hired as ComEd's vice president of regulatory policy and strategy in 2018, which was — according to prosecutors — toward the end of the company's 2011-2019 campaign to influence political decisions affecting the business's bottom line.

