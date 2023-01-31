Read full article on original website
Erin Shook
2d ago
there's always a catch. nothing is every just given away. people these days are greedy and don't like to help each other, that's one reason the world is going to hell in a hand basket. unlike me, I go dumpster diving and find stuff that is new or like new and donate it to other people and other organizations, I want to help as much as I can, hoping to make a difference, but nothing is 🆓
Reply
3
Related
msn.com
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
Pet Parents: Shop Discounts up to 50% on Pet Essentials for Dogs and Cats
If you’re a pet parent, you know the importance of having all the essentials — food, beds, toys, and more — at home for your furry friends. It can be expensive, though, to have to buy all the things your pet needs. Luckily, Amazon is having a flash sale with discounts of up to 50% on all the essentials for your four-legged pals.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
I found a cup at Dollar Tree for $1.25 – it comes with a foldable spoon and it’s perfect for oats and dairy products
DOLLAR Tree could have bargains available on kitchen essentials, with a shopper finding what she calls the perfect budget cup to help store certain meals. The spot from the discounted retailer comes from TikTok influencer everythingerikar. To her 115,000 followers, she often shares her shopping hauls at Trader Joe’s along...
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
msn.com
Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items
Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
Allrecipes.com
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now
If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
I bought a painting for $130 at a thrift store – it turns out it might be worth up to $350k after I saw a subtle detail
A GAUDY thrift store painting might be worth more than one shopper realized after noticing a subtle detail. Dr Stephen Burgess was out shopping at a discount shop and found what he thought was a regular frame with a painting inside for $130. Burgess purchased the piece at the Courtenay...
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
AOL Corp
34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop
Dollar stores are known for their incredible deals -- but there are ways to save even more on their already low prices. Find: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows. GOBankingRates talked to shopping experts to find out how to get the best prices at dollar stores, what sets the different chains apart and the surprising things you should always -- and never -- stock up on when you go.
Popeye's Is Bringing Back Popular Menu Items Nationwide - Available Until February 12 Only!
Popeyes is starting the new year by bringing back some popular menu items for a limited time. The Ghost Pepper Wings, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup, and Blueberry Lemon Pie are all available at participating locations until February 12. These items were previously offered on the menu and have been brought back by popular demand.
People are only just finding out XXL and 2XL aren’t the same size
If shopping for your size has ever left you feeling seriously confused, you’re not alone. Watch the video below:. Many of us have felt the frustration of trying on a garment from one shop and it's a perfect fit, but in another shop it’s too tight or too big.
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Stop Throwing Away Produce Nets and Use Them for This Amazing Hack Instead
Never thought to use them like this!
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023
With inflation still hammering bank accounts, Americans are heading to Dollar Tree in droves. The famed discount store has been raking in massive revenue, seeing an increase in net sales of 8.1% to...
Urgent warning for Kroger shoppers to check their receipts after customer slams order through popular delivery service
A SHOPPER who purchased her groceries through an online service has urgently warned other shoppers to check their receipts. The woman claimed that her Kroger order - placed via Instacart - arrived without some items she paid for and with some curious extra charges. The alleged victim, who wants to...
Comments / 2