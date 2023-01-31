ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

NME

Don Williams, last surviving Williams Brother, has died at 100

Don Williams – the last surviving member of the original Williams Brothers quartet – has died at the age of 100. The singer’s passing was confirmed by his widow, Jeanne, who told The Hollywood Reporter that he died at his home in Branson, Missouri, on Friday (January 6). His death was owed to “natural causes”.
BRANSON, MO
Ceebla Cuud

The Man Who Makes His Living by Interrupting Memorial Services and Revealing Secrets

On his deathbed, Graham hired a "coffin confessor" to attend his funeral and confront his closest friend for trying to sleep with his wife while he was unwell. Bill Edgar, an Australian private eye from Queensland, found that he was good at showing up at funerals on behalf of the dead when no one expected him to be there. During his time with Graham, who only had months to live, the 53-year-old found himself in an unusual position.
Herbie J Pilato

Pop-Culture Icons Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox to Attend Special Live Tribute Dinner To "CHiPs" Classic TV Show

Actors Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox, stars of the classic 1970s TV series, CHiPs, are the men of the hour for an exclusive upcoming live dinner event on January 19th. For those interested in attending "A Classic TV CHiPs Reunion Dinner with Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox," this is your chance to meet and dine with the iconic stars of the popular show.
Futurism

Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies

Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
Upworthy

New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
TEXAS STATE
southmag.com

“Monday 5 Things”™ ….. The Unexpected …..

“Monday 5 Things”™ ….. The Unexpected ….. I still remember the day I took the image. I was headed to the pulp mill in Thunder Bay where I pulled massive logs into the crusher for my summer job. As a 16-year-old, I enjoyed my early morning drives into work those days and always had a camera with me. As I crossed the bridge over the Kaministiquia River, a bank of fog unexpectedly began to roll up the river. I practically jumped out of the car to capture the unexpected moment. This past weekend, I spent a lot of time on my own in the midst of tens of thousands of people. Time that gave me the opportunity to think, to plan, to appreciate the moment, and to reminisce and to be thankful for all the unexpected experiences in my life. That unexpected image framed this morning’s M5T with thoughts of consciously seeking and living The Unexpected.

