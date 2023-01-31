Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
NME
Don Williams, last surviving Williams Brother, has died at 100
Don Williams – the last surviving member of the original Williams Brothers quartet – has died at the age of 100. The singer’s passing was confirmed by his widow, Jeanne, who told The Hollywood Reporter that he died at his home in Branson, Missouri, on Friday (January 6). His death was owed to “natural causes”.
The Man Who Makes His Living by Interrupting Memorial Services and Revealing Secrets
On his deathbed, Graham hired a "coffin confessor" to attend his funeral and confront his closest friend for trying to sleep with his wife while he was unwell. Bill Edgar, an Australian private eye from Queensland, found that he was good at showing up at funerals on behalf of the dead when no one expected him to be there. During his time with Graham, who only had months to live, the 53-year-old found himself in an unusual position.
Pop-Culture Icons Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox to Attend Special Live Tribute Dinner To "CHiPs" Classic TV Show
Actors Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox, stars of the classic 1970s TV series, CHiPs, are the men of the hour for an exclusive upcoming live dinner event on January 19th. For those interested in attending "A Classic TV CHiPs Reunion Dinner with Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox," this is your chance to meet and dine with the iconic stars of the popular show.
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
southmag.com
“Monday 5 Things”™ ….. The Unexpected …..
“Monday 5 Things”™ ….. The Unexpected ….. I still remember the day I took the image. I was headed to the pulp mill in Thunder Bay where I pulled massive logs into the crusher for my summer job. As a 16-year-old, I enjoyed my early morning drives into work those days and always had a camera with me. As I crossed the bridge over the Kaministiquia River, a bank of fog unexpectedly began to roll up the river. I practically jumped out of the car to capture the unexpected moment. This past weekend, I spent a lot of time on my own in the midst of tens of thousands of people. Time that gave me the opportunity to think, to plan, to appreciate the moment, and to reminisce and to be thankful for all the unexpected experiences in my life. That unexpected image framed this morning’s M5T with thoughts of consciously seeking and living The Unexpected.
OKC Thunder And Local Teen Celebrate Joint Quinceañera
A quinceañera is a big birthday celebration for a young lady turning 15, and that big birthday gets even bigger when the Oklahoma City Thunder are involved. In Mexico and throughout Latin America turning 15 for a young woman is cause for a huge celebration. “Like a party or...
The oldest movie theatre in the world is in Dorothy and Toto's movie home state of Kansas
Have you ever wondered where the oldest theatres in the world are? If you live in Kansas, my neighboring state, you have one in Ottawa. It's called Plaza 1907 which was formerly known as The Plaza Grill and Cinema, Crystal Plaza, and The Bijou.
