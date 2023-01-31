ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

Lake effect snow for the usual suspects

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a cold morning. Temperatures ranged from the double digits below zero to the double digits above. If that’s not cold enough for you, just wait a couple days. Lake effect snow is prompting a winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. on Thursday...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Weather service issues lake effect snow, wind chill warnings

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lake effect snow warning is in effect in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until 6 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service says the greatest snowfall accumulation will be across south-central Jefferson, western Lewis, and far northern Oswego counties. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Oneida County urges residents to prepare ahead of extreme cold temperatures

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Health Department is urging residents to get prepared ahead of this week's extreme cold weather and wind chill. “Being prepared is your best defense against extremely cold weather. Prepare yourselves, your vehicles, and your homes. If you have outdoor pets, prepare now to provide them warm shelter and check in with elderly neighbors and relatives,” Oneida County Director of Health, Daniel W. Gilmore said.
WKTV

Utica Zoo closing temporarily due to extreme cold

UTICA, N.Y. – For the safety of the animals, Utica Zoo is closing Friday and Saturday due to the extreme cold and negative windchills in the forecast. “When we get a forecast of potential sub-zero temperatures our 100% focus is on the safety of our animals and staff caring for them,” Andria Heath, Utica Zoo Executive Director said. “This kind of weather is not something that is atypical for our area and our staff have been preparing all week, installing extra heating units and making sure every animal has access to warm, dry areas.”
UTICA, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Oneida County Health Department urges residents to be prepared for this week’s extreme cold

With extremely low temperatures and wind chill expected to hit Oneida County by Friday, the Health Department is urging residents to be prepared. “Being prepared is your best defense against extremely cold weather,” said Oneida County Director of Health Daniel W. Gilmore, Ph.D., MPH. “Prepare yourselves, your vehicles, and your homes. If you have outdoor pets, prepare now to provide them warm shelter and check in with elderly neighbors and relatives.”
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Fire breaks out on second floor of home on Seward Avenue in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Three people are without a home following a fire on Seward Avenue in Utica late Wednesday night. The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. When Utica fire crews arrived, there was heavy smoke pouring out of the second floor of the home. Firefighters were able to put it out before it spread further.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy