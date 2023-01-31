Read full article on original website
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
wwnytv.com
Lake effect snow for the usual suspects
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a cold morning. Temperatures ranged from the double digits below zero to the double digits above. If that’s not cold enough for you, just wait a couple days. Lake effect snow is prompting a winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. on Thursday...
School closings: Syracuse, Liverpool schools, others closing Friday due to frigid weather
Syacuse city schools just announced Thursday afternoon that its schools will be closed Friday due to the forecasted dangerous temperatures and windchills. Liverpool and a few others also have announced plans to close too. Wind chill values could drop to 25 or 35 degrees below zero; in the Adirondacks, they...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Wind Chill Warning for entire listening area Thursday night through Saturday afternoon
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 A.M. FRIDAY TO 1 P.M. EST SATURDAY. * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST...
wwnytv.com
Weather service issues lake effect snow, wind chill warnings
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lake effect snow warning is in effect in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until 6 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service says the greatest snowfall accumulation will be across south-central Jefferson, western Lewis, and far northern Oswego counties. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to...
‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
WKTV
Oneida County urges residents to prepare ahead of extreme cold temperatures
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Health Department is urging residents to get prepared ahead of this week's extreme cold weather and wind chill. “Being prepared is your best defense against extremely cold weather. Prepare yourselves, your vehicles, and your homes. If you have outdoor pets, prepare now to provide them warm shelter and check in with elderly neighbors and relatives,” Oneida County Director of Health, Daniel W. Gilmore said.
cnycentral.com
With below zero temperatures coming, prep your home and stay warm with these tips
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York is expecting bitter cold temperatures at the end of this week. For those looking at ways to keep warm in their homes, experts say the first thing to do is for homeowners to walk around their house and take an assessment. A bitter...
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
WKTV
Utica Zoo closing temporarily due to extreme cold
UTICA, N.Y. – For the safety of the animals, Utica Zoo is closing Friday and Saturday due to the extreme cold and negative windchills in the forecast. “When we get a forecast of potential sub-zero temperatures our 100% focus is on the safety of our animals and staff caring for them,” Andria Heath, Utica Zoo Executive Director said. “This kind of weather is not something that is atypical for our area and our staff have been preparing all week, installing extra heating units and making sure every animal has access to warm, dry areas.”
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday for expected chilly blast
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
uticaphoenix.net
Oneida County Health Department urges residents to be prepared for this week’s extreme cold
With extremely low temperatures and wind chill expected to hit Oneida County by Friday, the Health Department is urging residents to be prepared. “Being prepared is your best defense against extremely cold weather,” said Oneida County Director of Health Daniel W. Gilmore, Ph.D., MPH. “Prepare yourselves, your vehicles, and your homes. If you have outdoor pets, prepare now to provide them warm shelter and check in with elderly neighbors and relatives.”
Clean Your Car! Herkimer Man Lucky to Be Alive After Ice Flies Into Windshield
This is why you clean off snow and ice from your car. And not just a hole in the windshield to see through. The entire car needs to be cleared, including the roof. If not, this is what happens. Mike Johnson, of Herkimer, New York, was driving on Route 28...
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
uticaphoenix.net
Oneida County office building opens doors to shelter residents from extreme cold
Utica Facility Will Serve as Warming Center Through Feb.6th. County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that the Oneida County Office Building will serve as an evening warming center to shelter residents from this week’s extreme cold. “With cold temperatures and extreme wind chill forecasted through this weekend,...
cnycentral.com
Oneida County opens up office building as warming center for residents through Feb. 6
ONEIDA, N.Y. — The Oneida County Office Building will serve as an evening warming center through Feb. 6. The Oneida County Office of Family and Community Services (DFCS) has set the warming center up as a seating area on the first floor of the County Office Building, which is located at 800 Park Avenue in Utica.
WKTV
Fire breaks out on second floor of home on Seward Avenue in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Three people are without a home following a fire on Seward Avenue in Utica late Wednesday night. The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. When Utica fire crews arrived, there was heavy smoke pouring out of the second floor of the home. Firefighters were able to put it out before it spread further.
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
WKTV
Strangers reaching out to help local homeless during extreme cold
Temperatures are going to be chilling this weekend, and the wind chill even worse. Many take for granted being able to just stay home and keep warm. But for those who don't have a home, frigid temperatures leave them in a dangerous situation. "We're just really worried that there isn't...
