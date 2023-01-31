“Monday 5 Things”™ ….. The Unexpected ….. I still remember the day I took the image. I was headed to the pulp mill in Thunder Bay where I pulled massive logs into the crusher for my summer job. As a 16-year-old, I enjoyed my early morning drives into work those days and always had a camera with me. As I crossed the bridge over the Kaministiquia River, a bank of fog unexpectedly began to roll up the river. I practically jumped out of the car to capture the unexpected moment. This past weekend, I spent a lot of time on my own in the midst of tens of thousands of people. Time that gave me the opportunity to think, to plan, to appreciate the moment, and to reminisce and to be thankful for all the unexpected experiences in my life. That unexpected image framed this morning’s M5T with thoughts of consciously seeking and living The Unexpected.

3 DAYS AGO